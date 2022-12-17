Read full article on original website
impact601.com
Pair of Golden Tornadoes headed to D-1 level along with former Laurel standout moving up
Two Laurel Golden Tornado standouts signed their LOI Wednesday morning in front of their family and friends, with another former Laurel standout headed to the next level after a successful career at Gulf Coast Community College. “I want to express how proud we are of these three young men,” said...
Commercial Dispatch
Four Starkville, West Point football players take NCAA route on National Signing Day
OL Chris Hayes — Southern Miss. Fresh off a state championship in Hattiesburg, Starkville lineman Chris Hayes officially signed with the University of Southern Mississippi on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets’ MHSAA Class 6A state championship was even sweeter for Hayes, who will be spending his next four years playing...
Miami transfer Khamauri Rogers feeling at home in Starkville
In the 2022 recruiting cycle, former 247Sports four-star cornerback Khamauri Rogers had a tough decision in the end and he eventually signed with Miami over Mississippi State. But a year later, Rogers is returning to the Magnolia State and will suit up for the Maroon and White. Last week the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Early Signing Day primer: What you need to know about Mississippi State's 2023 class
Mississippi State heads into the early signing period in a uniquely challenging situation. The sudden death of head coach Mike Leach barely a week before Wednesday’s start to the early period left the entire Bulldogs community reeling. The university moved swiftly to maintain continuity in the wake of Leach...
impact601.com
Perkins, Mississippi's top 2023 recruit, stays in the 'Sip' and signs with Ole Miss
Mississippi’s top 2023 recruit is staying in the ‘Sip.’. Raleigh's Suntarine Perkins made it official Wednesday morning at Raleigh High School, signing his Letter of Intent with Ole Miss on National Early Signing Day. Perkins is Mississippi's first top recruit to stay in the Magnolia State since Malik Heath did so in 2018.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
Commercial Dispatch
Crump, Moore to be honored at Unity Park
STARKVILLE — Two new names will be added next year to the growing list of honorees at downtown’s Unity Park, committee member Jean Marszalek announced Monday. Longtime pastor and Oktibbeha County Justice Court Judge W. Bernard Crump and original park committee co-chair Ava F. Moore have been selected as the 2023 honorees. Marszalek told the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors the committee is still determining whether the ceremony enshrining the honorees will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16) or Juneteenth (June 19).
breezynews.com
Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
ALEXIS BATES, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. TYLER BUCKLEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO. Bond N/A. ZACHERY J COLLINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County...
Garden & Gun
Marty Stuart Brings Country Music Home
Ever since country star Marty Stuart left his home of Philadelphia, Mississippi, in 1972 to join bluegrass pioneer Lester Flatt’s band, he’s been trying to get back. It took three decades and the help of the late icon B.B. King, but he finally figured it out. After King...
WTOK-TV
Elves go off the shelves at Neshoba Central Elementary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -These students were shocked as they walked in the school doors this week as the hallways were destroyed by some of Santa’s Elves. And these students were not very excited when they saw the mess, and some of them even thought they needed a little payback.
tippahnews.com
Multiple MDOT road projects going on in North Mississippi awarded to Ripley company
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. Multiple projects were awarded to WG Construction in Ripley. “I always look forward to the construction season and drier weather returning so we can get more done,” said Northern District...
wcbi.com
Starkville police arrest Clay County man in connection to Friday shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was charged in connection with a Starkville shooting. Daquavis Quinn was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault. Starkville police said the shooting happened this past Friday in an apartment complex parking...
wtva.com
Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department searches for wanted man
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss.(WTVA)- The Noxubee County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man that is facing felony charges. Investigators are looking for Clint Earvin, Sr. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin is wanted on two counts of grand larceny. Brooksville Police are also on the lookout for Earvin. In...
WLBT
Starkville woman steals from liquor store, hits employee, kicks officer
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman is accused of hitting someone with a bottle of booze. Crystle Taylor is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer. Starkville police said Taylor was allegedly trying to take an item from...
WDAM-TV
Two teens murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two teens dead and law enforcement searching for answers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
kicks96news.com
Joyriding and Multiple DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests
DARNELL NEWTON, 38, of Chicago, IL, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500. LAMARIO PRIMER, 33, of Kosciusko, Larceny – Trespassing – Joyriding, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,000, $0. REGINALD...
kicks96news.com
Carthage Police Department Searching for Burglar
Oishi Japanese Express located on Hwy 16 West in Carthage was broken into just before 1 am on Thursday, December 15th. Carthage Police Department tells Kicks96 News that it appears the burglar (pictured) threw a rock at the glass door, causing it to shatter. The thief stole money and other items from the restaurant and left.
WLOX
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two days before his 51st birthday is one day Bubba Rawles will never forget. He had just finished an afternoon service call on December 13 and was backing down the home’s long driveway in Carroll County when his service truck became stuck. “I got...
breezynews.com
Catalytic Converter Theft in Kosciusko and a Disturbance at the Post Office
Just after 7 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a business on West Jefferson St near Clark Rd to investigate a theft. Employees there reported that catalytic converters had been stolen from some of the vehicles on the property. At 3:59 p.m., officers were requested...
