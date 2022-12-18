Idaho police still seek car seen near slain students' home. Idaho Police investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students say they’re working with law enforcement in Eugene, Oregon, to determine if a white sedan found on the side of the road there is related to the Idaho case. Investigators asked the public earlier this month for help finding a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra believed to be near the rental home around the time of the killings. A similar vehicle was recently left in Eugene after an injury crash, and Eugene police say they have forwarded information about the car to Moscow investigators. Still, the Eugene Police Department says they have nothing to indicate that it is related to the homicide case.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO