5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Overwhelm Maine 95-61
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Playing in their final game before the holiday break, Ohio State men’s basketball (8-3) put together a total team effort to dominate the Black Bears of Maine 95-61 on Wednesday evening. Five Buckeyes finished in double figures, led by freshman Brice Sensabaugh with 19 points....
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Notch Third Ranked Win of the Season
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The No. 3/4 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-0, 2-0 B1G) beat No. 16/15 Oregon (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) by an 84-67 margin to wrap up the San Diego Invitational on Wednesday. Both teams were strong on the offense in the first quarter with Ohio State leading 25-23...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spring Schedule Announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2023 spring slate for the Ohio State women’s tennis team features 12 matches against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, including 10 in nonconference play. Six of the Buckeyes’ nonconference foes were Top 16 seeds in last year’s NCAA team championship – No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 6 NC State, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 7 Pepperdine, No. 12 Oklahoma State and No. 14 Georgia; five of those matchups will be in Columbus in 2023. In all, the Buckeyes will host 13 matches in Columbus, starting in February vs. 2022 NCAA runner-up Oklahoma, followed by ITA Kickoff Weekend action.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sensabaugh Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh shined on the big stage against North Carolina this past Saturday and has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Sensabaugh scored 22 points to go along eight rebounds and three assists vs. the Tar Heels at Madison Square Garden. He hit a go-ahead jumper with 3.0 seconds remaining in regulation to put the Buckeyes up by two. The Orlando, Fla., native played a career-high 33:44 minutes and has now scored in double-figures and has made a three-pointer in nine of the 10 games this season.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Terefenko Named to U.S. World Lacrosse Championship Roster
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State men’s lacrosse player Ryan Terefenko (‘21) has been named to USA Lacrosse’s 23-player roster for the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championships, the team announced Tuesday. This marks Terefenko’s first call up to Team USA’s senior national team.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
McMahon Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the Second-Consecutive Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its weekly awards on Monday. Freshman forward Cotie McMahon was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second-consecutive week as the Buckeyes improved to 11-0 on the season. McMahon continued to shine for Ohio State in an 82-57 win...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Back Home to Host Maine on Wednesday
TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes return home this week to host Maine on Wednesday in the first of two...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Trio of Buckeyes Earn Big Ten Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a two-game sweep of Bowling Green, three members of the No. 14 Ohio State men’s hockey team have been recognized as Big Ten Stars of the Week. Joe Dunlap was named first star, Scooter Brickey second star and Davis Burnside third star. This is the first weekly B1G honor for all three Buckeyes. Ohio State beat the Falcons 5-2 and 9-4 to head into the winter break 12-7-1 overall.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Signs 20 to National Letters of Intent
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Buckeyes signed what will be another top-10 ranked recruiting class on Wednesday, as 20 high school players signed National Letters of Intent to continue their education and football careers with the Buckeyes on the first day of the early signing period. The class is highlighted by a five-star prospect as well as18 others who had four-star designations. As a group, Ohio State’s class is ranked No. 5 nationally according to the 247Sports composite. Its average star rating of 93.57 is third-best nationally.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ryan Earns Win No. 300 with 23-12 Victory Over No. 21 Lehigh
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 3 Ohio State (6-1) earned career dual win No. 300 for Tom Ryan, head coach of the Buckeyes, with a 23-12 victory over No. 21 Lehigh Tuesday at the 2022 Collegiate Duals at the New Orleans Convention Center. The Buckeyes finished third in their pool...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Kirk Earns WCHA Goaltender of the Week Nod
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Senior goaltender Raygan Kirk garnered the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Goaltender of the Week award after posting a shutout in No. 1 Ohio State’s 4-0 win over No. 10 Cornell on Sunday. The Ste. Anne, Manitoba native posted 12 saves to keep the Big...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Travels to San Diego Invitational
Venue: Pechenga Arena (San Diego, Calif.) Tuesday vs. South Florida (6:30 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | FloSports. Rosters: Ohio State | South Florida | Arkansas | Oregon. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 3/4 Ohio State women’s basketball team (11-0, 2-0 B1G) travels to the San Diego Invitational this week. Other teams in attendance include No. 17/22 Arkansas, No. 16/15 Oregon and -/RV South Florida.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Ohio State at Collegiate Duals
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is back at it today in the final match of the 2022 Collegiate Duals in New Orleans. The No. 3 Buckeyes face No. 21 Lehigh at 4 p.m. at the New Orleans Convention Center. #GoBucks.
