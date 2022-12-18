Read full article on original website
Mack Brown Breaks Down UNC's 2023 Class
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with the media shortly after noon on Wednesday to discuss the Tar Heels' 2023 signing class and what this group of 20 will add to the program. “We had absolutely no drama, the 20 that we thought we're gonna...
Taylor's Take: Tar Heels Shaping into Fighting Form
CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- The Jumpman Invitational is supposed to be about celebrating the Jordan Brand Family that exists in college basketball. Well, sometimes families fight, and we saw that Wednesday night in Charlotte, with there being no love lost as North Carolina beat Michigan 80-76. With 6:53 left in the first half, Caleb Love drove inside and drew a foul from Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson. With Love on the ground, a skirmish ensued, that resulted in a quadruple technical, on Caleb Love and Armando Bacot but also Michigan’s Dug McDaniel and Dickinson. That moment changed the game. In the NBA, a technical foul doesn’t count as a personal foul, yet at the college level it does so it was monumental, from Carolina’s perspective, for Dickinson to pick up his second in the span of two seconds, forcing him to sit out the remainder of the half. Michigan lost all of its rim protection without its preseason All-American big out there. With him on the bench, UNC closed that period on a 19-8 run, and at the break, the Wolverines were +5 with Dickinson on the court and -12 with him off.
How to Watch: Louisville vs. NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and Louisville are two programs on completely different ends of the spectrum when it comes to their overall records, but one thing is the same -- both are looking for their first ACC win of the season. The Wolfpack notched 10 wins in non-conference play while Louisville only mustered up two victories out of conference, making this game a massive one for both sides.
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert ended spring practice this year with a bang with a pair of impressive touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ G-Day game that built up expectations about his 2022 season. He ultimately did not play as big of a role for Georgia as some expected, and on Wednesday, Gilbert decided to look for a new home at the collegiate level.
Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
Column: Steady as she goes for Georgia football on National Signing Day
Wednesday was productive but somewhat boring for the Georgia Bulldogs. And on National Signing Day, boring is good. There were no real surprises on the signing front for Georgia, as the Bulldogs officially signed 24 players and sealed the second-best class in the country behind only Alabama. The Dawgs nabbed three new commitments that were expected in defensive backs Daniel Harris and Kyron Jones and outside linebacker Damon Wilson and are hoping for one more Thursday in defensive tackle Jordan Hall.
UNC-Michigan Photos: Heels Punch Back
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina gave a physical Michigan squad a dose of its own medicine, winning 80-76 in the Jumpman Invitational. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins was courtside at the Spectrum Center to bring you the full game experience ...
Tar Heels Fight Back in Chippy Win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- Hunter Dickinson fouled Caleb Love on a drive to the basket and stood over the North Carolina guard, feigned a knee to the head before gently kicking at Love's body. Love took exception, stood up, and got right into Dickinson's face. Michigan's Dug McDaniel quickly came in and put his chest right into Love's shoulder before Armando Bacot threw McDaniel away with a powerful extension of his right arm.
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: NIL impacting recruiting; Georgia scouting report
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen was once again a guest on Ohio State Buckeyes Live, the weekly one hour webcast devoted to OSU football talk. He joined host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Tony Gerdeman and Kevin Noon of Buckeye Huddle. They discussed the impact of name image and likeness on Ohio...
247Sports
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer portal intel: 'Smoke' around Hawaii in pursuit of Clemson QB
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is still weighing his options in the transfer portal, but the former five-star recently received a 247Sports Crystal Ball projection to Hawaii, who would love to land the ACC signal caller. 247Sports transfer portal insider Chris Hummer shared intel on possible Uiagalelei to Hawaii rumblings on Signing Day.
247Sports
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer: Hawaii has 'legitimate smoke' among ex-Clemson football QB's portal options
D.J. Uiagalelei's transfer took a notable turn this week when Warrior Sports Network's Jackson Moore entered a 247Sports Crystal Ball for the former Clemson quarterback to sign with Hawaii. There is "legitimate smoke" for the Rainbow Warriors, 247Sports' Chris Hummer explained Wednesday on the network's Signing Day show. "Yeah, I...
Signing Day 2022: What Position Would Top Transfer Target Travis Hunter Play At Georgia?
247Sports' Rusty Mansell provides insight onto whether Travis Hunter might play defensive back or receiver if he transfer to Georgia.
247Sports
