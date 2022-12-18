SAN DIEGO — Led by Darrion Trammell’s 18 points, the San Diego State Aztecs defeated the UCSD Tritons 62-46. The Aztecs are now 9-3 on the season, while the Tritons dropped to 5-7. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC 17 News is...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 18 points with 11 rebounds as No. 13 UCLA returned from a productive East Coast trip to earn an 81-54 victory over UC Davis. Tyger Campbell scored 17 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 as the Bruins distanced themselves from a slow start Wednesday to win their eighth consecutive game. UCLA improved to 8-0 at home. Elijah Pepper scored 16 points for the Aggies, just under his 20-point average per game. Robby Beasley added 14 points and Ty Johnson had 13 for UC Davis, which has dropped three of its last four games.
Caitlin Bickle scored 17 points, Sarah Andrews missed a triple-double by one point and No. 24 Baylor pulled away from Long Beach State for a 73-52 win. Andrews had career highs of 14 assists and 12 rebounds to go with nine points on 2-of-11 shooting. Je’Mee Asberry and Bella Fontleroy both had 11 points for the Bears. Tori Harris scored 14 points for the Beach. Despite a 10-0 Baylor run after Long Beach scored the opening basket, the Beach only trailed 20-16 at the end of the first quarter. But the Bears, who were 8 of 9, including 3 of 3 on 3-pointers, were up 43-32 at the half.
Comments / 0