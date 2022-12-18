Read full article on original website
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
USPS Confirms Delays for the Upcoming HolidaysBryan DijkhuizenLancaster, PA
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Dec. 22, 2022
Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m. Middletown at ELCO, 7:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls swimming schedule for Dec. 22, 2022
Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m. Palmyra at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cedar Cliff girls basketball defeats Hershey in Mid-Penn Conference Keystone contest
Thirteen different Cedar Cliff girls basketball players hit the scoresheet as the Colts defeated Hershey, 67-15, in a Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night. Alexis Buie led all scorers with 16 points and Olivia Jones added 11 for Cedar Cliff, who is now 8-0 on the season. Hershey is...
Trinity girls basketball falls to Columbia behind 31-point performance by Bri Droege
Bri Droege poured in 31 points for the Columbia girls basketball team in a 53-48 non-conference victory over Trinity Wednesday night. Droege scored 15 of her game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter, accounting for all but 2 of Columbia’s 17 in the final stanza. Columbia is now 4-0 on the season.
Tyshawn Russell’s 24-point outing sparks Bishop McDevitt boys basketball in convincing victory against Camp Hill
Bishop McDevitt cruised to a lopsided 87-48 victory against Camp Hill in Mid-Penn Capital action Tuesday. After a tightly-contested first quarter, the Crusaders strung together a 27-14 second-quarter run to blow things wide open. The Crusaders outscored the Lions 23-4 in the fourth quarter to ice the ‘W’.
Lower Dauphin wrestlers survive plucky Mechanicsburg to notch first dual win of season
Lower Dauphin wrestlers took their Wednesday night trip to Mechanicsburg seriously and understood the Wildcats posed a legitimate threat to win their Mid-Penn Keystone Division matchup. And through the early bouts of the evening, Mechanicsburg did push Lower Dauphin, but a slight edge in experience and a hefty dose of firepower from its “Murderer’s Row” lifted LD to a 36-21 win.
Adam Rosa helps lead Milton Hershey past Red Land, 57-43
HERSHEY - Adam Rosa missed the entirety of last season due to a knee injury, so there was some uncertainty about the guard heading into 2022. But, on a Wednesday night where Milton Hershey (5-0) head coach Mark Zerbe was recognized as the winningest head coach in school history with 189 wins, Rosa was a huge factor in the Spartans’ 57-43 win against Red Land.
Lower Dauphin wrestlers take down Mechanicsburg in Keystone Division dual meet
The Lower Dauphin wrestling team defeated Mechanicsburg, 36-21, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet Wednesday night. 215: Will Gray (LD) d Jayden Connors (M) 2-1; 285: Aaron Moyer (LD) d Davon Hutchinson (M) F 5:17; 107: JJ Gould (M) d Hayden Bohensky (LD) F 2:17; 114: Will Palese (M) d Riley Winsett (LD) F 1:20; 121: Cael Rossi (LD) d Tyler Budman (M) 6-4; 127: Jacob Gesford (LD) d Cole Sweitzer (M) 12-6; 133: Griffin Barilla (LD) d Gavin Renard (M) F 1:27; 139: Clayton Koser (LD) d Jude Ayala (M) F 3:44; 145: Abel Brunk (M) d Luke Mease (LD) 9-2; 152: Parker Sample (M) d Joey Swartz (LD) 4-1; 160: Isaac Ulrich (LD) d Steve Morisani (M) F 3:57; 172: Marshal Stahl (LD) d Zach Lamancusa (M) 15-9; 189: Antonio Zeno (M) d Nathan Stuckey (LD) 11-6.
JD Hunter, Jackson Boone lead Cumberland Valley past Chambersburg
MECHANICSBURG - Cumberland Valley fired on all cylinders Tuesday and remained perfect in a 55-37 win against Chambersburg. Two Eagles - JD Hunter and Jackson Boone - finished with double-figures. Hunter led the Eagles with a career-high 20 points while Boone finished with 10 points.
Newport wrestling tops Line Mountain
The Newport wrestling team defeated Line Mountain, 38-32, in a dual meet Wednesday night. 172: Kohen Shingara (LMH) over Kaj Miller (NEHS) (MD 12-3) 189: Max Johnson (LMH) over (NEHS) (For.) 215: Perry Wright (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Caleb Lesher (NEHS) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 1:14) 107: Double Forfeit 114: Roman Polcha (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Bradyn Schadel (LMH) over Micheal Cleaver (NEHS) (Fall 2:57) 127: Evan Rice (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 133: Lane Wright (NEHS) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 0:56) 139: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Noah Bryner (NEHS) (Fall 3:17) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Mason Messick (NEHS) (MD 12-2) 152: Cainan Benner (NEHS) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:34) 160: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Tucker Otstott (NEHS) (Fall 1:03).
Susquenita wrestling records victory over Halifax
The Susquenita wrestling registered a 54-18 dual meet victory over Halifax Wednesday night. 114: Kale Quigley (SUSQ) over Gracie Woodring (HAH) (Fall 0:23) 121: Mason McLendon (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 127: Bryce Hefenfinger (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 133: Micah Ocasio (HAH) over Jack Stoesz (SUSQ) (Fall 2:51) 139: Athan Robinson (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 145: Peter Ranck (HAH) over Billy Syster (SUSQ) (Fall 1:11) 152: Colton Reed (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 160: Dylan Fulton (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 172: Joshua Kauffman (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 189: Louie Frisenda (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 215: Miles Asper (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 285: Nicholas Carroll (HAH) over (SUSQ) (For.) 107: Double Forfeit.
J’ven Williams says ‘love’ convinced him to stay home with Penn State on signing day
J’ven Williams will admit that he didn’t think this moment would be possible long ago. The guard from Wyomissing signed with Penn State Wednesday as one of the true gems of this Nittany Lions class.
Video: Harrisburg’s do-it-all football star Kyle Williams Jr. says he is ready to leave his mark at Temple
Kyle Williams Jr. proved in his high school football career at Harrisburg that you don’t have to be the biggest or fastest guy to have an impact out on the field. The 6-foot, 190-pound running back— he plays slot receiver too— left his mark on the Cougars’ program by outworking everyone and playing physical.
Bishop McDevitt Standout Commits to South Carolina
>Bishop McDevitt Standout Commits to South Carolina. (Harrisburg, PA) - Bishop McDevitt receiver Tyshawn Russell says he is headed to South Carolina. The Gamecocks received a pledge from the standout Sunday afternoon. Russell finished his senior season earlier this month with 61 catches and 22 touchdowns as he helped the Crusaders to a 4-A state championship. He also received offers from Virginia Tech, Maine and Central Michigan.
Wild weather from a major winter storm will impact Central Pa. through the weekend
Single digit and sub-zero wind chills will last through Christmas... TODAY: AM Snow/Mix To Rain. Hi 43. Winds: E 10-15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. TONIGHT: Rain With Breaks After Midnight. Lo 50. Winds: ESE 15-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph. You can find school delays and closings, as well...
The first-ever Martin’s Potato Roll drop will be an early-evening New Year’s Eve celebration
Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls will sponsor the first-ever potato roll drop in its hometown on New Year’s Eve 2022. To keep the inaugural celebration family-friendly, the roll will drop at 9 p.m. instead of the traditional midnight on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Chambersburg, Franklin County. The event will be hosted by Downtown Chambersburg.
Nerf Blaster battle arena opening in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Nerf Blaster battle arena, named Battle 5 Extraction, is having its soft opening at the Colonial Park Mall on Dec. 26, 2022. Battle 5 Extraction was founded by Sir Grey Fox and is operated in conjunction with his business partner and friend Todd Davis. Both men are Central Pennsylvanian natives, who graduated from Central Dauphin. According to Davis, he has a strong experience in retail, as well as being good with technology – whereas Fox is the visionary for the operation.
Ice possible Thursday morning before warmer temps bring quick changeover to rain: NWS
Thursday morning’s commute could get slick across central Pennsylvania, as temperatures will remain cool enough to bring icy conditions while a major rainstorm moves into the area. According to the National Weather Service, rain will hit the Harrisburg area as early as 6 a.m., which is also when it...
Cumberland County school plans to construct new $3.5M, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing
A Cumberland County private school plans to break ground on a new $3.5 million, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing. Saint Patrick School in South Middleton School hopes to break ground this spring. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The expansion will include a middle school STEM room, elementary STEM...
We saved you a bite: Funck’s Restaurant Palmyra (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
