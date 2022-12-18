Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Promises to Step Down as Head of Twitter — Edward Snowden Throws His Name in the Hat for CEO
Tesla CEO and Twitter chief Elon Musk has promised to step down as head of Twitter. As the billionaire seeks a new CEO to run the social media platform, privacy advocate Edward Snowden threw his name in the hat, stating that he takes payment in bitcoin. “The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” Musk clarified.
Indian Government Updates Parliament on Cryptocurrency Bill and Investigations of Crypto Exchanges
The government of India has provided some updates on its cryptocurrency bill and investigations of crypto exchanges in Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s parliament. “Crypto assets are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage,” said the minister of state in the Ministry of Finance.
Instant View: Bank of Japan makes surprise policy tweak
(Reuters) – The Bank of Japan has slightly loosened the shackles on its 10-year yield target and said it will review the operation of its yield-curve control policy, surprising financial markets and sending the yen sharply higher. Here are some comments from experts:. TAKESHI MINAMI, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT NORINCHUKIN...
SHIB Community Members and Countdown Clock Hint Shibarium Launch Is Imminent
According to a myriad of social media posts, the meme crypto project Shiba Inu is planning to launch the highly anticipated Shibarium, a layer two (L2) project that was supposed to launch this year in the third quarter. Shiba Inu supporters believe the Shibarium launch is imminent as a number of community members have been sharing animated images of countdown clocks on social media.
