Police Search for Driver Who Killed Man in South LA

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Police appealed to the public Saturday for help finding the driver of a dark SUV who struck and killed a man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles and fled the scene.

The crash occurred around 4:05 p.m. Friday on Avalon Boulevard at 76th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver fled southbound on Avalon Boulevard at a high rate of speed and possibly had the lights turned off, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone who provides information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about the suspect's vehicle or the accident was asked to contact the LAPD's South Traffic Division at 213-713-9579. Calls during non-business hours should go to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 or Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-8477.

KFI AM 640

