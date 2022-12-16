Read full article on original website
Crime, violence, and fist-fights among young adults plaguing Otay Ranch neighborhood
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Residents and community members of Otay Ranch said they've had enough of the area's crime, violence, and fights involving children and young adults. "My friend's son was the latest victim who was jumped at the mall," said Erykah Garrett. Garrett referred to numerous incidents involving...
Closing arguments in Solana Beach stepfather murder trial
VISTA, Calif. — Closing arguments began Monday in the case against a Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather, after finding her nude photos on his computer. Prosecutors in North County court argued Jade Janks, 39, made a plan to drug and suffocate her stepfather, Tom Merriman, 64, after finding the nude photos while cleaning his house in December 2020.
Dec. 23 DUI checkpoint scheduled for SD
Make sure to have a designated driver if you plan to drink on Friday. San Diego Police plan to hold a DUI checkpoint within city limits, officials said.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Taxpayers Shelled Out More than $12 Million on Shuttered Police Gun Range
The tab for taxpayers for the San Diego Police Department’s gun range continues to grow seven months after the site was shut down over lead exposure concerns. An NBC 7 Investigates analysis of the spending puts the total at more than $12 million, and the tab is still running.
Information Sought on El Cajon Man James Ronald Peters Missing Since 1988
Authorities appealed to the public Tuesday for information about a man who’s been missing since 1988, when he was 19 years old. James Ronald Peters was last seen by his mother on Sept. 2, 1988, according to authorities. Peters had moved from his mother’s residence in La Mesa to...
Fentanyl concerns inside juvie after a locked-up teen dies from overdose
Concerns have been raised after a teen died in juvenile detention after overdosing on fentanyl but little information has been made public
Business meeting turns violent in downtown San Diego
The owner of Royal India located on the cusp of the Gaslamp Quarter is now calling for more to be done about the homeless crisis in San Diego.
Man who "intentionally crashed wife's car" chuckles about it, then flees scene in Ocean Beach
SAN DIEGO — A man who told witnesses he stole his wife's car and intentionally crashed it into a light post early Tuesday morning is on the run. San Diego police responded to the intersection of Newport Avenue and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard around 5:36 a.m. following reports that a person crashed into a Chase Bank in the area.
Witness details when Chula Vista officer shot and killed man
An officer-involved shooting in Chula Vista last night ended with one man dead. 10News spoke with the witness who called police to the scene. She details what happened leading up to the shooting.
Bank Robbery Thwarted When Tellers Refuse to Give Suspect Any Money
A man attempted to rob a Union Bank branch in Mission Valley Monday but the tellers refused to give him any money. San Diego Police officers responded at 4:23 p.m. to reports of an attempted robbery at 5664 Mission Center Road, said Officer Robert Heims. Heims said the man left...
kusi.com
Ocean Beach businesses repeatedly broken into and burglarized
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
kusi.com
County Supervisor Anderson addresses “misuse” of taxpayer funds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Dec. 6 report by The Transparency Foundation identifies funds dispersed by San Diego local governments to social advocacy groups and community organizations that also participate in significant campaign actions such as local canvassing and political advocacy. This is seen as a potential misuse of taxpayer funds, which by law cannot be used for any campaign-related funding.
Tom York on Business: Despite Housing Shortage, People Still Flocking to San Diego
Despite the prohibitive costs of renting or buying a place to live in San Diego, new arrivals keep on heading here and to other parts of the Southwest from less desirable regions of the country. San Diego’s geographic position on the extreme edge of the Southwest has proven a strategic...
DUI checkpoint set before Christmas Eve in La Mesa
The La Mesa Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint the day before Christmas Eve, according to a Monday press release.
NBC San Diego
Timeline: San Diego Unified Waited 5 Weeks to Notify Employees and Families of Data Breach
The San Diego Unified School District has confirmed new details regarding the timeline of its "cybersecurity incident" in a report it filed with the state Attorney General's office on Dec. 12. The sample data breach letter filed with the Attorney General's office confirms that the cybersecurity incident occurred Oct. 25,...
Bicyclist killed in Valley Center hit-and-run identified by family members
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Authorities are looking for the driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in North County near Valley Center Road. The family of Mario Lucero described the 71-year-old as very loving and kind. They said he was a fantastic grandfather and are still wrapping their...
Car crashes into Lemon Grove Mexican restaurant
Employees at one Mexican restaurant in East County got an unexpected visit from a car when it tore through their business.
Court TV
CA v. Jade Janks: Racy Photos Murder Trial
VISTA, Calif. (Court TV) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday, December 19 in the murder trial of California interior designer Jade Janks, who’s accused of killing her former stepfather, Thomas Merriman. Court TV will bring you live, continuing coverage of the case in which prosecutors contend...
Woman hurt in hit-and-run crash at crosswalk
A 73-year-old pedestrian was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash Monday while crossing a crosswalk in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.
Number of newly homeless people continues to outpace newly housed in San Diego County
Regional task force compares the number who became homeless with those who found housing.
