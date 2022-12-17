ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

norfolkneradio.com

Questions fly as to what's next for the Area Transit

NORFOLK - As the Madison County Sheriffs continue to look for suspended Area Transit general manager Jeffrey Stewart, some are asking if the city will continue to give the transit funds. At the emergency council meeting on Friday, the Norfolk City Council approved to give the transit the remaining $88,000...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Search warrant issued for home of suspended GM accused of embezzling $740K

MADISON, Neb. – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the suspended North Fork Area Transit general manager accused of embezzling nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A hearing was held in Madison County Court Monday morning as judge Donna Taylor granted a search warrant for Jeffrey Stewart’s...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Embezzlement and theft charges result in large fine for Norfolk woman

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was sentenced to probation and forced to pay a large fine for embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization. Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Russell said 42-year-old Andrea Rodriguez, of Norfolk, was sentenced in Lincoln on Friday. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization - less than $1,000. She was give four years of probation, a fine of $10,000, $100 for special assessment fees, and made to pay $19,431.57 in restitution. There is no parole in the federal system.
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Norfolk woman sentenced for stealing almost $20,000 from Ponca Tribe

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Norfolk woman will not serve jail time after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. A federal judge ordered Andrea Rodriguez, 42, to spend four years on probation and to repay the money she took, plus a $10,100 fine.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

McCarthy responds after being accused of trying to 'do some digging' on Norfolk citizen

NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accusation was made Monday night against one of Norfolk's city councilmen. Jim McKenzie, a Norfolk resident spoke at the city's council meeting, claiming councilman Andrew McCarthy was attempting to "do some digging" on him. McKenzie claimed he found out when a text message was sent to him by McCarthy by mistake. Councilman McCarthy was not present during Monday's meeting to confirm or deny this interaction.
NORFOLK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Columbus man jailed following Monday accident

— At about 4:15 Monday afternoon, Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on U.S. Highway 30 at County Road 15, west of Ames. After an investigation, it was determined that a red Dodge Journey was eastbound on Highway 30 when it attempted to pass a semi, which was also eastbound on Highway 30.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Attic fire extinguished in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska home is damaged following an attic fire Tuesday morning. Norfolk Fire officials said they were called to a home in the 400 block of Omaha Ave on Tuesday at 7:35 a.m. Fire officials said the resident smelled smoke in their home. Crews found smoke...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Road construction meeting in Norfolk canceled for weather

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A public meeting for the current road construction in Norfolk has been canceled due to the weather. Officials said the forecasted weather on the day of the meeting forced them to cancel and they will be setting a new date and time after the first of the year.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

North Fork Area Transit under investigation for alleged criminal misconduct

NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit was unable to make payroll Friday, leading to an emergency city meeting in Norfolk. News broke Friday of financial issues with Norfolk Area Transit (NFAT) at the Norfolk city council chambers in an emergency council meeting. Jason Lammli, the legal counsel for NFAT, requested that $88,155.59 be paid to the non-profit in order to make payroll. While the details aren't all known at this time, NFAT is currently undergoing an investigation for alleged criminal misconduct. NFAT's general manager, Jeff Stewart, has been suspended, an audit of their finances has begun, and the Nebraska Mobility Management team will be taking over day-to-day operations.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion

KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Janssen, longtime state senator, dies at 85

NICKERSON, Neb. -- A former state senator from eastern Nebraska has died. Ray Janssen passed away at an assisted living facility in Fremont on Saturday. He was 85. Janssen served as a state senator from Nickerson in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2009. He also worked as a grocer.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nucor announces expansion of towers and structures business

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nucor Corporation, which is based in North Carolina but has a location in Norfolk, announced last week that it will build two tower production plants, with the company evaluating locations in the Midwest and the Southeast. "As our nation continues to replace its aging electric grid, extend...
NORFOLK, NE
1011now.com

Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4. Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones. The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Woman killed in crash near Fremont

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
OMAHA, NE

