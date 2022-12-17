ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Mutual respect: Penn State, Pitt coaches laud Harris' legacy

ALTOONA, Pa. -- Franco Harris was a good running back at Penn State from 1969-71, then as he emerged as an NFL superstar with the Steelers and for the rest of his life, Harris became and remained a tremendous ambassador for the university. Harris absolutely loved Penn State and his...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Marcus Coleman Stuns 2X Champ Brooks

Iowa State was without three starters when they took on defending NCAA champions Penn State on Tuesday night. Penn State did not lose a single match outside of the 125-pound weight class in pool play. They tallied 8 pins and 3 tech falls on Monday. Kysen Terukina, Casey Swiderski and Sam Schuyler all missed the dual with injuries. The trio is expected to return in January. Facing an uphill battle, the Cyclones won 4 of 10 matches, dropping the dual 22-12.
AMES, IA
Group of Penn State players secure Tesla's as part of NIL deal

A group of players at Penn State will receive Tesla cars to use as a part of a new NIL deal in State College. According to Ben Jones with StateCollege.com, four Nittany Lions will have Tesla cars to use over the next year through a NIL deal with Inch & Co., a Pennsyvlania-based construction company. The players involved in the deal are linebacker Abdul Carter, quarterback Drew Allar, cornerback Kalen King and offensive lineman Olu Fashanu.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sources: Bucknell hiring former FCS head coach as offensive coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bucknell (FCS - PA) is looking to jumpstart their offense by hiring a former FCS head coach. Rob Phenicie, the former Idaho State (FCS) head coach, is heading to Bucknell as their new offensive coordinator, per source. Phenicie spent last season in an offensive analyst role...
LEWISBURG, PA
Bellefonte’s Lock Boutique Moving to Downtown State College

Lock Boutique, a Bellefonte-based women’s clothing store, is moving to downtown State College in January. The store is set to open its doors at 216 E. College Ave. in the current location of Ethereal Boutique, which will close later this month after four years in business. Ethereal owner Miranda Sheetz is taking her store west as she prepares to move to Indianapolis.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Lock Haven University names Foundation Executive Director and Director of Alumni and Employer Engagement

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven University Foundation (LHUF) board of directors has appointed Ashley Koser as the Foundation’s executive director, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Koser has more than 10 years’ experience in higher education advancement and development leadership. She was hired as the LHUF’s Alumni Director in March 2014 and four years later, she was promoted to her most recent role as executive director of alumni engagement. Prior to joining The Haven family, she served as the assistant director of the Susquehanna University Fund. She also spent time in Penn State University’s Division of Development and Alumni Relations.
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/17/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 17. Jesse J. Sutch, 26, of Newport passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, as the result of an accident. The beloved son of David and Tammy Sutch, he was born Nov. 4, 1996, to Jamie McGran. David and Tammy adopted Jesse Nov. 16, 2012.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PSP: State College man accused of raping a child at his home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is facing rape charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a child at his home. The young girl told troopers in June that sometime during 2020, Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually assaulted her with “his ‘privates'” while at his residence, state police out of Rockview wrote in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family

LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
LEWISBURG, PA

