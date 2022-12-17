ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoLocalProv

PC Beats #24 Marquette in 2 OT, Hopkins Scores 29 and Grabs 23 Rebounds

The No. 24/25 Marquette University men's basketball team (9-4, 1-1 BIG EAST) dropped a tough 103-98 double overtime matchup against Providence (10-3, 2-0 BIG EAST) Tuesday night at the AMP. Bryce Hopkins led the Friars with 29 points and 23 rebounds. He played 47 minutes. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell...
MILWAUKEE, WI
GoLocalProv

Jeremy Peña — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

It was one of the best feel-good stories of 2022 — that was years in the making. Jeremey Peña had moved to Rhode Island from the Dominican Republic, played Little League in Providence, and attended Classical High School -- the state's best public high school. He was recruited...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

RIDOT Engineer for 32-Years Paul J. DelCioppio Dies at 67

Paul J. DelCioppio, 67, died peacefully at home Sunday, December 18, 2022. He is survived by Melinda, his beloved wife of 43 years, and his sons Joseph Charles and Christopher Paul. Paul was a resident of Rhode Island for nearly his entire life; exceptions were Bates College in Lewiston, Maine...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Robert A. Walsh of Cumberland Dies at 85

Robert A. Walsh, 85, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 19, 2022. He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth “Betty” (McDermott) Walsh. They had been married for 60 wonderful years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late James R. and Helen (McGuinness) Walsh.
CUMBERLAND, RI
GoLocalProv

Lisa Baldelli-Hunt — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Reversal of fortune and reversed again. In the course of two months, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was Mayor of Woonsocket, removed from office by the city council, and then she was re-elected mayor. Follow this timeline:. In September, Woonsocket City Councilor filed a petition to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt from office.
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: End of an Era - A Long-Standing RI Restaurant is Torn Down

It is officially the end of an era. Pal’s Restaurant, which had stood at 43 Division Street in East Greenwich for decades, has been torn down this week. Known for its veal, chicken, and pasta dishes, Pal’s boasted just over a four-star rating on Facebook from fans of the classic Italian-American cuisine.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

