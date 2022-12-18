Power play helps propel Sabres to win over Arizona

A pair of power play goals, including one by Tage Thompson, helped the Buffalo Sabres defeat the Arizona Cotyotes 5-2 on Saturday night at Mullett Arena.

The two teams traded power play goals early in the first period to tie the score 1-1. Arizona capitalized on a Kale Clague minor for holding the stick for a 1-0 lead three and a half minutes into the game. Shane Gostisbehere was credited with his eighth goal of the season with the special teams score.

Almost exactly three minutes later Jeff Skinner answered when Tage Thompson's shot was saved but the rebound hit off Skinner's shoulder in front of the net. Thompson and Alex Tuch assisted on the goal that tied the game at one.

Each team had three power play opportunities in the opening 20 minutes, with both teams converting on one of those chances.

The Coyotes took advantage of a Buffalo turnover in the offensive zone and converted at the other end to re-gain the lead. Barrett Hayton scored his first goal of the season midway through the second period after he created the opportunity. The goal gave Arizona a 2-1 lead.

But, once again it was Skinner with the answer for the Sabres to re-tie the game 2-2 late in the second frame. Rasmus Dahlin made the pass that helped create the even strength opportunity for Skinner.

Thompson's 25th goal of the season came on the power play part way through the third period and gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead. Buffalo's first lead of the night came with Nick Bjugstad in the penatly box for holding. Tuch and Dahlin were credited with the assists.

Tyson Jost added an empty net goal for Buffalo to help secure the victory for the blue and gold.

Kyle Okposo also scored an empty netter for his third goal of the season and secure the three-goal margin of victory for Buffalo, 5-2.

Game Summary

Goal Summary

First Period

BUF : 6:34 - Jeff Skinner (14) PPG (Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch)

ARI : 3:35 - Shane Gostisbehere (8) PPG (Jakob Chychrun, Nick Schmaltz)

Second Period

BUF : 16:42 - Jeff Skinner (15) (Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson)

ARI : 12:16 - Barrett Hayton (1) (unassisted)

Third Period

BUF : 10:07 - Tage Thompson (25) PPG (Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin).

18:32 - Tyson Jost (2) ENG (Alex Tuch). 19:08 - Kyle Okposo (3) ENG (Jeff Skinner)

ARI : none

Penalty Summary

First Period

BUF : 2:44 - Kale Clague (2 min., holding the stick). 9:20 - Team (2 min., too many men on the ice). 12:47 - Jeremy Davies (2 min., tripping)

ARI : 5:33 - Jack McBain (2 min., holdfing). 7:59 - Jan Jenik (2 min., holding).

17:33 - Lawson Crouse (2 min., interference)

Second Period

BUF : 17:37 - Kyle Okposo (2 min., tripping). 18:46 - Rasmus Dahlin (2 min., delay of game)

ARI : 6:17 - Jan Jenik (2 min., interference)

Third Period

BUF : 10:57 - Kale Clague (2 min., hooking)

ARI : 9:15 - Nick Bjugdstad (2 min., holding)

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Losi and Gangi Three Stars

1. Jeff Skinner

2. Tage Thompson

3. Barrett Hayton

What's Next

Buffalo will finish out the three-game road trip with a game in Vegas on Monday night. The Sabres and Golden Knights drop the puck at 10:00 p.m. on the flagship home of the Sabres Radio Network - WGR Sportsradio 550. Pregame coverage begins at 9:00 p.m. with Brian Koziol.