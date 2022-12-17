Read full article on original website
Related
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Cat Ear Cleaner (December 2022 Reviews)
Cats tend to be pretty good at cleaning themselves but they’re not always very effective at cleaning the inside of their ears, which makes cat ear cleaners very helpful. These cleaning solutions help you clean out all the nooks and crannies inside the ear that even the most fastidious of cats will find it difficult or impossible to clean. This is important because having clean ears helps prevent health problems like ear infections, ear mites, and excessive earwax buildup.
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Cat Food for a Sensitive Stomach (December 2022 Reviews)
A sensitive stomach cat food can give your cat back his quality of life. When eating a food that triggers a reaction like vomiting, your cat is uncomfortable at best and damaging his digestive system at worst.1 Picking the right cat food is crucial to a prolonged and healthy life for your cat.
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Small Breed Puppy Food (December 2022 Reviews)
Small-breed puppy food is important because it’s formulated to the specific nutrition needs of small-breed puppies. It takes into account both their special dietary needs as a puppy and their needs as a small breed. While it isn’t necessarily unsafe to feed a small-breed puppy a different type of dog food, a high-quality small-breed puppy food will better suit your dog’s nutritional needs.
They need homes! 73 dogs and puppies taken in by Forsyth Humane Society
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies and they need your help to give them a home for the holidays. Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division responded to a call for help from a community member on Tuesday and ended up bringing 73 dogs and puppies to the Forsyth Humane Society.
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Easy 'Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole' Is a Serious Crowd-Pleaser
You can even put it together ahead of time.
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
180 dogs, cats discovered locked in cages in horrible conditions in New Jersey
Authorities are encouraging donations of dog and cat bedding and toys for the animals who are finally getting the care they deserve.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Grandma's 'Famous' Overnight Breakfast Casserole Is a Guaranteed Winner
This is perfect to make on Christmas morning.
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by mother
A house cat who has already taken care of a lot of kittens decided to also become a parent for a little bobkitten left by her mother. A man found a lonely bobkitten hiding in a chicken coop. He waited to see if her mom would return and take her back, but she never came to get her.
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
12-Year-Old Maine Cat in a Shelter for Over 4 Months Needs a Forever Home
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it.
Medical News Today
Are peanuts good or bad for cholesterol?
Peanuts contain monounsaturated fats and plant sterols that may help improve cholesterol levels. Peanuts are also a good source of plant-based protein, which may help with weight loss. Peanuts, peanut butter, and peanut oil may all be beneficial for cholesterol. Although high in calories, eating them in moderation may also...
A cardiologist shares 5 foods she almost never eats, from coconut oil to chips — and suggests healthier alternatives
A cardiologist said she avoids foods that are highly processed and packed unhealthy fats or sugar, opting for heart-healthy alternatives like yogurt.
Science Focus
The psychology of grief: Why losing a pet dog or cat is like losing a family member
Several studies have found that the bereavement of a pet can be just as traumatic as the bereavement of a human family member. I recently discovered an article with the title “Losing a Pet Can Be Just as Hard as Losing a Loved One”. For many, this is like saying “Breaking your femur can be just as painful as breaking your leg”. Obviously it is: they’re the same thing! The first one just uses more specific terminology.
Cats fart, just like dogs and people, but vets say excess or very smelly gas may point to a health issue
A little feline flatulence is nothing to worry about. But if your cat's farts are no joke, they may have an allergy, parasite, or digestive problem.
The Daily South
Millionaire Candy
Millionaires are a classic boxed candy available in grocery stores and drug stores across the South. The rich combination of pecans, caramel, and chocolate is an enduring favorite, and the candy is fairly easy to replicate at home. This version of Millionaire Candy starts with a store-bought shortcut, skipping the...
Comments / 0