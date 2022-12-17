Read full article on original website
WCAX
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major storm headed toward our region will result in dangerous driving, power outages, and even possible flooding going into the weekend. Forecasters say the storm will begin Thursday afternoon as wet snow and rain. On Friday, the wind will arrive, causing potential power outages. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for most of the region from Friday morning to late Friday, with some gusts expected to reach upwards of 70 mph. The temperatures will then dip Friday evening, making for black ice and treacherous driving overnight into Saturday.
Police investigating Hudson Falls bank robbery
The Hudson Falls Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the TD Bank on 14 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
WCAX
Woman hit by tow truck in Colchester parking lot
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investigating a serious accident after a woman was hit by a tow truck. Police say they responded to the entrance to the Fanny Allen Medical Building on College Parkway around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the tow truck, Dominic Sunderland, 21, of...
mynbc5.com
Search continues in Hinesburg as police look to apprehend The Grinch
HINESBURG, Vt. — A local police department is warning the community to keep their eyes peeled as its search for a not-so-festive someone continues. Sightings of the Grinch have been reported all over Hinesburg, but police haven't been able to catch him. He's a mean one, looking to rob...
mynbc5.com
Saranac Lake residents arrested after police find 2,000 bags of heroin, crystal meth in car
ST. ARMAND, N.Y. — Three Saranac Lake residents and a Bloomingdale man were arrested on Tuesday after police found more than 2,000 bags of heroin and 42 grams of crystal meth in their vehicle during a traffic stop. New York State Police said they were looking to arrest 24-year-old...
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $2.5M Lakefront Compound in Vermont Where All Things Artistic, Rustic, and Outdoorsy Meet
Perched right on Lake Champlain sits a 12-acre Vermont listing embodying all the characteristics of artistic, pastoral New England living. Sitting only 25 minutes from downtown Burlington, the 1983-built cabin compound is dreamy for wintry cozy hibernation or year-round active fun. Asking $2.5 million, the unique lakefront residence is an ideal retreat for someone creative, outdoorsy, or anything in between.
newyorkalmanack.com
Northville Vigilantes & The Murder at Johnnycake Hollow
It is strange how a seemingly innocent event can set into motion something that grows to engulf a whole town and change forever the lives of untold numbers of people. In this case, the event was a man, who in hopes of bettering himself brought his family to live in the hamlet of Johnnycake Hollow in rural Fulton County.
Police: Washington County CO had fling with inmate
A corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an inmate.
mynbc5.com
Colchester police investigating after pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said 80-year-old Sandra Lemire of Williston was struck by a Ford flatbed wrecker near the University of Vermont Medical Center, Fanny Allen Campus around 3:15 p.m. The...
WCAX
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - K-9 Kubo is retiring and he’s ending his career on a high note. According to a Facebook post from the Vermont Police Canine Association, Kubo just had his last big drug seizure before taking off the vest. The police dog reportedly helped take 900 bags...
Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured
Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
Neglected dogs taken to Washington County adoption center
Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue in Washington County welcomed 16 surrendered dogs, after responding to a plea for help from a home in Salem, involving over 20 neglected dogs and puppies.
SOLD! $3.2 Mil Wilton Mansion w/Lap Pool, Golf Sim & Outdoor Oasis
This modern mansion in Wilton was on the market for $3.5 Mil for 5 months before it sold for $3.2 Mil making it the most-expensive home sale in Saratoga County to date. Take a look at this amazing mansion. SOLD! $3.2 Mil Modern Wilton Mansion w/Lap Pool, Golf Sim &...
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl
Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop lead to the seizure of over 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine. Jamie Bombard, 24, of Bloomingdale, Kyle Simpson, 38, Eric Ryan, 52, and Lauren Harvey, 37, each of Saranac Lake, face a number of charges.
WRGB
Man accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing any work
CAMBRIDGE, NY (WRGB) — A Cambridge man surrendered to authorities, accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing the work, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Craig Reynolds has been charged with grand larceny. According to the sheriff's office, Reynolds entered a contract with the...
The Windjammer Restaurant Adds a Wine Bar in South Burlington
When the Windjammer Restaurant announced in June 2021 that it would no longer offer its beloved salad bar, a period of collective mourning ensued — or collective outcry, depending on which social media comments you read. As of mid-December, the longtime South Burlington restaurant has transformed the boat-shaped space that once held that salad bar into an evening wine bar.
WRGB
Two facing drug charges after Moreau traffic stop
MOREAU, NY (WRGB) — Two people from Glens Falls each face charges, following a traffic stop in Moreau earlier this week. On December 13, at about 3:21 p.m., State Police out of Wilton barracks stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in Moreau, NY, for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation. The driver was identified as Christie L. Brown, 37, of Glens Falls, and the passenger as David A. Breault, 42, of Glens Falls. The investigation discovered a large smoking device containing cocaine and a bag containing felony-weight cocaine in the vehicle. Brown also was found to be in possession of heroin.
Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is ‘begging’ for a break on 5-year prison term
An attorney for the former Jay Peak owner has filed a motion seeking sentence reconsideration. Quiros, who was sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in the state’s history, also submitted a letter Tuesday, stating, “I pray for mercy, and I pray for grace.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is ‘begging’ for a break on 5-year prison term.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Benson
BENSON — A 43-year-old man was arrested in Benson yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Stage Road at around 8:15 p.m. Police allege that Jay McHugh, of Benson, had physically assaulted a household member during the incident. He was taken into custody without...
