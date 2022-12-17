Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
New Lexington finds its way to knock off Dresden Tri-Valley
New Lexington donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Dresden Tri-Valley 67-52 on Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. Dresden Tri-Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-15 advantage over New Lexington as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Beaver Eastern finally puts Lucasville Valley away
Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Beaver Eastern bumped Lucasville Valley for a 96-92 vcitory in Ohio boys basketball action on December 20. Last season, Lucasville Valley and Beaver Eastern squared off with January 28, 2022 at Beaver Eastern High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Worthington Christian stops Canal Winchester in snug affair
Worthington Christian walked the high-wire before edging Canal Winchester 43-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The first quarter gave Worthington Christian a 21-11 lead over Canal Winchester.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: Springfield Catholic Central strains past Springfield Shawnee
Springfield Catholic Central posted a narrow 51-49 win over Springfield Shawnee on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Springfield Shawnee authored a promising start, taking a 10-8 advantage over Springfield Catholic Central at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Lancaster Fairfield Union's convoy passes Zanesville West Muskingum
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Lancaster Fairfield Union still prevailed 55-36 against Zanesville West Muskingum at Lancaster Fairfield Union High on December 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Ashville Teays Valley...
richlandsource.com
Leesburg Fairfield Local unloads on Manchester
Leesburg Fairfield Local showed no mercy to Manchester, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 61-17 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Leesburg Fairfield Local and Manchester squared off with January 25, 2021 at Manchester High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio
(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
sciotopost.com
Amish Juvenile Dies in Buggy Crash Involving Car in Southern Ohio
Rio Grande, Ohio — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Friday December 16, 2022 at 4:52PM. The crash occurred on State Route 325 involving an Amish horse and buggy and a Ford Escape. The buggy was traveling southwest when it was struck...
Portsmouth, Ohio, police looking for missing man
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — Portsmouth Police Department says Anthony Quinn Rutter is missing. He was reported missing on Dec. 5, police say. Rutter is described as 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen the man should call Detective Nick Shepherd at (740) 354-1600 or police dispatch […]
Ohio police arrest West Virginia man holding gun to his head on panic, menacing charges
Editor’s Note: The original article had the suspect incorrectly listed as “Christopher” Barker. This article has been updated to reflect the suspect’s name correctly as “Chandler” Barker GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after making alleged threats against himself and others. Chandler Barker, 19, of Huntington, […]
Teen missing from Portsmouth, Ohio, sought
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teenager. According to the PPD, Shane Addington, 15, has been missing since Saturday night, Dec. 17, 2022. Addington is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with any information on Addington’s whereabouts is asked to contact […]
Man wanted in Ohio murder arrested in Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Lawrence County, Ohio. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky. Evans was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in […]
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
1 juvenile dead after SUV, Amish buggy crash in Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says one juvenile is dead after a Ford Escape and Amish horse and buggy crashed in the Rio Grande area. Around 4:52 p.m. on Friday, OSHP responded to the crash on State Route 325 and found two juveniles ejected from […]
Deputies seeking alleged Kentucky porch pirate
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation. The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect […]
Ironton Tribune
UPDATED: Murder suspect arrested at Ashland hotel
ASHLAND, Ky. — A Chesapeake man was arrested for murder on Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of a neighbor on Sunday. The incident began on Sunday afternoon when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible shooting at an apartment complex at 283 Private Drive 1831 Chesapeake.
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – Man at Large After Killing Woman Over Dog
Lawrence County – On 12/18/22 at about 3:20 PM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible shooting at 283 PD 1831 Apt. 8, Chesapeake, Ohio. Upon arrival, Deputies along with Lawrence County EMS Personnel found a female lying face-up in the parking lot of the complex. LCEMS began medical attention on the victim.
wktn.com
Funeral for WCSO Deputy Scheduled for
Funeral arrangements for a Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a crash last week in Pickaway County have been scheduled. Viewing for Deputy Daniel J. Kin will be held today (Wednesday) from 4 until 9pm at Our Lady of Consolation Church in Carey. The funeral Service will...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Court of Common Pleas Information
PICKAWAY – Court information for week of 12/21/22 Court of Common Pleas. Stefan Breedlove c/o Pickaway Correctional Institution. Gavin L. Hossfeld, Sr. 50 Ferman Rd. Glenna M. Klein 39 Bellamy Rd., W. Portsmouth, OH. Failure to Appear Pleaded Not Guilty Jury Trial 1/5/23 at 9:00 a.m. David Lee Lemaster...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Behaviorial emergency leads to scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHe, Ohio — Authorities in Chillicothe responded to a call of threats at the Ross County Community Action Center on Woodbridge Avenue this afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to police, the individual was reportedly making threats to harm people and gave officers a five-minute...
