Local Results for Dec. 18

Boys' Basketball

Midland Valley 53, Strom Thurmond 48 (OT)

Another meeting between Midland Valley and Strom Thurmond went down to the wire Friday night, and again it was Midland Valley that emerged victorious.

The Mustangs (4-2) fell 60-49 to ARC on Saturday and will next be in action Dec. 28 against Laney in a holiday tournament.

The Rebels (8-4) will play Hephzibah on Dec. 28 in a holiday tournament.

Aiken 68, Manning 51

Aiken High picked up its fourth consecutive victory Friday with a road win at Manning, thanks in large part to 30 points from Joey Tracey.

Next up for the Hornets (7-3) is a game Wednesday in Spartanburg against Columbia.

South Aiken 64, ARC 47

Jeffery Jackson and KJ Jenkins scored 15 points apiece and Terrence Smith added 11 for South Aiken on Friday in a win over the Academy of Richmond County.

The T-Breds (5-2) will play Lakeside on Wednesday in tournament play.

Fox Creek 60, Gilbert 46

Connor Cannon led the way for Fox Creek with 24 points in a victory Friday over Gilbert.

The Predators (7-5) will play Washington County on Dec. 27.

North Augusta Middle 38, New Ellenton Middle 27

Nine different players scored for North Augusta Middle School on Thursday in a 38-27 win over New Ellenton Middle.

Derrick Thurmond led the way in scoring with 11 points, and London Dunn had seven. Jackson Bradley and Dallas Williams scored four.

Girls' Basketball

North Augusta 57, Spring Valley 37

Top-ranked North Augusta opened up the Lexington Christmas Classic with a 20-point win over Spring Valley on Saturday.

Jadah O'Bryant and Ashley Walker scored 15 points apiece for the Lady Jackets, who will play Northwood Academy at 4 p.m. Monday in the winners' bracket.

Spartanburg 61, South Aiken 42

South Aiken fell to Spartanburg on Saturday to begin play at the Lexington Christmas Classic.

Next up for the T-Breds is a consolation bracket game at 4 p.m. Monday against Gilbert, a 62-28 loser to Silver Bluff.

Strom Thurmond 50, Midland Valley 40 (OT)

Strom Thurmond outscored Midland Valley 11-1 in overtime Friday night to avenge a Nov. 30 loss to the Mustangs.

The Rebels (3-8) will play Butler on Dec. 28 in tournament play.