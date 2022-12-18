Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Idaho police still seek car seen near slain students' home. Idaho Police investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students say they’re working with law enforcement in Eugene, Oregon, to determine if a white sedan found on the side of the road there is related to the Idaho case. Investigators asked the public earlier this month for help finding a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra believed to be near the rental home around the time of the killings. A similar vehicle was recently left in Eugene after an injury crash, and Eugene police say they have forwarded information about the car to Moscow investigators. Still, the Eugene Police Department says they have nothing to indicate that it is related to the homicide case.
Idaho Fish and Game officers investigated a report of three mountain lions found under a deck at a residence in Kendrick in North Idaho on Saturday, Dec. 17. To protect public safety, officers trapped and euthanized the three young mountain lions. “We made the decision to euthanize because lions habituated in an urban setting pose a public safety risk,” said Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region Supervisor JJ Teare. ...
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department (MPD) sent an update regarding an earlier press release sent out Tuesday about a White Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon. They said that police have spoken with the owner and that they don't believe she has any connection to the murders. "The...
Three Young Mountain Lions Captured and Euthanized in Kendrick
KENDRICK, ID - Idaho Fish and Game officers have captured and euthanized three young mountain lions in Kendrick, ID. On Saturday, the IDFG investigated a report of three young mountain lions that were found under a deck at a residence in the small Idaho town. In order to protect public safety, the mountain lions were trapped and euthanized, as trapping and relocating them was deemed too risky.
Local family relieved to have son back to ‘normal self’
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley family is happy to have their 2-year-old son back home after he was in the ICU at Valley Children’s Hospital for more than a week because of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Parents Colton Briner and Kiley Barton watched their 2-year-old son Casey eat and breathe through tubes for days […]
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot after a standoff in Pullman. The report says 36-year-old Brent Kopacka was killed on December 15 at 1000 SE Latah Street. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is homicide. Kopacka was involved in...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
koze.com
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified
PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
KHQ Right Now
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
KMPH.com
Random Acts of Kindness visits Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 6th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new...
koze.com
No Injuries Reported in Clearwater County Collision
OROFINO, ID – There were no injuries reported in a three-vehicle collision yesterday in Orofino. At around 4:02 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff Deputies and Rescue 3 personnel responded to a blocking, non-injury motor vehicle accident in the Harvest Foods parking lot along US Highway 12. “Darold Stanton of Orofino,...
Packages piling up at Cheney Post Office
CHENEY, Wash. — Lines of people filed into the Cheney Post Office on Monday, waiting to collect packages that they say have been sitting at the Post Office for days. With Christmas less than a week away, many are anxious to receive their packages and get them wrapped under the tree. “I bought some things from Amazon for Christmas for...
Domestic violence suspect shot and killed by Woodlake police officers
An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Exeter.
Family honoring domestic violence victim by supporting others in need
A mother is making sure her daughter's gift of finding and supporting those in need doesn't end with her tragic death.
