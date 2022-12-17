Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Christmas tree giveaway on Dec. 22
A one-day-only free Christmas tree give away is happening Tuesday at two locations in San Diego County.
News 8 KFMB
Preparing for Unwanted Invaders
SAN DIEGO — During winter months, when cooler weather hits San Diego, residents may not see as many pests. But often times those nasty critters are hunkering down seeking shelter inside your home. Did you know that winter is the best time to start attacking those unwanted invaders so...
Dozens of puppies who survived car crash now at Helen Woodward Animal Center
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of puppies who survived a car accident in Longview, Texas are now in San Diego. A vehicle carrying 40 Heart of Louisiana Humane Society puppies flipped on its side on Tuesday, December 20 in Longview, Texas after the driver lost control. He crawled out of...
kusi.com
Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon’s own winter wonderland!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
San Diego Channel
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Dec. 22 - 25
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's holiday weekend is packed with seasonal fun for families. If you haven't yet, this is the perfect weekend to check out some holiday fun, from neighborhood light displays to Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo. Here is this weekend's can't miss events...
38 puppies on their way to San Diego survive tragic crash
A Christmas miracle happened Tuesday morning when 38 puppies survived a crash while on their way to the Helen Woodward Animal Center from Heart of Louisiana Humane Society.
Christmas tree lights blamed for Vista house fire
Christmas tree lights blamed for Vista house fire; family returned home from a movie to find their home burned
Are sea lions in La Jolla attracting more sharks to the area?
SAN DIEGO — A dead sea lion washed ashore Sunday near La Jolla Shores where people gathered around it, taking pictures of what looked like possible shark bite marks, though the cause of the wounds is still undetermined and they could’ve also been caused by a boat propeller.
KPBS
Winter storms blast the U.S., but not San Diego
By Christmas Day the forecast in San Diego is expected to be 78 degrees and sunny. Meanwhile, just about every other part of the U.S. is preparing for a bitterly cold winter storm. We’ll talk about how this will impact holiday travel. Then, eviction cases are on the rise according to data from the San Diego County Superior Court. Advocates say the numbers show the once “looming” crisis of housing displacement has begun to materialize in the region. And, San Diego jazz trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos has a new album out, his first in almost a decade. Then, Mariachi bands are a big part of the Christmas season in Mexican culture, providing a musical gift to the rest of the world. We speak with Jeff Nevin who developed the mariachi curriculum at Southwestern College and is the founder and conductor of Mariachi Garibaldi. Finally, at 68, Japan's Godzilla is nowhere near ready for retirement. The iconic monster that was born out of an atomic blast is poised for a cinematic rematch with Kong in 2024. Our resident Godzilla fan, Beth Accomando speaks with author Graham Skipper about his new book, “Godzilla: The Official Guide to the King of the Monsters.”
‘San Diego Bay Parade of Lights’ cruise on after last weekend cancellation
Tens of thousands of people lined the San Diego Bay to watch the 52nd "Parade of Lights."
northcountydailystar.com
Celebrate The Holidays With Local Tamales
It wouldn’t be the holidays without the aroma of handmade tamales in the air at the State Street Farmers Market in downtown Carlsbad. A delightful Mexican family tradition, pork, beef, chicken, cheese and chile, and even sweet dessert tamales are enjoyed by all, year-round, but never so loved as during the holidays.
New Unnamed Seafood Restaurant Joining Oceanside Pier
Jessica and Davin Waite to Introduce a Fourth Restaurant Concept
The Hub Introduces Pickleball Facility in Spring Valley
San Diego’s Largest Pickleball Club to Launch Next Month
Eater
The Owners of Oceanside’s Wrench & Rodent Are Opening a Pierside Seafood Spot
The community leaders who have contributed mightily to Oceanside’s food renaissance, starting with their standout sushi bar Wrench & Rodent, will be a part of the next chapter for one of the neighborhood’s iconic landmarks. Built in the late 1880s, the Oceanside Pier will now be home to the fourth venture in the area for husband and wife team Jessica and Davin Waite, who also run the Plot, a vegan restaurant and cocktail bar, along with fish taco and poke shop, Shootz Fish x Beer. The couple is planning to take over an existing, standalone kiosk structure for a still-unnamed casual seafood stall scheduled to open by Spring 2023.
eastcountymagazine.org
SHANE HARRIS HOSTS CHRISTMAS DAY BREAKFAST AND GIFT GIVEAWAY FOR FOSTER KIDS, HOMELESS YOUTHS AND STRUGGLING FAMILIES
December 20, 2022 (San Diego) – The 6th Annual Shane Harris Community Christmas Day Breakfast & Gift Giveaway will take place on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 6125 Imperial Ave. in San Diego. San Diego's only Christmas Day gathering for foster families, unsheltered youths and struggling families will feature thousands of wrapped gifts for kids, bikes, electronic devices and 16 tons of snow!
Horses ‘Ace’ and ‘Maestro’ with volunteer mounted patrol make appearance in Santee
SANTEE, Calif. — A pair of four-legged ambassadors were out on patrol for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Monday at the Santee Trolley Square Shopping Mall. Two horses, Ace and Maestro, along with Mounted Patrol volunteers, were spreading holiday cheer to unsuspecting shoppers in the parking lot outside Target.
This California town may have warmest Christmas in the country
“Who is looking forward to being the warmest place in the U.S. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?” asked a National Weather Service tweet about this Southern California town.
10News photojournalist helps save family from burning home in Encanto
A photojournalist with ABC 10News helped save a sleeping family from a fire that ripped through their home in San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood Tuesday Morning, which left them displaced.
King Tides expected to cause minor flooding at local beaches
King Tides are expected to cause minor flooding later this week at some San Diego area beaches, according to the National Weather Service.
Chick and Hawk Team Share Update On Restaurant, Announce Pop-Up
Chef Andrew Bachelier Announces Holiday Pop-Up Schedule and Cafe
