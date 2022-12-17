Read full article on original website
Nine members of state champion South Oak Cliff's football team sign with college programs
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - The celebration of a second straight state championship for South Oak Cliff continued into National Signing Day. The Golden Bears had one of the largest signing classes across the Lone Star State, when nine players signed letters of intent. Eight of the nine are staying ...
247Sports
TCU Signing Day Central: Live news and updates
Signing day is officially here! The Frogs are looking to put a cap on their most impressive recruiting haul in the modern day recruiting era. TCU currently has 23 commitments and could be adding at least one more player to the class on Wednesday morning. Currently, the class is ranked No. 17 in the composite team rankings and have 10 four-star commitments, which is the highest the Frogs have had since recruiting ranking began getting tracked in 2000. The class also ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 rankings.
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
TCU football: 3 transfer portal players Horned Frogs must target
TCU football had perhaps one of the most surprising seasons in recent years. After starting the year unranked, the team went undefeated in the regular season, placing itself as a College Football Playoff contender. Even with a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, TCU made it to the CFP at No. 3.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Announces 2023 Early Signing Class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team inked 16 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, head coach Jimbo Fisher announced at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast HS) Coached by Eric Clark at Northeast High School. 247 Sports: 3 star, No. 77 OT, No. 22 in Pennsylvania.
dallasexpress.com
Local Schools Transfer Portal Update
After entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on Sunday. King, a former four-star high school recruit in the class of 2020, opened each of the last two seasons as the Aggies’ starting quarterback. While taking over for Kellen Mond and holding off competition from LSU transfer Max Johnson last offseason, he ultimately suffered injuries that derailed him in both seasons.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Five-Star OL Tommy Brockermeyer Transfers to TCU
The TCU Horned Frogs have been one of the biggest players in the transfer portal this season and that trend continued on Tuesday as they nabbed another top transfer in Alabama offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer. Brockermeyer, a 6-5, 292-pound redshirt freshman, was listed as the No. 6 overall player and...
Alabama Football Loses Another Transfer to TCU
For the second time this transfer portal season, a Crimson Tide player is headed to play for the Horned Frogs.
Texas A&M student from Flower Mound remains missing
A Texas A&M student from Flower Mound who vanished Friday and is still missing. He was last seen at a convenience store in Caldwell, about 30 miles from College Station.
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
fortworthreport.org
Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally
Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler
When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
KBTX.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Burleson County. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 21 between County Road 103 and County Road 104, according to Sgt. Justin Ruiz. No other details...
Driver killed in collision with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove
A driver is dead in Dallas after his car collided with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove Saturday night. Police have not yet said which driver is to blame.
Texas A&M student was supposed to meet family for lunch before disappearance
According to officials, Tanner Hoang's family was in town to attend a graduation ceremony. He went missing before meeting with them for lunch.
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
3 Texas Cities Are Among The Happiest Places In America
SmartAsset compiled a list of the happiest places in America.
DFW Weather: Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills are headed to Texas by the end of the week. Now is the time to get prepared!
DALLAS — Bundle up, DFW! Thanks to an arctic front headed North Texas' way, it's going to be downright cold in our region this week. Here's what we know about what's headed our way. Wednesday. Our last quiet and comparatively "warm" day. En español: Clima en Dallas Fort Worth...
