Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CHP: 1 dead, 7 injured including 4 children in Fresno County Crash
Fresno County, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman was killed, and three adults, four children sustained injuries ranging from major to critical after a two-vehicle collision in Fresno County on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers say that at about 10:00 a.m. the CHP responded to a major injury collision on Jefferson […]
Madera County receives $25M in funding to expand Hwy 41
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Driver’s commute time on highway 41 in Madera is about to improve thanks to a $25 million grant from the Department of Transportation. The grant will extend sections of the highway from a two-lane highway to a four-lane. Driving on highway 41’s two-lane road in Madera has been known to […]
What led to Clovis and Jefferson fatal crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman is dead, and seven are injured, six of which are in critical condition, after a two-car crash in Fresno Wednesday morning. Most of those are being held at CRMC, with one at Valley Children’s Hospital. Officers have not yet identified the woman who lost her life. What is known, […]
Madera Tribune
Obituary: Willie A. Stallworth, Jr.
Willie A. Stallworth, Jr.. He was raised in Mobile, Alabama, later moved to Los Angeles, CA, and from there, to Madera. He was an usher at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He resided in Madera until he went to be with the Lord. Visitation will be on December 21st from...
Video shows California valley fog from space
(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Fatality on Highway 43 and Fargo Avenue in Hanford
On the morning of Monday, December 19, 2022, authorities in Kings County reported a fatal big rig crash on SR-43 in Hanford. The incident occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. on State Route 43 just north of Fargo Avenue and involved a big rig and a Toyota, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Madera Tribune
Memories of the Madera Method—a birthday present
The sixth grade class at Howard School is shown here in 1985, after they completed their class project, The Minturn Chronicles. Thirty-eight years ago the sixth grade class at Howard School shook their teacher from his dogmatic slumbers. They conducted an educational experiment that is reverberating yet today. They conducted a research project, published a book, and started a movement that got the attention of educators from across the nation as well as the admiration of America’s renowned biographical novelist, Irving Stone.
Friends mourn loss of Ta-Sheng Ly, killed in murder-suicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Samantha Fang says she’s still trying to wrap her mind around how her best friend and roommate Ta-Sheng Ly was shot and killed on Highway 41 on Saturday while she was in the car with her sister. It was around 10:00 on Saturday night that officials say 30-year-old Kou Vue, the […]
yourcentralvalley.com
FRESNO COUNTY: Electronic theft of benefits up 2000%
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Electronic thieves have stolen from nearly 3,000 state benefit cardholders in Fresno County this year. According to the Fresno County Department of Social Services (DSS), con artists stole benefits from around 120 cards in Fresno County. This year that number dramatically increased by over 2000% with 2,800 cards hit in the county.
centralvalleytv.net
Perimeter Search after Robbery in Turlock ends with Shooting
TURLOCK – Police investigating an armed robbery late Wednesday afternoon attempted to stop the person suspected of the robbery who later shot themself. At about 6:00pm officers with the Turlock Police Department responded to a convenience store on the 400 block of Lander Avenue for a report of a robbery. Officers arriving in the area were later involved in a foot pursuit with the suspect as he was located nearby.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on State Route 152 in Madera County
On the morning of Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal two-vehicle collision on SR-152 in Madera County. The car crash occurred shortly before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Road 16 and State Route 152, officials said. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on SR-152...
'If she could save one life': A legacy for fentanyl victim who died before Clovis North graduation
A Fresno family is living through the shock and grief of losing a child to fentanyl and hoping they can help other families prevent similar tragedies.
goldrushcam.com
Madera County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public’s Assistance in Locating Next of Kin for Robert Nolan Clodgo, an Oakhurst Resident Prior to His Death
December 21, 2022 - The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating the next of kin for 77-year-old Robert Nolan Clodgo (DOB 05/28/1945). He passed away in a Fresno County hospital on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Mr. Clodgo was an Oakhurst resident prior to...
Body found during structure fire in southwest Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a body was found following a shed fire in southwest Fresno Wednesday morning.
Head-on collision leaves one dead in Hanford, CHP say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A head-on collision in Kings County leaves one woman dead and one man injured according to the California Highway Patrol. On Monday, at approximately 5:15 a.m. the Hanford area, CHP was notified of a collision where an ambulance responded on SR-43, north of Fargo Avenue, within the unincorporated area of […]
Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
IDENTIFIED: Fresno smoke shop shooting suspects identified, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been identified in the alleged shooting at a Fresno smoke shop that left one man dead on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly before noon officers responded to Superior Smoke Shop, located at 2721 North Blackstone Avenue, regarding a shot spotter […]
Local family relieved to have son back to ‘normal self’
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley family is happy to have their 2-year-old son back home after he was in the ICU at Valley Children’s Hospital for more than a week because of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Parents Colton Briner and Kiley Barton watched their 2-year-old son Casey eat and breathe through tubes for days […]
Driver runs over man lying down in northeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after police say a car ran him over while he was lying down in northeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man was hit around 8:00 a.m. near Blackstone Avenue and Auto Center Drive when the driver lost control, began to spin out, […]
Police identify 2 suspects wanted for deadly shooting near central Fresno businesses
Two suspects have been identified in connection to a deadly shooting near central Fresno businesses earlier this month.
Comments / 1