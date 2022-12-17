ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
R Scarlet Knights

Men's Basketball to Host Bucknell on Friday Night

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men's basketball gets back to action on Friday evening. After getting back to its winning ways last Saturday with a resounding win over Wake Forest, the Scarlet Knights will host Bucknell at 5 p.m. on December 23. ABOUT RUTGERS. Rutgers comes into the game with...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

Men’s Lacrosse 2023 Schedule Announced

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men's lacrosse has unveiled its schedule for the upcoming 2023 campaign. Following a historic season for the program that saw the Scarlet Knights make their first ever Final Four appearance, the team unveiled the slate for the eagerly anticipated 2023 campaign that will begin on February 4.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

Softball Nonconference Dates Added To 2023 Schedule

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The 2023 Rutgers softball schedule was unveiled featuring 18 home dates, including the annual Rutgers Tournament, and five nonconference tournament weekends with trips to California, South Alabama, South Carolina, Texas and Florida. The Scarlet Knight slate also features two NCAA Women's World Series opponents and a 23-game, eight-team Big Ten schedule.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy