Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Virginia family featured in US House documentary on economic disparity
A family from Augusta, West Virginia was recently featured in a documentary as they run their small business from home as they take care of their two sons with autism.
Boston Globe
We’re drowning in old books – but getting rid of them is heartbreaking
America is saturated with old books, congesting Ikea Billy cases, Jengaing atop floors, Babeling bedside tables. On a recent weekday afternoon, Bruce Albright arrives in the Wonder Book parking lot, pops the trunk of his Camry and unloads two boxes of well-worn books. “It’s sad. Some of these I’ve read numerous times,” he says.
WTOP
Va. church hosts R&B star Anthony Hamilton for Christmas concert at Capital One Hall
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. The Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, presents “A Very Merry Come As You Are Christmas Concert” with Grammy-winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton. The concert will be held at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, this...
Loose Llama Ends Drama After Being Reunited With Owners In Virginia (VIDEO)
A loose llama who took police on a curious chase through Fairfax County has reportedly been reunited with its family in Virginia.The Fairfax County Animal Shelter made a social media post on Tuesday, Dec. 20 as they hoped to reunite a dark-colored llama who was spotted running on the Fairfax County…
luxury-houses.net
This $2.85M Residence in McLean, VA Reflects Timeless, Modern Architecture and a Long List of Luxurious Amenities
The Residence in McLean is a fully updated estate with luxurious amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 8636 Old Dominion Dr, McLean, Virginia; offering 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,148 square feet of living spaces. Call Mark Lowham – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703-966-6949) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in McLean.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
WTRF
3rd runner up in Miss American pageant is Miss West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An exuberant West Virginia crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, December 15, as she was awarded third runner up in the Miss America pageant, reports WVRC. Lynch is a recent graduate of WVU with a Masters in Science. Her...
Small Dog Knocks Over Smoldering Sage, Sparks Montgomery County Apartment Fire: Officials
Authorities say that a small dog may have been the culprit that led to a partial evacuation of an apartment complex in Montgomery County. First responders from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of a fire at the Waterford Towers apartment complex in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard in Burtonsville on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a department spokesperson.
Family speaks out after pregnant woman found dead in Silver Spring apartment
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Three days after police identified the pregnant woman who was found dead in a Silver Spring apartment, the victim’s family spoke out. Denise Middleton was a funny, witty, and loving person. She loved fashion, hair, and makeup. She could make an outfit out of anything. Her laugh was infectious and […]
fox5dc.com
Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home
LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Signs Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) West Virginia has had quite an impressive signing day. Headlined by the signing of 4-star prospect Rodney Gallagher, the Mountaineers will finish with one of the best classes in recent memory. However, while everyone will look to the “big” recruits, WVU is no stranger to landing...
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in Virginia
Photo byBy Dwight Burdette at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WUSA
Charges dropped against Fairfax County man previously accused of killing father
In October, 82-year-old Talat Hassanein was found dead in his home and his son was arrested. Months later, the charges have been dismissed.
Loudoun school board member locked out of Facebook after explosive meeting
One of the newest members of the Loudoun County School Board said she has been locked out of her Facebook account.
Thieves steal more than $40,000 worth of sneakers from Loudon County store
Dana Green still has footwear to sell at ReStock Sneakers, just not as much as she used to have in her store.
One dead after Cumberland house fire
CUMBERLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died after a house fire in Cumberland on Tuesday evening, the Maryland State Fire Marshal confirmed. Members of the Cumberland Fire Department and nearby departments responded to the 500 block of Columbia Avenue just before 5 p.m. The Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to […]
WTOP
Dozens turn out in touching tribute to their beloved former Montgomery Co. teacher
In a quiet neighborhood in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday afternoon, dozens of Vincent Gibbs’ former students gathered to pay tribute to their beloved high school teacher who is now battling cancer. Students from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s arrived by school bus to serenade, honor and praise the retired...
WTOP
Man traveling from New York suspected in 18 Potomac, Md., vehicle break-ins
Police are searching for a man whom they suspect of breaking into vehicles across Potomac, Maryland. Authorities believe the man is driving from as far as New York to commit the vehicle break-ins. The break-in suspect leaves crime scenes without much evidence, authorities said. U.S. Park Police said in a...
Eater
A Maryland Restaurant Owner Goes on Trial for Allegedly Harassing an Underage Hostess
Silver Spring chef Raynold Mendizábal is standing trial this week for allegedly sexually harassing an underage teenage girl while she worked as a hostess at his now-closed steakhouse Urban Butcher in 2019. The jury trial started on Monday, December 19, in Rockville’s Montgomery County Circuit Court and is expected...
fox5dc.com
Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident
WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
Comments / 0