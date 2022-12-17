ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridagators.com

Gators Early Signing Period Coverage

Updates from throughout the first day of Early Signing Period for Gators Football. The Gators have added three receivers in their last four official signings, this time inking Eugene Wilson III to an NLI. Wilson is a four-star recruit from Gaither High in Tampa. His father, Eugene Wilson II, is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators' Roster Rebuild Continues on Early Signing Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In the wake of his most lopsided loss as Florida's head coach, Billy Napier's demeanor late Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas wasn't much different than it would have been if the Gators had won. Gators fans over the past year have come to know Napier's steadiness...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Meet the Gators: Erik Blair

The former American Heritage two-way star slashed .447/.598/.723 with five homers and 38 RBI as a senior en route to First Team All-Broward County honors. Rounding the bases this week in the 2022 Meet the Gators series is freshman outfielder Erik Blair of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. As a 2022 graduate of American Heritage High School, Blair will wear No. 33 at Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL

