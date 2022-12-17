During a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly commented on possibly being an entrant in the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match…. “I told the creative writing team that if I do have to be in it, I need some advance notice because that hurts to go from not doing it for a long time and getting thrown in there so, they have not given me any notice as of yet and it’s getting close to that time. So they better tell me soon if I am gonna have to be in it.”

