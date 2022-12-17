ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

We’re drowning in old books – but getting rid of them is heartbreaking

America is saturated with old books, congesting Ikea Billy cases, Jengaing atop floors, Babeling bedside tables. On a recent weekday afternoon, Bruce Albright arrives in the Wonder Book parking lot, pops the trunk of his Camry and unloads two boxes of well-worn books. “It’s sad. Some of these I’ve read numerous times,” he says.
FREDERICK, MD
luxury-houses.net

This $2.85M Residence in McLean, VA Reflects Timeless, Modern Architecture and a Long List of Luxurious Amenities

The Residence in McLean is a fully updated estate with luxurious amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 8636 Old Dominion Dr, McLean, Virginia; offering 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,148 square feet of living spaces. Call Mark Lowham – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703-966-6949) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in McLean.
MCLEAN, VA
WTRF

3rd runner up in Miss American pageant is Miss West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An exuberant West Virginia crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, December 15, as she was awarded third runner up in the Miss America pageant, reports WVRC. Lynch is a recent graduate of WVU with a Masters in Science. Her...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Daily Voice

Small Dog Knocks Over Smoldering Sage, Sparks Montgomery County Apartment Fire: Officials

Authorities say that a small dog may have been the culprit that led to a partial evacuation of an apartment complex in Montgomery County. First responders from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of a fire at the Waterford Towers apartment complex in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard in Burtonsville on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a department spokesperson.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home

LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Signs Local Talent

(Photo via WVU Recruiting) West Virginia has had quite an impressive signing day. Headlined by the signing of 4-star prospect Rodney Gallagher, the Mountaineers will finish with one of the best classes in recent memory. However, while everyone will look to the “big” recruits, WVU is no stranger to landing...
MORGANTOWN, WV
DC News Now

One dead after Cumberland house fire

CUMBERLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died after a house fire in Cumberland on Tuesday evening, the Maryland State Fire Marshal confirmed. Members of the Cumberland Fire Department and nearby departments responded to the 500 block of Columbia Avenue just before 5 p.m. The Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to […]
CUMBERLAND, MD
fox5dc.com

Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident

WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
TYSONS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy