Meridian, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Crump, Moore to be honored at Unity Park

STARKVILLE — Two new names will be added next year to the growing list of honorees at downtown’s Unity Park, committee member Jean Marszalek announced Monday. Longtime pastor and Oktibbeha County Justice Court Judge W. Bernard Crump and original park committee co-chair Ava F. Moore have been selected as the 2023 honorees. Marszalek told the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors the committee is still determining whether the ceremony enshrining the honorees will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16) or Juneteenth (June 19).
STARKVILLE, MS
breezynews.com

Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

ALEXIS BATES, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. TYLER BUCKLEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO. Bond N/A. ZACHERY J COLLINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Garden & Gun

Marty Stuart Brings Country Music Home

Ever since country star Marty Stuart left his home of Philadelphia, Mississippi, in 1972 to join bluegrass pioneer Lester Flatt’s band, he’s been trying to get back. It took three decades and the help of the late icon B.B. King, but he finally figured it out. After King...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Elves go off the shelves at Neshoba Central Elementary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -These students were shocked as they walked in the school doors this week as the hallways were destroyed by some of Santa’s Elves. And these students were not very excited when they saw the mess, and some of them even thought they needed a little payback.
MERIDIAN, MS
tippahnews.com

Multiple MDOT road projects going on in North Mississippi awarded to Ripley company

TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. Multiple projects were awarded to WG Construction in Ripley. “I always look forward to the construction season and drier weather returning so we can get more done,” said Northern District...
RIPLEY, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville police arrest Clay County man in connection to Friday shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was charged in connection with a Starkville shooting. Daquavis Quinn was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault. Starkville police said the shooting happened this past Friday in an apartment complex parking...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department searches for wanted man

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss.(WTVA)- The Noxubee County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man that is facing felony charges. Investigators are looking for Clint Earvin, Sr. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin is wanted on two counts of grand larceny. Brooksville Police are also on the lookout for Earvin. In...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Two teens murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two teens dead and law enforcement searching for answers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
WAYNESBORO, MS
kicks96news.com

Joyriding and Multiple DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests

DARNELL NEWTON, 38, of Chicago, IL, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500. LAMARIO PRIMER, 33, of Kosciusko, Larceny – Trespassing – Joyriding, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,000, $0. REGINALD...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Carthage Police Department Searching for Burglar

Oishi Japanese Express located on Hwy 16 West in Carthage was broken into just before 1 am on Thursday, December 15th. Carthage Police Department tells Kicks96 News that it appears the burglar (pictured) threw a rock at the glass door, causing it to shatter. The thief stole money and other items from the restaurant and left.
CARTHAGE, MS

