Whitewater Township, OH

WLWT 5

Pike County massacre trial: DeWine releases statement after sentencing of George Wagner IV

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took to Twitter Monday afternoonfollowing the sentencing of George Wagner IV for his role in the Pike County Massacre. "George Wagner IV will never live another day outside of prison," the governor wrote, "A sentence that's another step toward justice for the Rhodens, Gilleys, & Manleys. I spoke with family members this morning, commending them for their courage & their patience as they waited 6+ years for this day."
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Leader of nationwide moving company scam conspiracy partly based in West Chester sentenced to 72 months in prison

A man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in a fraud featuring moving companies throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice says Serghei Verlan, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati on Tuesday to 72 months in prison for conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud individuals through moving companies located throughout the United States.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Experts give tips to prevent frozen pipes later this week

It has been almost a year since greater Cincinnati has experienced highs drop into the teens, and that happened only one day back in January. Now, as we head toward the end of this week and into the holiday weekend, multiple days could feature highs in the teens and lows in the single digits meaning frozen pipes could become a more common problem.

