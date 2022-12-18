Man Hospitalized After Stabbing Attack in Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A man is in critical, but stable condition at a hospital after a stabbing attack in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.

Officers dispatched at about 8:15 p.m. Friday to the area of 67th Way and Obispo Street located a man suffering from stab wounds to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The victim told police he was exiting his vehicle when a suspect approached him from behind, stabbed him and fled the location prior to police arrival.

Paramedics took him to a hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the attack was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.