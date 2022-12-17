Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Missourian
Union cheerleaders finish second in Class 4A Small Division
Moving up a class this season, the Union cheerleading squad added a second-place state plaque to the trophy case. Union finished second in the Class 4A Small Division to Poplar Bluff. The team had been the two-time defending champion in the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Class 3A Small Division.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays fall to Holt
Holt was able to keep the Lady Jays grounded in Thursday’s GAC Central matchup. Washington (3-3, 1-1) fell to the Lady Indians (2-5, 1-0) on the road in Wentzville, 49-37.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays knock off Hermann in OT
Playing to an extra period, Washington’s basketball Lady Jays were able to put the first blemish on Hermann’s season Tuesday. Washington (3-2) defeated the Lady Bearcats (5-1) in overtime at Blue Jay Gym, 40-38.
Washington Missourian
Wrestling Lady Jays remain unbeaten with win over FZS
Starting the conference dual schedule did not change the winning ways for the wrestling Lady Jays. Washington won its seventh dual of the season Wednesday on its home mats, defeating Ft. Zumwalt South in the Lady Jays’ first conference showdown of the season, 54-21.
Washington Missourian
Wildcats top Bulldogs in wrestling dual
Winning five of the eight contested matches, the Union wrestling Wildcats prevailed at home Wednesday against Four Rivers Conference rival St. Clair, 42-26. “It was an exciting boys dual with a lot of matches that could have gone either way,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said.
feastmagazine.com
Snuggle up near the fireplaces at these restaurants around town this winter
It's that time of year when the weather takes a turn from "yes, it's cold" to absolutely bone-chilling. Even if the temperatures are taking a dive, it doesn't mean you have to stay home. We've got some suggestions on where to head for a cozy meal or a drink around the fire.
I-Team: St. Charles traffic stop leads to counterfeit temp tag operation
ST. LOUIS — St. Charles police have discovered many of the temporary license plate tags and license plates across the St. Louis area are fake. And, so are the insurance documents drivers have been showing police during traffic stops. Now, the U.S. Secret Service, Missouri Department of Revenue, St....
Washington Missourian
City pledges to pick up riverfront trash
Low water levels in the Missouri River have exposed some long-ago dumped debris and city officials are hoping to clean up the riverfront before water levels rise. “That’s the entry to our city, at least historically, and right now, the waterway does not look so good,” said Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space
Lila and Dylan Waier hope to match the former garden shop's legacy
Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
Meet the Woman Styling Hair on a Busy St. Louis Street Corner
Jibri Ross is a local hair stylist who surprised the internet when she took her shop outside in the winter
KMOV
No home for the holidays, St. Louis family says Ameren owes them thousands for damage to home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Hemple family says they’ve been left homeless for more than a year due to damage caused to their south St. Louis home from a vacant property owned by Ameren. “We’re spending our second Christmas in a hotel with our children,” said Lisa Hemple....
St. Louis Will Definitely Freeze Its Ass Off This Weekend
We're in for low temps and maybe some blizzard-like low visibility
websterjournal.com
The District in Chesterfield wows as new entertainment venue
Bringing new life to Chesterfield, The District of St. Louis offers a unique combination of entertainment sure to capture all audiences, including the already-popular Factory concert venue and the new Reverie event space. Locally owned by longtime catering company Butler’s Pantry, The Reverie is located next door to The Factory,...
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year
St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
missourinetwork.tv
If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.
Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
FOX2now.com
Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next week with accumulating snow possible
Metro St. Louis Today: mainly cloudy with a few gaps in the overcast and a sprinkling of snow, windy at times. A high of 34 degrees F with winds from the west at 10-15 mph. Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next …. Metro St. Louis Today: mainly...
websterjournal.com
Brickline Greenway to connect several St. Louis Parks
In five to 10 years, St. Louis city’s infrastructure will be completely transformed and changed. Forest Park, Tower Grove Park, Fairground Park and Gateway Arch National Park will become connected with up to 20 miles of welcoming pathways and greenways. A greenway is an outdoor space that typically includes...
Washington Missourian
Union rail transfer station approved
After waiting more than two months, the Union Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a zoning change Monday that will allow for a rail transfer station to be built just east of Highway 47. The vote changes the zoning on property the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport...
Thousands of dollars in materials lost in St. Louis photography studio fire on Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis photographer rummaged through what was left of her design studio Saturday after a fire broke out on Thanksgiving Day. Jennifer Butler had black soot on her hands as she lifted one of the wedding canvases she created for a client. "This is not...
Comments / 0