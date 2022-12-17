ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

petnewsdaily.com

The Best Cat Ear Cleaner (December 2022 Reviews)

Cats tend to be pretty good at cleaning themselves but they’re not always very effective at cleaning the inside of their ears, which makes cat ear cleaners very helpful. These cleaning solutions help you clean out all the nooks and crannies inside the ear that even the most fastidious of cats will find it difficult or impossible to clean. This is important because having clean ears helps prevent health problems like ear infections, ear mites, and excessive earwax buildup.
petnewsdaily.com

The Best Cat Food for a Sensitive Stomach (December 2022 Reviews)

A sensitive stomach cat food can give your cat back his quality of life. When eating a food that triggers a reaction like vomiting, your cat is uncomfortable at best and damaging his digestive system at worst.1 Picking the right cat food is crucial to a prolonged and healthy life for your cat.
petnewsdaily.com

The Best Small Breed Puppy Food (December 2022 Reviews)

Small-breed puppy food is important because it’s formulated to the specific nutrition needs of small-breed puppies. It takes into account both their special dietary needs as a puppy and their needs as a small breed. While it isn’t necessarily unsafe to feed a small-breed puppy a different type of dog food, a high-quality small-breed puppy food will better suit your dog’s nutritional needs.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Medical News Today

Are peanuts good or bad for cholesterol?

Peanuts contain monounsaturated fats and plant sterols that may help improve cholesterol levels. Peanuts are also a good source of plant-based protein, which may help with weight loss. Peanuts, peanut butter, and peanut oil may all be beneficial for cholesterol. Although high in calories, eating them in moderation may also...
Science Focus

The psychology of grief: Why losing a pet dog or cat is like losing a family member

Several studies have found that the bereavement of a pet can be just as traumatic as the bereavement of a human family member. I recently discovered an article with the title “Losing a Pet Can Be Just as Hard as Losing a Loved One”. For many, this is like saying “Breaking your femur can be just as painful as breaking your leg”. Obviously it is: they’re the same thing! The first one just uses more specific terminology.
The Daily South

Millionaire Candy

Millionaires are a classic boxed candy available in grocery stores and drug stores across the South. The rich combination of pecans, caramel, and chocolate is an enduring favorite, and the candy is fairly easy to replicate at home. This version of Millionaire Candy starts with a store-bought shortcut, skipping the...
TEXAS STATE

