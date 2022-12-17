ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

WAVY News 10

Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach now listed as historic district

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach is now a historic district in the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources voted to approve the nomination at its Dec. 8 meeting. ​Woodhurst is a post-World War II suburban development designed by Norfolk architectural...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
travelnowsmart.com

Campgrounds Near Richmond VA |Amazing Spots You Must Visit 2023

There are incredible places to go that are close to Richmond, Virginia, including campgrounds. Ten Extraordinary Places to Camp Within Driving Distance of Richmond, Virginia:. One of the best ways to discover all the wonders the region offers is to go camping close to Richmond, Virginia. There are many wonderful places to visit while you are in the area, ranging from the historic sites of the Virginia State Capitol and Shenandoah National Park to the beauty of the Virginia Aquarium and the lush foliage of First Landing State Park. When you are in the area, you should make time to check out as many of these places as possible.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

2 displaced after fire on Towanda Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported but two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning on Towanda Road in the Indian River Estates area of Virginia Beach. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. and firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived. The fire...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. It happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lynnhaven Road and Virginia Beach Blvd. A Virginia Beach police spokesperson confirmed no students were on the bus, but was trying to get more information about how many people were in the truck, and if anyone else was in the bus. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon

RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Man in custody after running gate at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person is in custody after getting onto Norfolk Naval Shipyard without displaying his identification card Wednesday morning. Resulting gate closures led to backups on roads surrounding the facility. The shipyard said that “per standard procedure, all gates were promptly closed.”. It said no...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following bank robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing. VBPD detectives were able to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

