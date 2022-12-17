Read full article on original website
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
easternpafootball.com
Discussing Districts, Classifications, and Playoff Brackets
When the PIAA State Football Championship season comes around there are always many conversations regarding the title subjects above and of course, how they affect the teams that are to play. Let me state at the outset that greater minds with greater resources than I have; have worked, and are...
N.J. and Pa. teachers among the highest paid in nation. Here’s where they rank.
New Jersey teachers rank in the top 10 for highest salaries in the U.S., the National Center for Education Statistics data shows. The national average for teacher salaries was $65,090, when adjusted for inflation, in the 2020-2021 school year, according to the data. The average teacher pay in New Jersey...
2 Montgomery County Towns Make Top 20 List of Highest-earning Cities in Pennsylvania
Where are the highet-earning cities in PA? WFMZ.com gets the info on the Top Twenty, with two in Montgomery County. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. This data demonstrates the annual income based on education, geography, location, gender, and other factors,
Main Line Media News
Lower Merion fire crews take out 2-alarm fire in Haverford
LOWER MERION – All of Lower Merion’s fire companies responded as crews put out a two-alarm condo fire in the Haverford section of Lower Merion this week. Crews were called Thursday afternoon to the 100 block of Llanalew Road on a report of a fire in a condominium unit.
phillyvoice.com
Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
See Which Delaware County Liquor Store Ranked Highest in State Sales
Out of 588 state stores in Pennsylvania, a Delaware County shop placed fifth in the number of alcohol sales it generated in the fiscal year 2021-2022, writes Paul Vigna for Penn Live. The store at the Lawrence Park Industrial Center, 629 Parkway Drive, in Broomall, generated $19,113,815 in sales and...
wphealthcarenews.com
Pennie.com—Pennsylvania’s State-based Health Insurance Marketplace PA’s Replacement for HealthCare.gov
The Southwestern PA Registered Nurses Club recently hosted Scott Yeager, Outreach Manager of Pennie®, the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority. The responses from the 70+ nurses who attended ranged from, “I have family members and friends who may benefit from this”, to “I am happy to learn about this option for my patients”.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake
The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
therecord-online.com
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
HARRISBURG — The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for office is wide-ranging and, in some cases, controversial, offering a glimpse into the way he hopes to govern the commonwealth and court members of the GOP in the legislature. The team of nearly 300 people includes lobbyists, activists,...
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
sanatogapost.com
Flaggers Urge Caution on Route 113 in Lower Salford
LOWER SALFORD PA – Utility construction being performed by PECO Energy in Lower Salford Township gets under way Monday (Dec. 19, 2022) and continues through Feb. 10 (2023), with a lane closure daily Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Route 113 between Montgomery Drive and Route 63.
2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax.
Fantastic New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named The Coziest In The State
We have the greatest assortment of restaurants in New Jersey, there are different types around every corner. Today we focus on the cozy New Jersey restaurant. If you are looking for some subtle ambiance, and a nice cozy place to have a meal with someone you love, then we have a lot of great choices here in the Garden State.
Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report
TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
sanatogapost.com
Road Work Next Week Affects 5 Local Municipalities
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction activities planned for the coming week in Green Lane, Trappe and Collegeville boroughs, and Upper Providence and North Coventry townships, are expected to create lane closures that will affect traffic and drivers, according to the King of Prussia office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
thingstodopost.org
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania
Discover the best hotels in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania including Historic Hotel Bethlehem, Bear Creek Mountain Resort, Courtyard Bethlehem Lehigh Valley/I-78, Hilton Garden Inn Allentown Bethlehem Airport, Glasbern - A Historic Hotel of America, Hyatt Place Bethlehem, Red Roof Inn Allentown Airport, SpringHill Suites Allentown Bethlehem / Center Valley, Hilton Garden Inn Allentown West, The Sayre Mansion Inn.
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania
A popular grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Last week, the major grocery store chain Giant Co. opened its newest Pennsylvania location on Benner Pike in Bellefonte.
More innovations on tap at new Walmart ‘Store of the Future’ in Lower Nazareth
Patrons visiting the Walmart Supercenter at Northampton Crossings will now experience a new look and experience. The Lower Nazareth Township store on Dec. 16 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of what chain representatives are calling a newly-renovated “Store of the Future.” The concept focuses on better ways for customers to save time in finding what they need. The first store of the design was launched earlier this year in Arkansas. Since then, nearly 1,000 more stores nationally have been unveiled with the newer concept.
