ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Local Results for Dec. 18

By Staff Reports editorial@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2vIN_0jmRSpXQ00
Buy Now

Boys' Basketball

Midland Valley 53, Strom Thurmond 48 (OT)

Another meeting between Midland Valley and Strom Thurmond went down to the wire Friday night, and again it was Midland Valley that emerged victorious.

The Mustangs (4-2) fell 60-49 to ARC on Saturday and will next be in action Dec. 28 against Laney in a holiday tournament.

The Rebels (8-4) will play Hephzibah on Dec. 28 in a holiday tournament.

Aiken 68, Manning 51

Aiken High picked up its fourth consecutive victory Friday with a road win at Manning, thanks in large part to 30 points from Joey Tracey.

Next up for the Hornets (7-3) is a game Wednesday in Spartanburg against Columbia.

South Aiken 64, ARC 47

Jeffery Jackson and KJ Jenkins scored 15 points apiece and Terrence Smith added 11 for South Aiken on Friday in a win over the Academy of Richmond County.

The T-Breds (5-2) will play Lakeside on Wednesday in tournament play.

Fox Creek 60, Gilbert 46

Connor Cannon led the way for Fox Creek with 24 points in a victory Friday over Gilbert.

The Predators (7-5) will play Washington County on Dec. 27.

North Augusta Middle 38, New Ellenton Middle 27

Nine different players scored for North Augusta Middle School on Thursday in a 38-27 win over New Ellenton Middle.

Derrick Thurmond led the way in scoring with 11 points, and London Dunn had seven. Jackson Bradley and Dallas Williams scored four.

Girls' Basketball

North Augusta 57, Spring Valley 37

Top-ranked North Augusta opened up the Lexington Christmas Classic with a 20-point win over Spring Valley on Saturday.

Jadah O'Bryant and Ashley Walker scored 15 points apiece for the Lady Jackets, who will play Northwood Academy at 4 p.m. Monday in the winners' bracket.

Spartanburg 61, South Aiken 42

South Aiken fell to Spartanburg on Saturday to begin play at the Lexington Christmas Classic.

Next up for the T-Breds is a consolation bracket game at 4 p.m. Monday against Gilbert, a 62-28 loser to Silver Bluff.

Strom Thurmond 50, Midland Valley 40 (OT)

Strom Thurmond outscored Midland Valley 11-1 in overtime Friday night to avenge a Nov. 30 loss to the Mustangs.

The Rebels (3-8) will play Butler on Dec. 28 in tournament play.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxg.com

Aiken boxers are national champions

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Jabreiona Hankinson is one of seven boxers from Hankinson Boxing Gym who recently traveled to Lubbock, TX to compete for the USA Boxing National Championships. She came back to Aiken with a title, her fourth national championship. Her coach, James Hankinson, says she's the only female...
AIKEN, SC
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern golfer will recieve invite to play in 2023 Masters

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Eagle will receive an invite to play in the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Ga. Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern University, was the runner-up in the 122nd U.S. Amateur meaning he receives an invite to play in arguably the most prestigious tournament in golf.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta Stars strike out with military personnel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Stars is an organization for people with special needs that trains and competes in the Special Olympics. Now they are getting ready to bowl in the Special Olympics Georgia Winter Games in January in Marietta. As they prepare, some special military guests joined them...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Following brother’s footsteps, Karlton Howard wins House seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polls are closed, the ballots counted, and the new District 129 representative in Richmond County is Karlton Howard. He says he ran for office to continue the legacy of service to the community and district after his brother, Wayne Howard, died, leaving the seat vacant.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WLTX.com

An Arctic blast on the way to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day across the palmetto state. The holiday workweek will start off dry, but rain returns to the area Tuesday. Some rain is possible Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday before some of the coldest air of the season moves into the state.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect identified in Aiken shooting that sent woman to hospital

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Wednesday identified the suspect arrested in a shooting that sent a woman to a hospital. Jovanni Frank Prysock, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The...
AIKEN, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Two alumni, one student receive Hawk of the Year awards

The newest Hawk of the Year recipients include two Blackville-Hilda alumni and one current student. Charles Dowling, Jamie Simmons, and Jordan Gibson are the 2022 recipients of the award, which was started in 2015 by Blackville-Hilda High School alumni Mrs. Eartha Jones-Rice.
BLACKVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
DENTSVILLE, SC
wgac.com

Lakeside High School Students Disturbing Video

We are still awaiting the full report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office….but here is what we know so far about what you have seen in the video. The crash occurred 12-19-2022″. “Deputies are currently on scene and investigating a one vehicle accident with injuries at Lakeside Park....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

3rd arrest made in the case of man found murdered at lake

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a 24-year-old man found dead at Strom Thurmond Lake in August. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was kidnapped in Augusta before his body was found Aug. 31 in a Dodge Challenger on the South Carolina side of the lake, according to authorities.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road.   Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families.   Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

1 dead after car chase Friday night in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident Friday night in Edgefield County. According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, the fatal accident happened shortly before midnight, after deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area of Edgefield County.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
6K+
Followers
170
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy