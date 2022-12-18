ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Mack Brown Breaks Down UNC's 2023 Class

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with the media shortly after noon on Wednesday to discuss the Tar Heels' 2023 signing class and what this group of 20 will add to the program. “We had absolutely no drama, the 20 that we thought we're gonna...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Taylor's Take: Tar Heels Shaping into Fighting Form

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- The Jumpman Invitational is supposed to be about celebrating the Jordan Brand Family that exists in college basketball. Well, sometimes families fight, and we saw that Wednesday night in Charlotte, with there being no love lost as North Carolina beat Michigan 80-76. With 6:53 left in the first half, Caleb Love drove inside and drew a foul from Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson. With Love on the ground, a skirmish ensued, that resulted in a quadruple technical, on Caleb Love and Armando Bacot but also Michigan’s Dug McDaniel and Dickinson. That moment changed the game. In the NBA, a technical foul doesn’t count as a personal foul, yet at the college level it does so it was monumental, from Carolina’s perspective, for Dickinson to pick up his second in the span of two seconds, forcing him to sit out the remainder of the half. Michigan lost all of its rim protection without its preseason All-American big out there. With him on the bench, UNC closed that period on a 19-8 run, and at the break, the Wolverines were +5 with Dickinson on the court and -12 with him off.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Louisville vs. NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and Louisville are two programs on completely different ends of the spectrum when it comes to their overall records, but one thing is the same -- both are looking for their first ACC win of the season. The Wolfpack notched 10 wins in non-conference play while Louisville only mustered up two victories out of conference, making this game a massive one for both sides.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert ended spring practice this year with a bang with a pair of impressive touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ G-Day game that built up expectations about his 2022 season. He ultimately did not play as big of a role for Georgia as some expected, and on Wednesday, Gilbert decided to look for a new home at the collegiate level.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Column: Steady as she goes for Georgia football on National Signing Day

Wednesday was productive but somewhat boring for the Georgia Bulldogs. And on National Signing Day, boring is good. There were no real surprises on the signing front for Georgia, as the Bulldogs officially signed 24 players and sealed the second-best class in the country behind only Alabama. The Dawgs nabbed three new commitments that were expected in defensive backs Daniel Harris and Kyron Jones and outside linebacker Damon Wilson and are hoping for one more Thursday in defensive tackle Jordan Hall.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

UNC-Michigan Photos: Heels Punch Back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina gave a physical Michigan squad a dose of its own medicine, winning 80-76 in the Jumpman Invitational. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins was courtside at the Spectrum Center to bring you the full game experience ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Tar Heels Fight Back in Chippy Win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- Hunter Dickinson fouled Caleb Love on a drive to the basket and stood over the North Carolina guard, feigned a knee to the head before gently kicking at Love's body. Love took exception, stood up, and got right into Dickinson's face. Michigan's Dug McDaniel quickly came in and put his chest right into Love's shoulder before Armando Bacot threw McDaniel away with a powerful extension of his right arm.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

D.J. Uiagalelei transfer portal intel: 'Smoke' around Hawaii in pursuit of Clemson QB

Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is still weighing his options in the transfer portal, but the former five-star recently received a 247Sports Crystal Ball projection to Hawaii, who would love to land the ACC signal caller. 247Sports transfer portal insider Chris Hummer shared intel on possible Uiagalelei to Hawaii rumblings on Signing Day.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
410K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy