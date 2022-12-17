ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

#hooboy
2d ago

“There is no room for a conversation when people are losing their lives because people are in the mode of survival," mode of survival? They aren’t shooting each other to “survive”. They’re shooting each other because they’re nothing better than feral rats with no parenting, no consequences to their actions (except, perhaps a rival gangbanger shooting them back) and zero conscience. Maybe support should start when they’re toddlers - early intervention, parenting classes, raise their self-esteem so they don’t feel the need to join a gang. Remove gangbangers from public housing, round them & their families up & relocate them. Hold their families accountable.

2d ago

Remove them from criminals first, carry the mandatory sentences, no matter what age, Biden left behind millions in arms, arming the Taliban, then trade a deadly arms dealer, for a usa hater, so do not preach about guns,

Here’s how many guns got exchanged for gift cards in Boston

"A gun buyback embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the street is potentially many lives saved." Boston police collected 35 firearms from the community Saturday via its 2022 Boston Gun Buyback, Gun for Gift Card Program. The program offers $100 gift cards in exchange for guns from community...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified

A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
BOSTON, MA
framinghamsource.com

OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol

BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
ASHLAND, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts senior correctional officer facing 10 years in prison for assault on inmate with mental illness

BOSTON – A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior Massachusetts correctional officer of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Seth M. Bourget, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Medford HS enters lockdown after 1 student arrested, another injured in bathroom fight

MEDFORD, Ma — Students at Medford High School entered a lockdown after a student was taken to the hospital after a fight in a men’s bathroom Monday morning. According to a Medford police spokesperson, one of the students involved went to the nurse’s office after the incident, where they discovered non-life-threatening lacerations. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other individual involved in the altercation has been taken into custody, according to police.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Security increased after student stabbed in Medford High School bathroom

MEDFORD, Mass. — There was increased security at Medford High School on Tuesday after a student was injured in a stabbing at the school the previous day. Medford Public Schools Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent said the student was stabbed by another student at about 10 a.m. during a fight inside a second-floor bathroom.
MEDFORD, MA
iheart.com

Boston Police Seek Identity Of Suspect In 3 Back Bay Assaults

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Saturday, the Boston Police Department issued an alert that they are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted three women in three separate incidents, all within the span of two hours. The assaults all happened between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, at...
BOSTON, MA
Advocate

Boston Church Wants to Be a Home for LGBTQ+ Folks During the Holidays

Christmas Eve conjures for many a combination of the religious, spiritual, and familial. But for LGBTQ+ people, this can also mean being separated from either the tradition they and their family have followed or the queer aspect of themselves. As the senior minister of Boston’s Arlington Street Church, Kim Crawford...
BOSTON, MA

