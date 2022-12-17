Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
How Tony Khan feels about AEW stars using social media
During an interview with TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on his thoughts about wrestlers using social media…. “I try to be flexible with the wrestlers and staff utilizing their personal social media. I certainly recognize they are leading their own lives the other five days of the week when they’re not wrestling. They are representing the company as great wrestlers of AEW, but they are also all independent people with separate lives. I try to give people that peace of mind that I’m not trying to be ‘Big Brother’ trying to change everything they do in their life. It’s a balance. We just want people to promote AEW when they can and do their best to help us grow our wrestling business.”
nodq.com
How many tickets have reportedly been sold for WWE Smackdown due to John Cena
As previously noted, John Cena is set to team with Kevin Owens on the final WWE Smackdown of 2022 in Tampa, FL. The two will face unified WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. It appears that the show will end up selling out. Twitter account @WrestleTix noted that...
nodq.com
What is being said about Edge’s contractual status with WWE heading into 2023
Edge has been off WWE television since the injury angle with his wife Beth Phoenix at the 2023 Extreme Rules PLE in October. According to Fightful Select, WWE sources confirmed that Edge is on a contract with limited dates and the outlet noted the following…. “One WWE higher up said...
nodq.com
Matt Riddle publicly breaks silence amidst rumors about his status with WWE
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. On Tuesday, Riddle’s ex-girlfriend Daniella Petrow published videos about the situation by saying “rehab is...
nodq.com
Athena comments on the process of her signing with AEW following WWE departure
During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, AEW star Athena talked about the process of her signing with the company…. “When I left WWE, that was the one thing I wanted to do, I wanted to figure out a way to get to AEW. When I walked out of that building, I thought, ‘How in the blue hell do I get ahold of Tony Khan?’ Between my rep and everything, we had kind of been in talks in December to see if there was interest. During my 90-day situation where I couldn’t do anything, ‘Ah, just kind of threw away the dream job. Do I want to wrestle anymore?'”
nodq.com
Sports Business Journal media makes prediction about WWE’s next television deal
In his sports media predictions for 2023, Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand made a prediction about WWE’s next television deal…. “The WWE’s TV deals expire at the end of 2024, but it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when ‘WrestleMania’ is in L.A. By the end of the year, the group will have a deal in place with NBCU that keeps ‘Raw’ and ‘NXT’ on USA and moves ‘SmackDown’ from Fox to one of NBC’s channels. The real significance of this deal comes in two years the two negotiate their Peacock deal. The deals for ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ will lay the groundwork for NBCU to buy WWE outright.”
nodq.com
Poll: Who do you think will win the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble?
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event takes place on Saturday, January 28th. Which competitor do you think will win the women’s Rumble match? Will it be an active star or a Legend? Cast your vote below…. GrimSuperhero Triple H would never bring Del Rio back into the...
nodq.com
Alberto Del Rio comments on where things stand between him and WWE
In an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE star Alberto Del Rio commented on where things stand between him and WWE…. “Well, to be honest, I haven’t talked to the new administration. I did when John Laurinaitis was around and we had a couple of phone calls that didn’t go anywhere. Then you know, what is happening, we have a new administration doing fantastic things. As far as I know or what I have read, the numbers when it comes to the ratings and the money are fantastic. Also the way that talent feels backstage and in the ring and everything, it looks like this change has been for the best for the biggest company in the world.”
nodq.com
Inter-gender match takes place during the 12/19/22 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 19th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an inter-gender match. The match was set up when Ripley slapped Tozawa following the Street Profits’ tag-team victory over Judgment Day. Ripley largely dominated the match but then Tozawa made a comeback. However, Tozawa...
nodq.com
Update on Eric Young reportedly being brought back to WWE
As previously noted, Eric Young is reportedly among the names that will be returning to WWE. In a Q&A on PWInsider.com, Mike Johnson wrote the following in response to a question about Young possibly being the “Uncle Howdy” character…. “I haven’t heard that (if Young is Uncle Howdy)...
nodq.com
Update on AEW television programming reportedly getting a new look in 2023
During an interview with TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the report that AEW television programming will be getting a new look in 2023…. “I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag necessarily, especially so close to the big day. But at the start of 2023, we’re going to open the year on Wednesday, January 4 with the first Dynamite in Seattle, marking a full year of Dynamite on TBS. We’ll definitely have a new look, to say the least. I’m excited about it. I think it’s a nice thing to present to the fans, but frankly, I’ve found more so than ever, the more you talk about these things. When you build them up, you don’t want to create expectations that are impossible. I will say the set will be beautiful though. The look of Rampage will also be different. This will affect the way people view AEW on Wednesdays and Fridays in terms of presentation with the set and the show with the same great action.”
nodq.com
Identity of Swerve Strickland’s new faction teammate in AEW revealed
As previously noted, Swerve Strickland has a new faction in AEW called The Mogul Affiliates which includes Parker Boudreaux and a wrestler that wasn’t identified. The wrestler has since been identified as 30-year-old former baseball player Granden Goetzman. According to Fightful Select, Goetzman has been training “for quite some time” in preparation for his debut with the company. The site also noted the following…
nodq.com
If I Were In Charge – Episode 5 (My Wrestling Christmas Wishlist)
Happy Holidays, you adorable elves! Hopefully this time of year is a good one for you and not a struggle like it is for many. If it is a struggle for you, don’t ever forget just how strong you are. You got this, and will make it through whatever it is you’re going through. Right now in my life, it’s a little hectic. First off, since the summer, some of my Dads fingers have been slowly dying. 25 years in the military doing winter warfare in -60c weather has left him with brittle vessels in his old age. The blood just can’t make its way through anymore. He’s on his 7th surgery now, and sadly the last ones didn’t work on the current two fingers giving him issues. The surgeon he has is amazing, but it’s a very delicate situation. My Dad’s doing his best to stay positive, but it’s hard for him to deal with and very, very painful. Adding it up, it’s 25 years busting up his body serving his country, then another 20+ working for the government for fire prevention, training and putting on courses for new fire fighters, inspecting and investigating deadly fires and figuring out their cause. He’s always done things for others, especially my Mom and myself.
nodq.com
Bronson Reed returns to WWE during the 12/19/22 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 19th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bronson Reed made his return to the company when he interfered in Dexter Lumis’ ladder match against The Miz. Reed ended up knocking Lumis off the ladder and hit the tsunami top rope splash. Reed then helped Miz climb up the ladder and Miz officially won the match.
nodq.com
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 23rd 2022 edition
After the December 21st 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of Bodyslam.net‘s Brady Alexander…. * Top Flight wins the $300,000 Casino Trios Battle Royal: Best Friends, LFI, Butcher, Blade and Kip Sabian kicked...
Comments / 0