KKTV
WATCH: Update on fire burning west of Boulder
More than 100 Natl. Guard members will help Colorado deal with the cold temps. Along Coneflower Ln. in Colorado Springs. Viewer video courtesy Gary. Lewis Palmer Baseball participates in Wreaths Across America. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lewis-Palmer baseball team participates in Wreaths Across America.
Update: Homeless likely to move out of Denver's Aloft Hotel
Aloft Hotel, downtown DenverPhoto byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) After housing people experiencing homelessness since April 2020 at a cost of more than $16 million, Aloft Hotel downtown likely will cease operation as a non-congregant homeless shelter by the end of April.
Castle Rock highway construction work uncovers rainforest fossil bed
An Artocarpus fossil uncovered along I-25 in Castle Rock.Photo byDenver Museum of Nature and Science. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Widening work on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock revealed the fossil bed of a 64-million-year-old rainforest.
1310kfka.com
Schools closed, flights canceled as bone-chilling cold, snow set in
Many schools in Colorado are closed Thursday along with government offices and some businesses due to some of the coldest air Colorado has seen in decades. The arctic blast has sent temperatures plummeting to below zero with wind chills of minus 35 along the I-25 corridor. And if the cold wasn’t enough for you, it’s coupled with snow. By the time it’s all said and done, Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Boulder could all see between 2 and 7 inches of snow. Several cold weather shelters are open for those needing assistance, including the United Way of Weld County shelter at 870 28th Street in Greeley, the Salvation Army of Greeley cold weather shelter at 1119 6th Street. Women and families can shelter at the Guadalupe Community Center at 1442 North 11th Avenue in Greeley.
Did You Know There is a Hidden Speakeasy in Greeley?
Are you looking for an exclusive place to grab a 1920's style cocktail in Greeley? Of course, you are. That's totally why you are here. Let us tell you about one speakeasy that you will love. Greeley's Kress Cinema and Lounge at 817 8th Avenue has the cocktails you want....
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
KDVR.com
Fire destroys mobile home week before Christmas
An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. Roundtable on respiratory illness. Experts met to discuss the intensity of respiratory illness in Colorado. Kim...
KKTV
Fire west of Boulder prompts evacuations
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Fremont/Custer County Toys for Tots distributes toys to more than 1,200 kids!. Toys for Tots partnered with Hope for the Holidays to get more than 1,200 kids toys!. Fire mitigation tips for your own home. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4...
Westword
Social Sightings: Six Restaurants Closing Soon
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. For fans of the local dining scene, there's nothing worse than missing...
City approves 22-unit annexation in southern Longmont
Longmont City Council approved the annexation of a proposed 22-unit property in southern Longmont on Tuesday. Council voted in favor of the ordinance for annexation, concept plan and zoning as residential single-family unanimously. Conditions for approval include landscape buffering and privacy fencing. The 7.6 acre annexation, known as Westview Acres,...
Homeowner moves into newly built home on lot where Marshall Fire destroyed previous house
Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner who lost everything has moved into her newly built home where her last home was destroyed.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Sells Colorado Home for $1.6 Million — See Inside!
The A&E star is saying goodbye to his six-bedroom, three-bathroom property Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is looking for a change in scenery! On December 19, the A&E star, 69, sold the Castle Rock, Colo. home that he shared with wife Francie Frane for $1.6 million. The sprawling property is spread out across 9.29 acres and boasts six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and endless views of Colorado's rocky terrain. Karen Beville and Scott Beville of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing. "When Francie and Dog were ready to sell...
Sunshine Canyon wildfire destroys home, damages another
A wildland fire started from a structure fire on Sunshine Canyon Road Monday afternoon has grown to 19 acres in size by noon on Tuesday.
Meth residue found in bathroom air ducts of Boulder Public Library closes main location
The Boulder Main Library was closed on Monday for environmental testing after methamphetamine residue was found in the air ducts of six bathrooms, according to a release.
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Teriyaki Madness Coming Soon to Fort Collins
At the end of January 2023, franchise owners Justin Ballek and Bobby Traylor plan to open doors to the first Fort Collins Teriyaki Madness at 1880 N. College Ave.
weather5280.com
Pre-Christmas cold snap may be brief but dramatic as a present from the north comes early
We continue to track a very cold airmass set to slide south this week putting a good portion of the country in the deep freeze for Christmas next weekend. For Colorado specifically, it looks like the worst of the cold will come before the holiday weekend, with temperatures moderating a bit by Christmas Eve.
Avoid year in jail by following these pet safety rules as bitter cold rolls through
It will be incredibly important to keep your furry friends in mind over the next few days, as sub-zero wind chill temperatures are forecasted to slam several parts of Colorado. Frigid temps will begin on Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning, with wind chill values as low as -51...
How much snow will Denver get by Thursday morning?
Another round of snow will arrive in the Denver metro area with a major arctic cold front that will drop temperatures to below zero.
