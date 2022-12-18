ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

YourCentralValley.com

What led to Clovis and Jefferson fatal crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman is dead, and seven are injured, six of which are in critical condition, after a two-car crash in Fresno Wednesday morning. Most of those are being held at CRMC, with one at Valley Children’s Hospital. Officers have not yet identified the woman who lost her life. What is known, […]
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

Obituary: Willie A. Stallworth, Jr.

Willie A. Stallworth, Jr.. He was raised in Mobile, Alabama, later moved to Los Angeles, CA, and from there, to Madera. He was an usher at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He resided in Madera until he went to be with the Lord. Visitation will be on December 21st from...
MADERA, CA
FOX40

Video shows California valley fog from space

(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident Fatality on Highway 43 and Fargo Avenue in Hanford

On the morning of Monday, December 19, 2022, authorities in Kings County reported a fatal big rig crash on SR-43 in Hanford. The incident occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. on State Route 43 just north of Fargo Avenue and involved a big rig and a Toyota, according to the California Highway Patrol.
HANFORD, CA
Madera Tribune

Memories of the Madera Method—a birthday present

The sixth grade class at Howard School is shown here in 1985, after they completed their class project, The Minturn Chronicles. Thirty-eight years ago the sixth grade class at Howard School shook their teacher from his dogmatic slumbers. They conducted an educational experiment that is reverberating yet today. They conducted a research project, published a book, and started a movement that got the attention of educators from across the nation as well as the admiration of America’s renowned biographical novelist, Irving Stone.
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

FRESNO COUNTY: Electronic theft of benefits up 2000%

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Electronic thieves have stolen from nearly 3,000 state benefit cardholders in Fresno County this year. According to the Fresno County Department of Social Services (DSS), con artists stole benefits from around 120 cards in Fresno County. This year that number dramatically increased by over 2000% with 2,800 cards hit in the county.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Perimeter Search after Robbery in Turlock ends with Shooting

TURLOCK – Police investigating an armed robbery late Wednesday afternoon attempted to stop the person suspected of the robbery who later shot themself. At about 6:00pm officers with the Turlock Police Department responded to a convenience store on the 400 block of Lander Avenue for a report of a robbery. Officers arriving in the area were later involved in a foot pursuit with the suspect as he was located nearby.
TURLOCK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on State Route 152 in Madera County

On the morning of Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal two-vehicle collision on SR-152 in Madera County. The car crash occurred shortly before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Road 16 and State Route 152, officials said. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on SR-152...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Head-on collision leaves one dead in Hanford, CHP say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A head-on collision in Kings County leaves one woman dead and one man injured according to the California Highway Patrol. On Monday, at approximately 5:15 a.m. the Hanford area, CHP was notified of a collision where an ambulance responded on SR-43, north of Fargo Avenue, within the unincorporated area of […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Local family relieved to have son back to ‘normal self’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley family is happy to have their 2-year-old son back home after he was in the ICU at Valley Children’s Hospital for more than a week because of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Parents Colton Briner and Kiley Barton watched their 2-year-old son Casey eat and breathe through tubes for days […]
FRESNO, CA

