Washington Missourian
Borgia cheerleaders continue state title run
St. Francis Borgia’s cheerleading program continued its redecoration program of the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium walls. Competing Dec. 11 in Cape Girardeau, the team captured the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Class 2A Small title.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays fall to Holt
Holt was able to keep the Lady Jays grounded in Thursday’s GAC Central matchup. Washington (3-3, 1-1) fell to the Lady Indians (2-5, 1-0) on the road in Wentzville, 49-37.
Washington Missourian
Windsor knocks off wrestling Wildcats
It was a full night of boys wrestling Thursday at Union High School. Windsor, from Imperial, claimed a 60-18 dual meet win over the Wildcats in Union’s old gym.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays knock off Hermann in OT
Playing to an extra period, Washington’s basketball Lady Jays were able to put the first blemish on Hermann’s season Tuesday. Washington (3-2) defeated the Lady Bearcats (5-1) in overtime at Blue Jay Gym, 40-38.
Washington Missourian
Indians win FRC opener against New Haven
Pacific set the pace and dared New Haven to keep up in Tuesday night’s Four Rivers Conference battle. The Indians (3-5, 1-0) won on their home court in the league opener, besting the visiting Shamrocks (2-5, 0-1), 62-32.
Washington Missourian
Wrestling Lady Jays remain unbeaten with win over FZS
Starting the conference dual schedule did not change the winning ways for the wrestling Lady Jays. Washington won its seventh dual of the season Wednesday on its home mats, defeating Ft. Zumwalt South in the Lady Jays’ first conference showdown of the season, 54-21.
Washington Missourian
De Soto spoils home opener for Bulldogs
The first home foray this season did not have a happy ending for the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs. St. Clair (1-2) was toppled Wednesday by visiting De Soto (2-6), 56-52.
Washington Missourian
Wildcats top Bulldogs in wrestling dual
Winning five of the eight contested matches, the Union wrestling Wildcats prevailed at home Wednesday against Four Rivers Conference rival St. Clair, 42-26. “It was an exciting boys dual with a lot of matches that could have gone either way,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said.
Washington Missourian
City pledges to pick up riverfront trash
Low water levels in the Missouri River have exposed some long-ago dumped debris and city officials are hoping to clean up the riverfront before water levels rise. “That’s the entry to our city, at least historically, and right now, the waterway does not look so good,” said Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
Washington Missourian
A Helping Hand: Union High School's Program 180 students volunteer at the Franklin County Humane Society
For Hailee Quaethem, a sophomore at Union High School, playing with cats at the Franklin County Humane Society is what brings her peace. “I like going there, especially when I’m having a bad day,” she said. “I like playing with the cats; I’m a cat kind of girl.”
Washington Missourian
Union rail transfer station approved
After waiting more than two months, the Union Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a zoning change Monday that will allow for a rail transfer station to be built just east of Highway 47. The vote changes the zoning on property the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport...
Washington Missourian
Texwrap spending $5M to expand Washington plant
Texwrap, a Washington-based shrink wrap production company, will create an additional 35 new jobs in Washington as part of a planned expansion in the city, according to city officials. “It is exciting that they’ve decided to reinvest in Washington. They have been good partners so it is great to see...
Washington Missourian
Council may vote to bar panhandling from city’s streets
Washington’s legal advisers are researching how the city might restrict or prohibit panhandling after members of the Washington City Council said they have received complaints from residents about pushy panhandlers. “We’ve got to do something, and this is a start,” said First Ward Councilman Duane Reed. He, along with...
