CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- The Jumpman Invitational is supposed to be about celebrating the Jordan Brand Family that exists in college basketball. Well, sometimes families fight, and we saw that Wednesday night in Charlotte, with there being no love lost as North Carolina beat Michigan 80-76. With 6:53 left in the first half, Caleb Love drove inside and drew a foul from Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson. With Love on the ground, a skirmish ensued, that resulted in a quadruple technical, on Caleb Love and Armando Bacot but also Michigan’s Dug McDaniel and Dickinson. That moment changed the game. In the NBA, a technical foul doesn’t count as a personal foul, yet at the college level it does so it was monumental, from Carolina’s perspective, for Dickinson to pick up his second in the span of two seconds, forcing him to sit out the remainder of the half. Michigan lost all of its rim protection without its preseason All-American big out there. With him on the bench, UNC closed that period on a 19-8 run, and at the break, the Wolverines were +5 with Dickinson on the court and -12 with him off.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO