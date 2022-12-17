ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

TCU Signing Day Central: Live news and updates

Signing day is officially here! The Frogs are looking to put a cap on their most impressive recruiting haul in the modern day recruiting era. TCU currently has 23 commitments and could be adding at least one more player to the class on Wednesday morning. Currently, the class is ranked No. 17 in the composite team rankings and have 10 four-star commitments, which is the highest the Frogs have had since recruiting ranking began getting tracked in 2000. The class also ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 rankings.
FORT WORTH, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Announces 2023 Early Signing Class

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team inked 16 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, head coach Jimbo Fisher announced at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast HS) Coached by Eric Clark at Northeast High School. 247 Sports: 3 star, No. 77 OT, No. 22 in Pennsylvania.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Schools Transfer Portal Update

After entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on Sunday. King, a former four-star high school recruit in the class of 2020, opened each of the last two seasons as the Aggies’ starting quarterback. While taking over for Kellen Mond and holding off competition from LSU transfer Max Johnson last offseason, he ultimately suffered injuries that derailed him in both seasons.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Five-Star OL Tommy Brockermeyer Transfers to TCU

The TCU Horned Frogs have been one of the biggest players in the transfer portal this season and that trend continued on Tuesday as they nabbed another top transfer in Alabama offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer. Brockermeyer, a 6-5, 292-pound redshirt freshman, was listed as the No. 6 overall player and...
FORT WORTH, TX
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
Focus Daily News

Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
CEDAR HILL, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally

Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
FORT WORTH, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler

When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
FORT WORTH, TX
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas

As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
DALLAS, TX
KBTX.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Burleson County. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 21 between County Road 103 and County Road 104, according to Sgt. Justin Ruiz. No other details...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy