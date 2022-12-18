Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball — Owensville at St. Clair
St. Clair defeated Owensville, 60-48, Friday, Dec. 16, in Four Rivers Conference play.
Lady Knights take seventh at Sullivan Tournament
After two losses at the Peoples Bank Holiday Tournament in Sullivan, the St. Francis Borgia basketball Lady Knights grabbed a win Friday. Borgia (2-5) defeated Miller Career Academy (3-5) in the tournament’s seventh-place game, 37-32.
Tigers claw Shamrocks in FRC tilt
Three days after being denied their first Four Rivers Conference win in overtime, the St. James Tigers made sure they wouldn’t need an extra session. St. James (3-5, 1-1) won at New Haven (2-7, 0-2), 67-32.
Borgia cheerleaders continue state title run
St. Francis Borgia’s cheerleading program continued its redecoration program of the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium walls. Competing Dec. 11 in Cape Girardeau, the team captured the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Class 2A Small title.
Cuba defeats Lady Bulldogs for third at Linn
Cuba was able to control its final contest at the Linn girls basketball tournament Saturday. The Lady Wildcats (2-2), assigned the No. 1 seed in the tournament, finished third by defeating St. Clair (1-6) in the final round of the event, 68-29.
Knights make use of big start to beat Duchesne
Historically, it’s been one of St. Francis Borgia’s toughest boys basketball venues. But, thanks to a fast start, the Knights raced to a 68-45 win Friday at Duchesne.
Union cheerleaders finish second in Class 4A Small Division
Moving up a class this season, the Union cheerleading squad added a second-place state plaque to the trophy case. Union finished second in the Class 4A Small Division to Poplar Bluff. The team had been the two-time defending champion in the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Class 3A Small Division.
Lady Jays knock off Hermann in OT
Playing to an extra period, Washington’s basketball Lady Jays were able to put the first blemish on Hermann’s season Tuesday. Washington (3-2) defeated the Lady Bearcats (5-1) in overtime at Blue Jay Gym, 40-38.
Rosati-Kain takes Wentzville opener from Pacific
The Kougars gained an early advantage at the Wentzville Liberty Tournament Saturday. Rosati-Kain (2-2) topped Pacific (2-6), 29-23, in the opening round of the round-robin tournament, which concludes Tuesday.
Indians win FRC opener against New Haven
Pacific set the pace and dared New Haven to keep up in Tuesday night’s Four Rivers Conference battle. The Indians (3-5, 1-0) won on their home court in the league opener, besting the visiting Shamrocks (2-5, 0-1), 62-32.
Post 218 regional tournament gains momentum, letters of support ahead of deadline
While the weather might be cold, the campaign by Washington Post 218 to secure the American Legion Mid-South Tournament is heating up. Washington Post 218 is working on a bid submission to host at least one of the 2024 and 2025 Mid-South Regional tournaments at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. As the host, Post 218 would play along with seven state champions.
Tracy tapped to lead ECC's Center for Workforce Development
East Central College has hired the former executive director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation to lead its Center for Workforce Development (CWD). Todd Tracy, 52, was hired Dec. 12 and will begin work as the CWD director Jan. 3, 2023, according to a release from the college.
Ficks welcome baby boy
Timothy and Kristin (nee Langkopf) Fick, of Lake Ozark, announce the birth of a son, Joshua Timothy Fick. Joshua was born Dec. 12, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City. At the time of his birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Joshua joins siblings Walker, 6; Titus, 4...
Franklin County region braces for bitter cold weather
Franklin County is expected to see freezing temperatures and snowfall over the next few days making holiday travel a bit more challenging. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch in effect from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon, and a wind chill watch from Thursday evening through Saturday morning for portions of central and east central Missouri, including Franklin County, and south central and southwest Illinois.
Volunteers place 500 wreaths in Union
More than 100 volunteers ensured that veterans buried in and around Union are remembered over the holiday season. Wreaths Across America was held for the first time in the Union area Saturday, with more than 100 volunteers braving a wind chill of 17 degrees to place wreaths on the graves of 500 veterans.
Texwrap spending $5M to expand Washington plant
Texwrap, a Washington-based shrink wrap production company, will create an additional 35 new jobs in Washington as part of a planned expansion in the city, according to city officials. “It is exciting that they’ve decided to reinvest in Washington. They have been good partners so it is great to see...
A Helping Hand: Union High School's Program 180 students volunteer at the Franklin County Humane Society
For Hailee Quaethem, a sophomore at Union High School, playing with cats at the Franklin County Humane Society is what brings her peace. “I like going there, especially when I’m having a bad day,” she said. “I like playing with the cats; I’m a cat kind of girl.”
OATS bus service being stalled by driver shortage
Concerns are being raised about the future of OATS, a private, not-for-profit transit agency that serves primarily rural residents, seniors and people with disabilities in Franklin County. Union Transportation Committee member Russell Rost said he was contacted by members of People First of Missouri, who wanted to make people aware...
Union rail transfer station approved
After waiting more than two months, the Union Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a zoning change Monday that will allow for a rail transfer station to be built just east of Highway 47. The vote changes the zoning on property the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport...
Residents continue to pay tax bills ahead of extended deadline
People are lining up to pay their Franklin County property taxes despite the extended deadline. “It’s normal for this time of year, but compared to any other day it’s been busy,” county Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann said Tuesday.
