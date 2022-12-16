ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

CBS 8

Closing arguments in Solana Beach stepfather murder trial

VISTA, Calif. — Closing arguments began Monday in the case against a Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather, after finding her nude photos on his computer. Prosecutors in North County court argued Jade Janks, 39, made a plan to drug and suffocate her stepfather, Tom Merriman, 64, after finding the nude photos while cleaning his house in December 2020.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
kusi.com

Ocean Beach businesses repeatedly broken into and burglarized

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

County Supervisor Anderson addresses “misuse” of taxpayer funds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Dec. 6 report by The Transparency Foundation identifies funds dispersed by San Diego local governments to social advocacy groups and community organizations that also participate in significant campaign actions such as local canvassing and political advocacy. This is seen as a potential misuse of taxpayer funds, which by law cannot be used for any campaign-related funding.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Court TV

CA v. Jade Janks: Racy Photos Murder Trial

VISTA, Calif. (Court TV) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday, December 19 in the murder trial of California interior designer Jade Janks, who’s accused of killing her former stepfather, Thomas Merriman. Court TV will bring you live, continuing coverage of the case in which prosecutors contend...
SOLANA BEACH, CA

