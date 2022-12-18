The sixth grade class at Howard School is shown here in 1985, after they completed their class project, The Minturn Chronicles. Thirty-eight years ago the sixth grade class at Howard School shook their teacher from his dogmatic slumbers. They conducted an educational experiment that is reverberating yet today. They conducted a research project, published a book, and started a movement that got the attention of educators from across the nation as well as the admiration of America’s renowned biographical novelist, Irving Stone.

