hilinetoday.com
Plans Canceled Due to Severe Cold
Brad Moore, the Interim Superintendent for Havre Public Schools announced that for Wednesday December 21st there will be no out of town busses. On December 21, North Star school will be remote, no buses will run, students and staff will work from home. On December 22 school is cancelled. Practices and any events are cancelled through Thursday due to weather. If you have questions, please contact Mr. Russell at jrussell@nsschools.org.
A Successful Day on the Ice
Over the weekend the Friends of the Pools and Park Foundation in Chinook hosted an exciting ice skating event. Heather Depriest, the Communications Director for the Friends of the Pools and Parks Foundation explains how the event went. “It was fantastic! We had a massive turnout of people from the...
Generosity to Keep Warm
The Havre Elks Lodge put on a generous opportunity to prepare for the winter. In both December and November, the Havre Elks Lodge hosted a blanket drive. Brandy Kurtz, a member of the Elks Lodge explains how those blanket drives went. “Well between November and December we were able to...
What’s Changed with Marijuana in Montana
Since January 1st, 2021, marijuana became legal for recreational use in the state of Montana. Since then, Zach Shoppe, the owner of Seed of Life Labs dispensary in Havre claims that there have been tremendous changes to regulations. “The only constant in this industry is change. Let’s see going on...
