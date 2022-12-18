Read full article on original website
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
2 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now for Under $35
The ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and lingering recession concerns have necessitated adding a defensive layer to one’s portfolio. As the market volatility is not expected to lessen anytime soon, it could...
2 Stocks That Are Always Safe to Hold During Bear Markets
The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance has kept the stock market highly volatile. Although the latest inflation report showed signs of a slowdown, it is far from target results. So,...
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
This REIT has a long track record of increasing its annual dividend payouts and is well-positioned to weather a recession.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
via.news
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Calamos Convertible Opportunities And Income Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI), City Office REIT (CIO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) 5.77 -1.03% 20.27% 2022-12-07 09:06:08. 2 Calamos Convertible...
via.news
Estee Lauder Companies And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – CVR Partners, LP (UAN), Public Storage (PSA), American Electric Power Company (AEP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Youngevity International, PCM Fund, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Youngevity International (YGYIP), PCM Fund (PCM), CHS (CHSCN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Youngevity International (YGYIP) 0.55 0% 174.11% 2022-12-06 22:42:13. 2 PCM Fund (PCM) 8.61 -1.59% 11.15% 2022-12-10 22:42:06. 3 CHS...
via.news
Southern Missouri Bancorp And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC), MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG), Texas Pacific Land (TPL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
The 8 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now
Oil and gas prices are likely to cool in the new year as demand slows, but analysts are still targeting major upside for these top energy stocks.
via.news
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund, StoneCastle Financial Corp, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP), StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX), Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier...
via.news
This AI Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Price Correctly For Canaan And Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
via.news
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT), Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ), Nuveen California Select Tax (NXC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) 6.21 0.65% 14.14% 2022-12-10 05:15:07. 2...
3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Dividend Kings are great long-term wealth builders. Here are three that Wall Street feels have a particularly good upside.
via.news
North European Oil Royality Trust, Lamar Advertising Company, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT), Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR), KeyCorp (KEY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) 16.64 1.09% 11.12% 2022-11-23 01:13:07. 2 Lamar Advertising Company...
7 Surprising Analyst Favorite Buy-Rated Stocks Pay Huge and Growing Dividends
These seven outstanding stocks not only have very solid growth potential for 2023 but also pay the big and reliable dividends income investors crave, and they are offering investors very timely entry points as well.
