CNY News

Upstate New York Train and Fire Stations That Are Now Restaurants

What to do with a historic old train station or an old fire station that has answered its last call? Many towns across Upstate New York have found new life for these important old buildings in creative ways. You've probably seen it happen in your town or city. A bar...
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
News-Medical.net

Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York

A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Bumpiest Road To Drive In New York State?

The tolls in New York State along the Thruway/I-90 are expected to rise over the next few years. As we get ready to pay more to travel back and forth, the cost to do so will increase. The reasoning behind the increase is that the Thruway needs repairs and will need even more as the Thruway ages.
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

Hiking in Upstate New York? Know the Line or Get a $250 Fine!

Going hiking in New York? Follow the dress code and more, or pay heavy fines!. I'm not sure how many New Yorkers know this, but this may be useful if you're planning to take a hike in the near future. Most experienced hikers are well aware of the "do's and don'ts" when taking to the ADKs, and that's a good thing. But for the rest of us, things could get a little dicey and pricey if you don't heed the warnings of the High Peaks!
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in New York (-52°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in New York (-52°F!) Of all the states in the northeastern United States, New York may be one of the coldest! Although the most famous part of the state is the aptly named New York City, there is a lot to the state and region that aren’t a part of NYC. Today, we are going to be exploring New York, particularly the coldest place in the entire state. By the end, you’ll know which region to avoid if the cold isn’t something you are adjusted to!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
wrfalp.com

Late Season Deer Hunting Still Available in New York State

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said the Holiday Deer Hunt allows families to hunt together when students are on break from school and many adults have time off from work. The regular firearms season in the Southern Zone includes a late bow and muzzleloader season...

