ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Missourian

Union cheerleaders finish second in Class 4A Small Division

Moving up a class this season, the Union cheerleading squad added a second-place state plaque to the trophy case. Union finished second in the Class 4A Small Division to Poplar Bluff. The team had been the two-time defending champion in the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Class 3A Small Division.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays fall to Holt

Holt was able to keep the Lady Jays grounded in Thursday’s GAC Central matchup. Washington (3-3, 1-1) fell to the Lady Indians (2-5, 1-0) on the road in Wentzville, 49-37.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays knock off Hermann in OT

Playing to an extra period, Washington’s basketball Lady Jays were able to put the first blemish on Hermann’s season Tuesday. Washington (3-2) defeated the Lady Bearcats (5-1) in overtime at Blue Jay Gym, 40-38.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Wrestling Lady Jays remain unbeaten with win over FZS

Starting the conference dual schedule did not change the winning ways for the wrestling Lady Jays. Washington won its seventh dual of the season Wednesday on its home mats, defeating Ft. Zumwalt South in the Lady Jays’ first conference showdown of the season, 54-21.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Wildcats top Bulldogs in wrestling dual

Winning five of the eight contested matches, the Union wrestling Wildcats prevailed at home Wednesday against Four Rivers Conference rival St. Clair, 42-26. “It was an exciting boys dual with a lot of matches that could have gone either way,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

City pledges to pick up riverfront trash

Low water levels in the Missouri River have exposed some long-ago dumped debris and city officials are hoping to clean up the riverfront before water levels rise. “That’s the entry to our city, at least historically, and right now, the waterway does not look so good,” said Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX2Now

Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
websterjournal.com

The District in Chesterfield wows as new entertainment venue

Bringing new life to Chesterfield, The District of St. Louis offers a unique combination of entertainment sure to capture all audiences, including the already-popular Factory concert venue and the new Reverie event space. Locally owned by longtime catering company Butler’s Pantry, The Reverie is located next door to The Factory,...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year

St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missourinetwork.tv

If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.

Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
websterjournal.com

Brickline Greenway to connect several St. Louis Parks

In five to 10 years, St. Louis city’s infrastructure will be completely transformed and changed. Forest Park, Tower Grove Park, Fairground Park and Gateway Arch National Park will become connected with up to 20 miles of welcoming pathways and greenways. A greenway is an outdoor space that typically includes...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Union rail transfer station approved

After waiting more than two months, the Union Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a zoning change Monday that will allow for a rail transfer station to be built just east of Highway 47. The vote changes the zoning on property the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport...
UNION, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy