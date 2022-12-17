MORRIS COUNTY — School Counselor Jennifer Katz has announced the Morris County School of Technology (MCST) Educational Services Professional of the Year. Ms. Katz has been a School Counselor at the Morris County School of Technology for 13 years and has been instrumental in establishing and implementing the school’s guidance program. In her role as a counselor, Ms. Katz advocates for her students and provides a safe and warm environment for all. She displays an innate ability to empathize, care for, and support others. She listens and counsels without judgment and fosters a sense of independence, motivation, and growth.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO