FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing HelpC. HeslopVirginia State
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City
One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach’s worst eyesore leading to new vision for Kempsville
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some have considered the concrete mountain at Witchduck Road and Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach to be the city’s ugliest eyesore for more than three years. But with a soon-to-be closing on a major apartment complex built by the Breeden Company, that eyesore...
Internal probe finds ‘failures’ in VBPD investigation into Marie Covington abduction
An internal probe by Virginia Beach police has determined that officers failed to meet department expectations and standards while investigating the fatal abduction of Marie Covington.
WAVY News 10
"I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping up" Father of Donovon Lynch addresses settlement
"I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping up" Father of Donovon Lynch addresses settlement
Virginia Beach residents concerned over plans to redevelop KempsRiver Crossing Shopping Center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A proposed redevelopment project could transform a shopping center in Virginia Beach’s Kempsville neighborhood. Just off Indian River Road and Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach sits the KempsRiver Crossing Shopping Center. “I think it’s a nice, cool, laid-back atmosphere," said Jevan Pasley, who works...
Thousands of dollars pouring in to help victims' families in the Chesapeake Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Support for the families impacted by the deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake is growing. The city partnered with a nonprofit organization to accept donations. Over the last two weeks, the total raised went from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Every donation means the victims and their...
WAVY News 10
Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today
Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today.
WAVY News 10
Charges dismissed for Newport News School Board member accused of stalking ex-girlfriend
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — All charges were dismissed for a Newport News School Board member accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, a city council member. Marvin Harris was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, but it was canceled. Police say Newport News City Council member Sharon Scott filed the charges in October.
Christmas ornaments missing for nearly a decade returned to owners in Virginia
Matt and Fran Pochily were moving to their new home, and during the process, they took most of their belongings but left behind items in their Norfolk attic and garage.
One person hurt in Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in the 1200 block of Waterfront Drive. This is in the Linkhorn Bay Apartment complex off Birdneck Road. According to a tweet posted by the department, one person received a wound...
Charity helping 500 homeless families in Norfolk, Virginia Beach
There's nothing like being a kid at Christmastime. Unfortunately, the wonder and joy that comes with the holiday season is sometimes too expensive for families.
WAVY News 10
Double tragedy for family of 19-year-old killed in York County highway crash
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Montia Bouie, with roots in the Lambert’s Point section of Norfolk, is still trying to process the tragic events that claimed the 19-year-old’s life last week on Interstate 64 in York County. Reared by her grandmother in Greensboro, North Carolina,...
Elizabeth City man airlifted to Norfolk after shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Medics airlifted a man to Norfolk after he was shot in Elizabeth City overnight Tuesday. According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, 47-year-old Mark Graham was found with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Kristin Street around 4 a.m. That's the same block...
Priority Automotive gifting new pet owners half off adoption fees
Priority Automotive is supporting pet adoptions at local animal shelters during the month of December. They will cover half of the adoption fee at select shelters around Hampton Roads.
WAVY News 10
Modified holiday schedule for Hampton Roads Transit
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk. The Elizabeth River Ferry is closed on Christmas and other services will be on a Sunday schedule. On New Year’s Eve, bus, light rail, microtransit, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express and paratransit...
DOJ convicts 2 men who were part of 6 robberies, at least one in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two men were just found guilty of being involved in a string of local robberies. Part of the evidence against the men was selfies of the suspects wearing ski masks and holding guns. The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (which falls...
Best Hospital In Norfolk
WAVY News 10
Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
How to watch Rocket Lab’s launch from Wallops Island on Virginia’s Eastern Shore
Rocket Lab announced that the "Virginia is for Launch Lovers" mission won't launch Monday "due to continued strong upper-level winds forecast."
Norfolk man sentenced to 38 active years for killing teen, injuring woman
Norfolk man sentenced to 38 active years in prison for killing teen, injuring woman in 2019 domestic dispute
