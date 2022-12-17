Read full article on original website
Jordan Notches 1,000 Career Points As State Goes Perfect In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – Leading by just five at halftime, Mississippi State women's basketball used a huge second half to earn a dominant 87-58 victory over New Mexico in the final game of the Sun Coast Challenge. The win improves MSU's record to 11-2 on the year entering SEC play.
No. 15 MSU Falls For First Time All Season
LINCOLN, Neb. – After 11 straight wins to begin the 2022-23 season, No. 15 Mississippi State suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday. MSU fell 58-52 to Drake as part of the Battle in the Vault event at the University of Nebraska's Pinnacle Bank Arena. MSU's Eric...
