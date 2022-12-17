ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

easternpafootball.com

Discussing Districts, Classifications, and Playoff Brackets

When the PIAA State Football Championship season comes around there are always many conversations regarding the title subjects above and of course, how they affect the teams that are to play. Let me state at the outset that greater minds with greater resources than I have; have worked, and are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

Lower Merion fire crews take out 2-alarm fire in Haverford

LOWER MERION – All of Lower Merion’s fire companies responded as crews put out a two-alarm condo fire in the Haverford section of Lower Merion this week. Crews were called Thursday afternoon to the 100 block of Llanalew Road on a report of a fire in a condominium unit.
HAVERFORD, PA
phillyvoice.com

Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location

A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
wphealthcarenews.com

Pennie.com—Pennsylvania’s State-based Health Insurance Marketplace PA’s Replacement for HealthCare.gov

The Southwestern PA Registered Nurses Club recently hosted Scott Yeager, Outreach Manager of Pennie®, the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority. The responses from the 70+ nurses who attended ranged from, “I have family members and friends who may benefit from this”, to “I am happy to learn about this option for my patients”.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake

The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
CLAYMONT, DE
sanatogapost.com

Flaggers Urge Caution on Route 113 in Lower Salford

LOWER SALFORD PA – Utility construction being performed by PECO Energy in Lower Salford Township gets under way Monday (Dec. 19, 2022) and continues through Feb. 10 (2023), with a lane closure daily Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Route 113 between Montgomery Drive and Route 63.
LOWER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report

TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
sanatogapost.com

Road Work Next Week Affects 5 Local Municipalities

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction activities planned for the coming week in Green Lane, Trappe and Collegeville boroughs, and Upper Providence and North Coventry townships, are expected to create lane closures that will affect traffic and drivers, according to the King of Prussia office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
thingstodopost.org

10 Top-Rated Hotels in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania

Discover the best hotels in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania including Historic Hotel Bethlehem, Bear Creek Mountain Resort, Courtyard Bethlehem Lehigh Valley/I-78, Hilton Garden Inn Allentown Bethlehem Airport, Glasbern - A Historic Hotel of America, Hyatt Place Bethlehem, Red Roof Inn Allentown Airport, SpringHill Suites Allentown Bethlehem / Center Valley, Hilton Garden Inn Allentown West, The Sayre Mansion Inn.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

More innovations on tap at new Walmart ‘Store of the Future’ in Lower Nazareth

Patrons visiting the Walmart Supercenter at Northampton Crossings will now experience a new look and experience. The Lower Nazareth Township store on Dec. 16 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of what chain representatives are calling a newly-renovated “Store of the Future.” The concept focuses on better ways for customers to save time in finding what they need. The first store of the design was launched earlier this year in Arkansas. Since then, nearly 1,000 more stores nationally have been unveiled with the newer concept.
LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, PA

