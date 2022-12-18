Read full article on original website
Related
890kdxu.com
You live in Southern Utah and your friends are jealous
By now you’ve learned almost no one in Southern Utah is from Southern Utah. Now and then you’ll find someone born and raised here or an occasional 2nd or 3rd generation native but it’s rare. For those who moved here from somewhere else, you know this is the time of year when you start to hear from friends and family across the USA. Why? Their daily temperature doesn’t have a second digit anymore.
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished. “I can't forget that,” the person believed to be among the last to see Steven Koecher alive said about their conversation with the missing man 13 years later.
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
If your house has 5 or more of these things, there's a good chance you're from Utah. These are the most requested businesses to open in St. George Utah.
890kdxu.com
3 Cash Flowing St. George Area Vacation/Airbnb Rentals
While the real estate market has and always will be unpredictable, one key indicator of a good real estate investment is “cash flow.”. Cash flow means that the total amount of income generated exceeds the outgoing expenses. Anybody having run a family budget knows that being cash positive at the end of the month is a very important thing.
890kdxu.com
Increased Patrols Coming to Southern Utah Trails Following Incident with a Gun, Dog
(St. George, UT) -- Law Enforcement says they will increase patrols on some Southern Utah trails after a hiker was accused of threatening a fellow hiker with a firearm earlier this month near the Tukupetsi Trailhead. Washington County Sherriff's deputies said the armed man, who was seen hiking a trail near Ivins has not been charged at this time. However, the sheriff's office has decided to increase patrolling in rural areas following heightened safety concerns. The statement said the deputies are doing everything they can to maintain public safety while respecting the constitutional rights of individuals on public land. This all apparently began over a dispute with an unleashed dog. Sheriff's Deputies say the armed man, said to be in his 70s told authorities he never aimed at the other hiker or the dog.
890kdxu.com
Four-Vehicle Crash Blocks Part of St. George Blvd
(St. George, UT) -- An investigation is underway after a four-vehicle crash in St. George last night. Authorities say it happened just before six p.m. at St. George Boulevard and 1000 East. St. George Police Department says preliminary reports indicate one driver, said to be a 16-year-old girl was trying to make a left turn from the Blvd onto 1000 East and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Her car slammed into another vehicle, sending that vehicle into a pickup truck, with the first car crashing into an SUV St. George Police officer Tiffany Mitchell said no one was seriously injured, nor was anyone transported to the hospital. The 16-year-old was cited in the crash.
KUTV
17-year-old girl dies at treatment facility in Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old girl has died while attending a treatment facility in Southern Utah. Officials said they were called out Tuesday a short time before 5 p.m. to the Diamond Ranch Academy on Sand Hallow Road in Hurricane on reports of a sick collapsed individual. Staff...
890kdxu.com
Plans Finalized To Widen Part Of I-15 in Washington City
(Washington City, UT) -- Plans are being finalized to widen I-15 in Washington City. Lee Cabell, with Horrocks Engineers, said the widening project is set to begin in March. The plan includes making both the southbound and northbound directions three lanes between exits ten and 13. There are also plans to add an exit ramp at milepost eleven on Washington's Main Street. Access to Main Street in the area of the roadwork will be affected during the construction.
Utah Hiker Reports Man for Threatening to Shoot Her Over Her Off-Leash Dog
A Utah hiker says she was in the right to walk her dog unleashed on a trail, but a man carrying a firearm and machete disagreed. Jaden Turner enjoyed hiking with her cattle dog, Caz– that is until Dec. 5th. On that day, she was exploring the Tukupetski Trail in Washington County when something terrible happened, making her want to give up hiking for good.
17-year-old girl dies at Hurricane boarding school
A 17-year-old female student was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after collapsing at a boarding school for troubled teens in Hurricane.
890kdxu.com
Man Pleads Guilty To Firing Weapon In Cedar City Store
(Cedar City, UT) -- A man accused of firing a weapon inside a Cedar City grocery store is entering his plea. Joshua Erickson pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment. He's accused of being in possession of a small-caliber pistol that went off inside the Smith's store on Main Street on Halloween. His plea agreement says he will be held in abeyance for 18 months.
890kdxu.com
Hurricane Homeowner, Alleged Burglars Behind Same Bars
(Hurricane, UT) -- Authorities say two burglary suspects ended up in the same jail as the homeowner they were allegedly trying to steal from. One suspect told Hurricane police they were there to feed the animals while the homeowner was in jail. That's when police found over 500 dollars worth of stolen items, including tools and tool kits in the suspect's car. They were then taken to the same jail as the homeowner and charged with one count of burglary and theft. There's no word on why the homeowner was behind bars.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0