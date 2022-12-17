ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, CO

KKTV

WATCH: Update on fire burning west of Boulder

More than 100 Natl. Guard members will help Colorado deal with the cold temps. Along Coneflower Ln. in Colorado Springs. Viewer video courtesy Gary. Lewis Palmer Baseball participates in Wreaths Across America. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lewis-Palmer baseball team participates in Wreaths Across America.
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Schools closed, flights canceled as bone-chilling cold, snow set in

Many schools in Colorado are closed Thursday along with government offices and some businesses due to some of the coldest air Colorado has seen in decades. The arctic blast has sent temperatures plummeting to below zero with wind chills of minus 35 along the I-25 corridor. And if the cold wasn’t enough for you, it’s coupled with snow. By the time it’s all said and done, Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Boulder could all see between 2 and 7 inches of snow. Several cold weather shelters are open for those needing assistance, including the United Way of Weld County shelter at 870 28th Street in Greeley, the Salvation Army of Greeley cold weather shelter at 1119 6th Street. Women and families can shelter at the Guadalupe Community Center at 1442 North 11th Avenue in Greeley.
GREELEY, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Fire destroys mobile home week before Christmas

An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. Roundtable on respiratory illness. Experts met to discuss the intensity of respiratory illness in Colorado. Kim...
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

Fire west of Boulder prompts evacuations

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Fremont/Custer County Toys for Tots distributes toys to more than 1,200 kids!. Toys for Tots partnered with Hope for the Holidays to get more than 1,200 kids toys!. Fire mitigation tips for your own home. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4...
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Social Sightings: Six Restaurants Closing Soon

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. For fans of the local dining scene, there's nothing worse than missing...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

City approves 22-unit annexation in southern Longmont

Longmont City Council approved the annexation of a proposed 22-unit property in southern Longmont on Tuesday. Council voted in favor of the ordinance for annexation, concept plan and zoning as residential single-family unanimously. Conditions for approval include landscape buffering and privacy fencing. The 7.6 acre annexation, known as Westview Acres,...
LONGMONT, CO
People

Dog the Bounty Hunter Sells Colorado Home for $1.6 Million — See Inside!

The A&E star is saying goodbye to his six-bedroom, three-bathroom property Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is looking for a change in scenery!  On December 19, the A&E star, 69, sold the Castle Rock, Colo. home that he shared with wife Francie Frane for $1.6 million. The sprawling property is spread out across 9.29 acres and boasts six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and endless views of Colorado's rocky terrain. Karen Beville and Scott Beville of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing.  "When Francie and Dog were ready to sell...
CASTLE ROCK, CO

