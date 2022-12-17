Read full article on original website
morrisfocus.com
Knights of Columbus Blood Drive
EAST HANOVER – The Knights of Columbus will hold a Blood Drive on December 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at. Saint Rose of Lima Church Hall, 312 Ridgedale Avenue. For additional information, contact Michael Trocchia at (973) 216-5029 or email michaeltrocchia@yahoo.com.
morrisfocus.com
Driver Slumped Over Wheel Charged with DWI
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Matt Gallagher arrested Mr. Hanlian Chien, 38, West New York, on Wednesday, December 14, for DWI. Officer Gallagher observed Mr. Chien slumped over his steering wheel and parked in a no-stopping or standing zone. Officer Gallagher approached Mr. Chien to make sure...
morrisfocus.com
Possession of CDS Arrest at 7-11
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Carlos Najera arrested Mr. Nicholas Patino, 34, Bergenfield, on Friday, November 25, for possession of CDS. Officer Najera responded to the 7-11 on Ridgedale Avenue for a reported suspicious vehicle with people sleeping inside. Upon arrival, Officer Najera spoke with the occupants,...
morrisfocus.com
Paterson Man Arrested With Stolen Vehicle
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Dan Acquaro arrested Mr. Guillermo Rodriguez, 43, Paterson, on Monday, November 28, for receiving stolen property. Mr. Rodriguez was observed driving a vehicle that had stolen license plates affixed to it. Upon further investigation, Mr. Rodriguez was charged with knowingly receiving stolen property and was issued motor vehicle summonses for a suspended license, no insurance, tinted windows, driving without a license, improper plates, and fictitious plates.
morrisfocus.com
Shoplifter Arrested at ShopRite Stealing Almost $3,000 in Merchandise
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Anthony D’Angelo charged Ms. Anibal Rodriguez-Alverez, 27, Elizabeth, with several counts of shoplifting from the ShopRite, Cedar Knolls, on Tuesday, November 15. Ms. Rodriguez-Alverez was observed on surveillance video on several dates in October, shoplifting $2680.60 worth of merchandise. A warrant...
morrisfocus.com
Prosecutor’s Office Conducts Bias and Cyber Bullying Presentation at Morristown High
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre recently visited freshmen and sophomore students at Morristown High School. They conducted presentations on bias incidents, cyber harassment, and making smart choices about social media. The presenters stressed exercising good judgment regarding...
morrisfocus.com
PSE&G Launches New Online Home Energy Assessment Tool for Residential Customers
MORRIS COUNTY — PSE&G invites you to review the updated, user-friendly online Home Energy Assessment (HEA) tool, which is available to all PSE&G residential customers. The online HEA can be accessed through PSE&G’s My Account (www.pseg.com/myaccount). It is also easily accessible by visiting www.pseg.com/HomeEnergyAssessment. PSE&G encourages customers to log in and complete the authenticated assessment to understand better their household energy usage based on their home profile.
morrisfocus.com
Morris County School of Technology Educational Services Professional of the Year
MORRIS COUNTY — School Counselor Jennifer Katz has announced the Morris County School of Technology (MCST) Educational Services Professional of the Year. Ms. Katz has been a School Counselor at the Morris County School of Technology for 13 years and has been instrumental in establishing and implementing the school’s guidance program. In her role as a counselor, Ms. Katz advocates for her students and provides a safe and warm environment for all. She displays an innate ability to empathize, care for, and support others. She listens and counsels without judgment and fosters a sense of independence, motivation, and growth.
morrisfocus.com
CCM Rated the Best for Transfer Students for Second Consecutive Year
MORRIS COUNTY — The County College of Morris (CCM) has been rated the Best for Transfer Students by Intelligent, adding to the college’s growing list of accolades. This is the second year in a row that Intelligent has rated CCM as the best community college in New Jersey for students who start at the college and then transfer to a four-year institution to earn a bachelor’s degree.
