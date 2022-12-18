Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Are Losing Value
There have been over 23,000 sales of Donald Trump's digital trading cards since his announcement, according to the OpenSea marketplace.
Yen soars to 4-month peak after surprise BOJ policy tweak
TOKYO (Reuters) – The yen surged to a four-month peak against the dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan said it would review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year government bond yield in an unexpected tweak. While it kept broad policy...
The Wall Street Journal: NFL nears deal with YouTube for exclusive rights to ‘Sunday Ticket’
The National Football League is in advanced talks to give Google’s YouTube, part of Alphabet Inc. , exclusive rights to “Sunday Ticket,” a subscription-only package that allows football fans to watch most Sunday afternoon games, people familiar with the matter said. An agreement could be reached as...
Buy Gift Cards With Crypto on BuySellVouchers Gift Card Marketplace
PRESS RELEASE. The popular online gift card exchange BuySellVouchers now accepts Binance USD (BUSD) as payment. With thousands of customers and sellers worldwide, BuySellVouchers has become one of the most significant gift card marketplaces which accepts crypto payments. To further serve its diverse customer base, BuySellVouchers marketplace continues to add new cryptocurrencies.
Your Home May Lose Value in 2023. Should You Worry?
The housing market has been kind to homeowners these last few years. The average home value has jumped 43% since late 2019, and sellers have raked in eye-popping profits because of it. But that was then. As we head in 2023, the market looks very different. With mortgage rates more...
9 Markets Where Home Values Have Fallen as Much as 10.6%
Homebuyers finally are getting some relief from sky-high housing costs, according to the latest market report from real estate marketplace Zillow. Nationwide, the typical home value slipped 0.2% in October to $357,733 and is now down 0.5% from its peak in June. In addition, mortgage rates have come down from...
Rouble tumbles to near eight-month low vs dollar
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The rouble slumped to its weakest since late April past 72 against the dollar on Thursday as fears over the impact of sanctions on Russian oil and gas took the currency’s losses this month to more than 15%. At 0604 GMT, the rouble was down...
The Wall Street Journal: New rules for EV tax incentives delayed after overseas opposition
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday delayed proposing detailed rules for new tax incentives for electric vehicles, following strong pushback from European and Asian allies that the subsidy program discriminated against their companies. The Treasury Department said details on the battery-sourcing requirements that electric vehicles must meet to...
Indian Government Updates Parliament on Cryptocurrency Bill and Investigations of Crypto Exchanges
The government of India has provided some updates on its cryptocurrency bill and investigations of crypto exchanges in Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s parliament. “Crypto assets are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage,” said the minister of state in the Ministry of Finance.
The Wall Street Journal: Activist investor wants Six Flags to cash in on its real estate holdings
An activist shareholder has accumulated a stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. and is pushing the theme-park operator to sell or spin off its real estate to help reverse a decline in the shares. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC has a position of roughly 3% in Six Flags. SIX,
Commodity Analyst Mike McGlone Suggests ‘Bitcoin Appears Poised to Resume Its Inclination to Outperform’
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity analyst, Mike McGlone, believes a “warm spell” is coming in terms of bitcoin markets as the market strategist detailed on Monday that “bitcoin appears poised to resume its inclination to outperform.” McGlone’s comments follow his previous prediction that noted bitcoin and ethereum appear to have “completed the bulk of their drawdown.”
Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd Warns of a Crypto ‘Washout’ Similar to the Internet Bubble
Guggenheim Partners CIO Scott Minerd believes there is going to be a crypto washout similar to the internet bubble. “There’s another shoe to drop,” he warned. Nonetheless, the executive is confident that the crypto industry will move forward despite the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Guggenheim’s Scott...
US Lawmaker: Crypto Self-Custody Is Antidote to FTX Fraud — ‘Keep Your Coins Act’ Will Protect Self-Hosted Wallets
U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson has touted the self-custody of cryptocurrencies as the antidote to crypto exchange FTX’s fraud. He is pushing for his bill called “Keep Your Coins Act,” which aims to “protect self-custody from misguided attempts to restrict it.”. U.S. Lawmaker Pushes for Self-Custody. Congressman...
How Do I Invest More?
Let’s assume you have already dealt with the most important parts of your finances: your credit cards, bank accounts, spending, and investments. You’ve consciously decided what your Rich Life is, and you’ve built a financial system that is essentially on autopilot, letting you spend your time pursuing the things you love. You’re doing great. Especially considering that most people are still struggling with paying their monthly bills. So congratulations. But—of course there’s a “but”—if you’re seriously nerdy and want to know more about enhancing your finances, this is for you. Remember, though: This is extra credit, so don’t feel the need to follow the advice here unless you really want to.
Bank of Russia to Test International Crypto Payments With Companies
The Central Bank of Russia plans to use cryptocurrency for cross-border payments in trials with private companies, a member of its top management has revealed. The testing will be conducted under a special legal regime that’s currently under development. Russia’s Central Bank to Explore Crypto Settlements Amid Financial Sanctions...
America Forward Agency is The Veteran-Owned Marketing Agency to Partner With
Leadership experience, sense of discipline, ability to perform incredibly under pressure, willingness to take on risks or make sacrifices, and, most importantly, the teamwork spirit in a veteran are unparalleled. Undoubtedly, more veterans are turning into entrepreneurs leveraging their innate skills and experiences to scale up their businesses. However, although military veterans have the inherent quality to become successful entrepreneurs, they often lack mastery of modern marketing techniques to escalate sales in the new-age digital world. This is where America Forward Agency is helping not only veteran-owned but many other businesses monetize their presence on digital media.
Meet Matteo
“I get emails from my subscribers saying my copy resonates with them.” — Matteo Manferdini. Matteo Manferdini is an experienced iOS developer. As a freelance consultant, he realized many people lack the knowledge he has about creating great apps. “Most material online is about useless tactics like App...
Expanded Return Periods Continue in 2022
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on ConsumerWorld.org. Despite media reports of some fashion retailers adding new fees for online customer returns this holiday season, the dozen mass merchandisers and retail chains in Consumer World’s 19th annual return policy survey did not do so, and most still offer completely free returns.
Payments Giant Visa Proposes Using Ethereum L2 Starknet to Bolster Auto Payments for Self-Custodial Wallets
Visa, the financial services corporation headquartered in San Francisco, California, published a blog post that talks about leveraging ethereum and the layer two (L2) scaling solution Starknet so people with self-custodial wallets can pay their bills. The blog post notes that while Ethereum doesnt support account abstraction or delegable accounts, the financial services company implemented a delegable accounts solution on Starknet, the L2 blockchain network.
Earnings Results: FedEx’s package volumes keep falling, but it’s still getting more money out of each delivery
FedEx Corp. on Tuesday said it planned to slash an extra $1 billion in costs beyond what it outlined in September, amid what management called a “weaker demand environment” that led to softer-than-expected sales for its second quarter. Still, shares rallied after hours, as investors and analysts focused...
