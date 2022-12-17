Read full article on original website
Virginia Christmas weather history: Ashland, Farmville and Williamsburg
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas is just days away, and now it’s looking like records may be broken across Central Virginia. This might be one of the coldest Christmas holidays seen in years, with highs struggling to get into the 30s. Take a look at a few historic records in the temperature breakdown for […]
Remains found in Hampton determined to be animal: Police
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said that the remains found off Woodland Road Wednesday afternoon were not human. HPD said they got a call about the remains in the 300 block of Woodland Road just after 1:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found bones wrapped inside a...
WAVY News 10
Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach now listed as historic district
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach is now a historic district in the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources voted to approve the nomination at its Dec. 8 meeting. Woodhurst is a post-World War II suburban development designed by Norfolk architectural...
travelnowsmart.com
Campgrounds Near Richmond VA |Amazing Spots You Must Visit 2023
There are incredible places to go that are close to Richmond, Virginia, including campgrounds. Ten Extraordinary Places to Camp Within Driving Distance of Richmond, Virginia:. One of the best ways to discover all the wonders the region offers is to go camping close to Richmond, Virginia. There are many wonderful places to visit while you are in the area, ranging from the historic sites of the Virginia State Capitol and Shenandoah National Park to the beauty of the Virginia Aquarium and the lush foliage of First Landing State Park. When you are in the area, you should make time to check out as many of these places as possible.
New owner of Richmond apartment complex hopes to provide more affordable housing
The Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority announced on Tuesday they are the new owner of the Grace Place Apartments.
WAVY News 10
2 displaced after fire on Towanda Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported but two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning on Towanda Road in the Indian River Estates area of Virginia Beach. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. and firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived. The fire...
Remains found on Woodland Rd. are not human, ME confirms
According to a tweet from the Hampton Police Department, police are investigating a call for remains located in the 300 block of Woodland Road.
Expect delays on Midlothian Turnpike near Powhite Parkway in Chesterfield
Multiple drivers in the area have reported experiencing delays on Midlothian Turnpike, which are believed to have been caused by construction closing one of the westbound lanes.
Christmas ornaments missing for nearly a decade returned to owners in Virginia
Matt and Fran Pochily were moving to their new home, and during the process, they took most of their belongings but left behind items in their Norfolk attic and garage.
Police find body under tarp in Colonial Heights neighborhood
Colonial Heights Police said officers responded at 1 p.m. to the 1300 Block of Yacht Basin Drive after a report by a citizen about possible human remains in the wood line.
WAVY News 10
School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. It happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lynnhaven Road and Virginia Beach Blvd. A Virginia Beach police spokesperson confirmed no students were on the bus, but was trying to get more information about how many people were in the truck, and if anyone else was in the bus. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Norfolk golf course sold, will close at the end of the year
NORFOLK, Va. — After 17 years, the Lambert’s Point Golf Course in Norfolk is shutting down at the end of the month. Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) bought the property for $30 million in order to build another facility there. Many golfers are going to miss the course.
VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon
RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
WAVY News 10
Man in custody after running gate at Norfolk Naval Shipyard
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person is in custody after getting onto Norfolk Naval Shipyard without displaying his identification card Wednesday morning. Resulting gate closures led to backups on roads surrounding the facility. The shipyard said that “per standard procedure, all gates were promptly closed.”. It said no...
Crash involving a school bus and a truck occurred on Virginia Beach Blvd: Police
Crash involving a school bus and a truck occurred on Virginia Beach Blvd, according to Virginia Beach Police Department
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach’s worst eyesore leading to new vision for Kempsville
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some have considered the concrete mountain at Witchduck Road and Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach to be the city’s ugliest eyesore for more than three years. But with a soon-to-be closing on a major apartment complex built by the Breeden Company, that eyesore...
Two dozen townhomes planned for site near the Fan
Another parking lot in the city is in line for new development, and this time it’s one currently owned by Dominion Energy south of the Fan.
Man arrested following bank robbery in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing. VBPD detectives were able to […]
Three injured in crash near Virginia Union University in Richmond
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of School Street and Brook Road for a report of a crash involving a sedan and an SUV at around 9:08 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Family of 21-year-old shot to death in Richmond offers $5,000 reward
The family of a man who was killed in South Richmond in 2021 is now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on the shooting.
