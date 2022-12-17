ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City

One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML. Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth …. One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

"I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping up" Father of Donovon Lynch addresses settlement

“I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping …. Zoom interview with ODU professor Annette Finley-Crosswhite. Read more at bit.ly/3YyhSo2. Modified holiday schedule for Hampton Roads Transit. Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3HMzbvB. Moyock man arrested after...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today

Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-1-shot-in-portsmouth-with-life-threatening-injuries/. Zoom interview with ODU professor Annette Finley-Crosswhite. Read more at bit.ly/3YyhSo2. Modified holiday schedule for Hampton Roads Transit. Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3HMzbvB. Moyock man arrested after pursuit. A...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

One person hurt in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in the 1200 block of Waterfront Drive. This is in the Linkhorn Bay Apartment complex off Birdneck Road. According to a tweet posted by the department, one person received a wound...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Modified holiday schedule for Hampton Roads Transit

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk. The Elizabeth River Ferry is closed on Christmas and other services will be on a Sunday schedule. On New Year’s Eve, bus, light rail, microtransit, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express and paratransit...
NORFOLK, VA
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

