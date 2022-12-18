Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Reports of a car into pole, ditch on Cox Road in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a car into pole, ditch on Cox Road in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Hamilton Avenue in Mount Healthy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Hamilton Avenue in Mount Healthy. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man dies after being rescued from West Chester house fire
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A man has diedafter being rescued from a West Chester house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, Arnold Little, 64, died due to smoke inhalation. Little was rescued from a fire early Tuesday morning on Canal Way....
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial: DeWine releases statement after sentencing of George Wagner IV
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took to Twitter Monday afternoonfollowing the sentencing of George Wagner IV for his role in the Pike County Massacre. "George Wagner IV will never live another day outside of prison," the governor wrote, "A sentence that's another step toward justice for the Rhodens, Gilleys, & Manleys. I spoke with family members this morning, commending them for their courage & their patience as they waited 6+ years for this day."
WLWT 5
Leader of nationwide moving company scam conspiracy partly based in West Chester sentenced to 72 months in prison
A man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in a fraud featuring moving companies throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice says Serghei Verlan, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati on Tuesday to 72 months in prison for conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud individuals through moving companies located throughout the United States.
WLWT 5
Experts give tips to prevent frozen pipes later this week
It has been almost a year since greater Cincinnati has experienced highs drop into the teens, and that happened only one day back in January. Now, as we head toward the end of this week and into the holiday weekend, multiple days could feature highs in the teens and lows in the single digits meaning frozen pipes could become a more common problem.
WLWT 5
Check your tickets: $1 million-winning lottery ticket sold in Kentucky
If you asked for a million dollars for Christmas, your wish may have just come true. Someone bought a winning lottery ticket in Louisville on Tuesday night. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions ticket won the game's second prize of a million dollars. Video above: Northern Kentucky man claims winning...
