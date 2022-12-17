ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, CA

News 8 KFMB

Preparing for Unwanted Invaders

SAN DIEGO — During winter months, when cooler weather hits San Diego, residents may not see as many pests. But often times those nasty critters are hunkering down seeking shelter inside your home. Did you know that winter is the best time to start attacking those unwanted invaders so...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon's own winter wonderland!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego Channel

Exploring San Diego: Things to do Dec. 22 - 25

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's holiday weekend is packed with seasonal fun for families. If you haven't yet, this is the perfect weekend to check out some holiday fun, from neighborhood light displays to Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo. Here is this weekend's can't miss events...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Winter storms blast the U.S., but not San Diego

By Christmas Day the forecast in San Diego is expected to be 78 degrees and sunny. Meanwhile, just about every other part of the U.S. is preparing for a bitterly cold winter storm. We’ll talk about how this will impact holiday travel. Then, eviction cases are on the rise according to data from the San Diego County Superior Court. Advocates say the numbers show the once “looming” crisis of housing displacement has begun to materialize in the region. And, San Diego jazz trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos has a new album out, his first in almost a decade. Then, Mariachi bands are a big part of the Christmas season in Mexican culture, providing a musical gift to the rest of the world. We speak with Jeff Nevin who developed the mariachi curriculum at Southwestern College and is the founder and conductor of Mariachi Garibaldi. Finally, at 68, Japan's Godzilla is nowhere near ready for retirement. The iconic monster that was born out of an atomic blast is poised for a cinematic rematch with Kong in 2024. Our resident Godzilla fan, Beth Accomando speaks with author Graham Skipper about his new book, “Godzilla: The Official Guide to the King of the Monsters.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Celebrate The Holidays With Local Tamales

It wouldn’t be the holidays without the aroma of handmade tamales in the air at the State Street Farmers Market in downtown Carlsbad. A delightful Mexican family tradition, pork, beef, chicken, cheese and chile, and even sweet dessert tamales are enjoyed by all, year-round, but never so loved as during the holidays.
CARLSBAD, CA
Eater

The Owners of Oceanside's Wrench & Rodent Are Opening a Pierside Seafood Spot

The community leaders who have contributed mightily to Oceanside’s food renaissance, starting with their standout sushi bar Wrench & Rodent, will be a part of the next chapter for one of the neighborhood’s iconic landmarks. Built in the late 1880s, the Oceanside Pier will now be home to the fourth venture in the area for husband and wife team Jessica and Davin Waite, who also run the Plot, a vegan restaurant and cocktail bar, along with fish taco and poke shop, Shootz Fish x Beer. The couple is planning to take over an existing, standalone kiosk structure for a still-unnamed casual seafood stall scheduled to open by Spring 2023.
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SHANE HARRIS HOSTS CHRISTMAS DAY BREAKFAST AND GIFT GIVEAWAY FOR FOSTER KIDS, HOMELESS YOUTHS AND STRUGGLING FAMILIES

December 20, 2022 (San Diego) – The 6th Annual Shane Harris Community Christmas Day Breakfast & Gift Giveaway will take place on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 6125 Imperial Ave. in San Diego. San Diego's only Christmas Day gathering for foster families, unsheltered youths and struggling families will feature thousands of wrapped gifts for kids, bikes, electronic devices and 16 tons of snow!
SAN DIEGO, CA

