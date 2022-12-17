Read full article on original website
dkpittsburghsports.com
After strong recruiting cycle, what are Penn State's needs now?
ALTOONA, Pa. -- Penn State has a whole lot of momentum right now with a 10-2 season, Rose Bowl berth and strong recruiting class, but there's always work to be done to get better for the short and long term. The Nittany Lions had 22 of their 23 commits send...
Penn State Football still waiting on one commit to sign
Penn State Football will attempt to secure the signature of every 2023 commit on Wednesday. Penn State Football had a busy morning, signing 22 of its 23 commits from the 2023 recruiting class, officially making them Nittany Lions. The lone commit to not sign his national letter of intent is...
dkpittsburghsports.com
Mutual respect: Penn State, Pitt coaches laud Harris' legacy
ALTOONA, Pa. -- Franco Harris was a good running back at Penn State from 1969-71, then as he emerged as an NFL superstar with the Steelers and for the rest of his life, Harris became and remained a tremendous ambassador for the university. Harris absolutely loved Penn State and his...
National Signing Day 2022: Penn State takes the recruiting crown in Pennsylvania
The Nittany Lions have commitments from four of the top seven players in the state
widerightnattylite.com
Marcus Coleman Stuns 2X Champ Brooks
Iowa State was without three starters when they took on defending NCAA champions Penn State on Tuesday night. Penn State did not lose a single match outside of the 125-pound weight class in pool play. They tallied 8 pins and 3 tech falls on Monday. Kysen Terukina, Casey Swiderski and Sam Schuyler all missed the dual with injuries. The trio is expected to return in January. Facing an uphill battle, the Cyclones won 4 of 10 matches, dropping the dual 22-12.
Penn State Football adds running back to loaded 2023 recruiting class
Penn State Football is trying to close out the 2023 class strong with the early signing period just days away. Penn State Football received more good news on the recruiting front on Monday with the commitment of 3-star RB Cameron Wallace. The 6-foot running back from Georgia chose the Nittany...
State College
Penn State Football: Four Nittany Lions Sign NIL Deal, Land Tesla Cars for a Year
As the Name Image and Likeness era continues to get underway in the college athletics landscape, four Penn State football players — linebacker Abdul Carter, quarterback Drew Allar, corner Kalen King and offensive tackle Olu Fashanu — will be seen driving through State College with sponsored Tesla sedans, according to a press release.
saturdaytradition.com
Group of Penn State players secure Tesla's as part of NIL deal
A group of players at Penn State will receive Tesla cars to use as a part of a new NIL deal in State College. According to Ben Jones with StateCollege.com, four Nittany Lions will have Tesla cars to use over the next year through a NIL deal with Inch & Co., a Pennsyvlania-based construction company. The players involved in the deal are linebacker Abdul Carter, quarterback Drew Allar, cornerback Kalen King and offensive lineman Olu Fashanu.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Bucknell hiring former FCS head coach as offensive coordinator
Sources tell FootballScoop that Bucknell (FCS - PA) is looking to jumpstart their offense by hiring a former FCS head coach. Rob Phenicie, the former Idaho State (FCS) head coach, is heading to Bucknell as their new offensive coordinator, per source. Phenicie spent last season in an offensive analyst role...
Signing day 2023: What Penn State football fans should expect
The early signing period is finally here. After months and, in some cases, years of camps, visits, letters, calls and texts, thousands of 2023 prospects will send in their signed letters of intent on Wednesday — making verbal commitments official. There will be surprises across the country; there always...
What’s the future of Beaver Stadium renovations? Here’s what Penn State AD Pat Kraft said
“I want to make this building better, and we have to do that.”
State College
Bellefonte’s Lock Boutique Moving to Downtown State College
Lock Boutique, a Bellefonte-based women’s clothing store, is moving to downtown State College in January. The store is set to open its doors at 216 E. College Ave. in the current location of Ethereal Boutique, which will close later this month after four years in business. Ethereal owner Miranda Sheetz is taking her store west as she prepares to move to Indianapolis.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven University names Foundation Executive Director and Director of Alumni and Employer Engagement
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven University Foundation (LHUF) board of directors has appointed Ashley Koser as the Foundation’s executive director, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Koser has more than 10 years’ experience in higher education advancement and development leadership. She was hired as the LHUF’s Alumni Director in March 2014 and four years later, she was promoted to her most recent role as executive director of alumni engagement. Prior to joining The Haven family, she served as the assistant director of the Susquehanna University Fund. She also spent time in Penn State University’s Division of Development and Alumni Relations.
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/17/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 17. Jesse J. Sutch, 26, of Newport passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, as the result of an accident. The beloved son of David and Tammy Sutch, he was born Nov. 4, 1996, to Jamie McGran. David and Tammy adopted Jesse Nov. 16, 2012.
Firm buying Pa. mall plans to transform it into an economic center
Revitalizing the nearly empty Lycoming Mall in Lycoming County is the plan of real estate developers in State College. FAMVEST has a contract to buy the mall near Muncy and plans to transform it into a mixed-use economic center, said its president Jon Jahanshahi. The mixed use could include retail...
Cumberland County school plans to construct new $3.5M, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing
A Cumberland County private school plans to break ground on a new $3.5 million, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing. Saint Patrick School in South Middleton School hopes to break ground this spring. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The expansion will include a middle school STEM room, elementary STEM...
PSP: State College man accused of raping a child at his home
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is facing rape charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a child at his home. The young girl told troopers in June that sometime during 2020, Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually assaulted her with “his ‘privates'” while at his residence, state police out of Rockview wrote in […]
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
wkok.com
State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family
LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
