wealthinsidermag.com
US Lawmaker: Crypto Self-Custody Is Antidote to FTX Fraud — ‘Keep Your Coins Act’ Will Protect Self-Hosted Wallets
U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson has touted the self-custody of cryptocurrencies as the antidote to crypto exchange FTX’s fraud. He is pushing for his bill called “Keep Your Coins Act,” which aims to “protect self-custody from misguided attempts to restrict it.”. U.S. Lawmaker Pushes for Self-Custody. Congressman...
wealthinsidermag.com
New FTX CEO Told Members of Congress SBF’s Family ‘Certainly Received Payments’ From the Business
According to multiple reports, FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents face scrutiny over their reported involvement with their son’s business operations. The two Stanford professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have not been charged with any wrongdoing, but the current FTX CEO, John J. Ray III, recently told members of the U.S. Congress that Joseph Bankman and “the family certainly received payments” from FTX.
dailyhodl.com
US Senate Banking Chairman Says Banning Cryptocurrencies Is Very Difficult: Report
US Senator Sherrod Brown reportedly says banning cryptocurrencies is “very difficult” after presiding over a hearing on the collapse of FTX. In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, the chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is pushing for more regulations on the cryptocurrency market and has not ruled out backing an outright ban.
wealthinsidermag.com
Indian Government Updates Parliament on Cryptocurrency Bill and Investigations of Crypto Exchanges
The government of India has provided some updates on its cryptocurrency bill and investigations of crypto exchanges in Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s parliament. “Crypto assets are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage,” said the minister of state in the Ministry of Finance.
CoinDesk
US Sen. Cynthia Lummis: Ether Is Now a Security; My Bill Might Have Stopped FTX
The U.S. senator behind one of the more important pieces of bipartisan crypto legislation in the works said bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency that can be considered a commodity because ether is now a security thanks to September's Ethereum Merge. “It’s starting to look more like bitcoin is the only...
Comments / 12