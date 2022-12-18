CLAIM: A study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration proves that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clots. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The study, conducted in part by researchers from the FDA, is being misrepresented. The research showed an association between elderly recipients of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and instances of pulmonary embolisms. However, the authors note that the findings do not prove a link to the vaccine. The FDA confirmed that the agency has not found any new causal relationships between the Pfizer vaccine and the potential adverse event.

22 HOURS AGO