Court Docs: Norfolk transit manager charged with theft for alleged misuse of $740,000
Up until last week Stewart had been the General Manager of NFAT, when he was suspended from the organization.
norfolkneradio.com
Questions fly as to what's next for the Area Transit
NORFOLK - As the Madison County Sheriffs continue to look for suspended Area Transit general manager Jeffrey Stewart, some are asking if the city will continue to give the transit funds. At the emergency council meeting on Friday, the Norfolk City Council approved to give the transit the remaining $88,000...
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant issued for home of suspended GM accused of embezzling $740K
MADISON, Neb. – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the suspended North Fork Area Transit general manager accused of embezzling nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A hearing was held in Madison County Court Monday morning as judge Donna Taylor granted a search warrant for Jeffrey Stewart’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Former NFAT employee speaks out at city council, encourages continued support of NFAT
NORFOLK, Neb -- A former employee of North Fork Area Transit spoke during Monday's city council meeting, urging Norfolk to find a way to keep the non-profit afloat. In the public comments section of the meeting, former North Fork Area Transit employee Jackie McPhearson pleaded with the council to continue supporting NFAT.
News Channel Nebraska
Embezzlement and theft charges result in large fine for Norfolk woman
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was sentenced to probation and forced to pay a large fine for embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization. Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Russell said 42-year-old Andrea Rodriguez, of Norfolk, was sentenced in Lincoln on Friday. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization - less than $1,000. She was give four years of probation, a fine of $10,000, $100 for special assessment fees, and made to pay $19,431.57 in restitution. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Norfolk woman sentenced for stealing almost $20,000 from Ponca Tribe
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Norfolk woman will not serve jail time after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. A federal judge ordered Andrea Rodriguez, 42, to spend four years on probation and to repay the money she took, plus a $10,100 fine.
News Channel Nebraska
Madison County will perform audit on NFAT; to decide future endeavors with NFAT next year
MADISON, Neb. -- Madison County Commissioners will decide whether or not they will give future funding to North Fork Area Transit on Jan. 17. After going into executive session Tuesday, the Madison County Commissioners announced they would conduct an expeditious full audit on NFAT. The transportation non-profit is under investigation...
News Channel Nebraska
McCarthy responds after being accused of trying to 'do some digging' on Norfolk citizen
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accusation was made Monday night against one of Norfolk's city councilmen. Jim McKenzie, a Norfolk resident spoke at the city's council meeting, claiming councilman Andrew McCarthy was attempting to "do some digging" on him. McKenzie claimed he found out when a text message was sent to him by McCarthy by mistake. Councilman McCarthy was not present during Monday's meeting to confirm or deny this interaction.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Planning Commission votes against zoning change to Northern Hills daycare facility
NORFOLK, Neb -- The City of Norfolk Planning Commission held a public hearing Tuesday morning to consider a zoning change at Northern Hills Daycare. Parents of children attending Northern Hills received an email in November saying the daycare would be changing ownership and close on December 30th and reopen next summer.
thebestmix1055.com
Columbus man jailed following Monday accident
— At about 4:15 Monday afternoon, Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on U.S. Highway 30 at County Road 15, west of Ames. After an investigation, it was determined that a red Dodge Journey was eastbound on Highway 30 when it attempted to pass a semi, which was also eastbound on Highway 30.
News Channel Nebraska
Attic fire extinguished in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska home is damaged following an attic fire Tuesday morning. Norfolk Fire officials said they were called to a home in the 400 block of Omaha Ave on Tuesday at 7:35 a.m. Fire officials said the resident smelled smoke in their home. Crews found smoke...
News Channel Nebraska
Road construction meeting in Norfolk canceled for weather
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A public meeting for the current road construction in Norfolk has been canceled due to the weather. Officials said the forecasted weather on the day of the meeting forced them to cancel and they will be setting a new date and time after the first of the year.
News Channel Nebraska
North Fork Area Transit under investigation for alleged criminal misconduct
NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit was unable to make payroll Friday, leading to an emergency city meeting in Norfolk. News broke Friday of financial issues with Norfolk Area Transit (NFAT) at the Norfolk city council chambers in an emergency council meeting. Jason Lammli, the legal counsel for NFAT, requested that $88,155.59 be paid to the non-profit in order to make payroll. While the details aren't all known at this time, NFAT is currently undergoing an investigation for alleged criminal misconduct. NFAT's general manager, Jeff Stewart, has been suspended, an audit of their finances has begun, and the Nebraska Mobility Management team will be taking over day-to-day operations.
siouxlandnews.com
COURT DOCUMENTS: Carrie Jones charged with the murder of Gene Twiford in Laurel case
LAUREL, Neb. — Just days after being arrested for her role in the Laurel, Nebraska quadruple homicide, Carrie Jones has been charged with the murder of one of the victims. Carrie Jones has now been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and accessory to a felony. Carrie...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
News Channel Nebraska
Janssen, longtime state senator, dies at 85
NICKERSON, Neb. -- A former state senator from eastern Nebraska has died. Ray Janssen passed away at an assisted living facility in Fremont on Saturday. He was 85. Janssen served as a state senator from Nickerson in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2009. He also worked as a grocer.
News Channel Nebraska
Nucor announces expansion of towers and structures business
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nucor Corporation, which is based in North Carolina but has a location in Norfolk, announced last week that it will build two tower production plants, with the company evaluating locations in the Midwest and the Southeast. "As our nation continues to replace its aging electric grid, extend...
1011now.com
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4. Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones. The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
WOWT
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
