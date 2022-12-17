ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Moravian Names Fox As Assistant Director of Athletic Communications

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- Moravian University has named Christine Fox as Assistant Director of Athletic Communications. Fox joins the Greyhounds after a year and a half at Wilson College where she served as Coordinator of Student-Athlete Programming and Assistant Sports Information Director. "We are excited to add Christine to our staff...
