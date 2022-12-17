Read full article on original website
Plainsman
HYLC Christmas concert to showcase Trinity Hill
Mark your calendar for an evening of good music for a great cause — the annual HYLC (Huron Youth Leadership Council) Christmas concert featuring Trinity Hill beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Huron High School Auditorium. At 6:30 p.m. the HHS Chamber Orchestra will be performing pre-show music, followed...
Plainsman
Joyful sounds of the season
Fourth- and fifth-grade students presented a Christmas concert Monday night at Huron Arena, featuring singing and orchestra numbers.
Plainsman
Filling the Capitol with holiday music
The Iroquois music department went to the S.D. Capitol on Dec. 12 to perform. The Little Chief Choir (above) high school band and chorus ensemble (below) filled the Capitol Rotunda with Christmas tunes. The students were able to also look at the beautifully decorated trees throughout the Capitol building.
Plainsman
City approves 2023 rates and fees
HURON — The Huron City Commission approved the rates and fees for city services in 2023 as part of Monday evening’s meeting at City Hall. Increases were noted in fees for animal violations, including the addition of a $60 “biter tag.” Water and sewer rates will go up in 2023 according to the previously approved increase schedule.
Plainsman
Huron gymnasts third in Yankton
YANKTON — The Huron gymnastics team finished third during a triangular meet held Monday. Yankton used a score of 126.450 to edge Madison, which had 126.200, for the top spot. The Tigers finished with a score of 119.150. “The girls showed improvement in beam, so that was a bright...
Plainsman
Solid Waste Department announces Christmas, New Year holiday schedule
HURON — The City of Huron Solid Waste Department will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas as well as Monday, Jan. 2, in honor of New Year’s. Monday’s garbage and recycling routes will be picked up on the ensuing Wednesday,...
Plainsman
Watertown earns victory against All-Stars
HURON — Watertown erupted for five goals in the second period en route to a 7-2 victory against the Huron All-Stars during the Annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday at Bergman Arena. It was the second straight win for the Lakers, who are now 3-2. Watertown took the...
Plainsman
Gross wins title for Tigers in Madison
MADISON — Huron’s Moses Gross claimed MVP during the boys’ portion of the Madison Invitational on Saturday. Gross claimed an individual title for the Tigers at 145 pounds. After receiving a bye in the opening round, Gross went 3-0 in the event. He opened with a 12-2...
Plainsman
Huron wrestlers split with Golden Eagles
HURON — The Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles won 11 of 14 matches Tuesday night, overwhelming the Huron Tigers in a 55-14 ESD boys wrestling matchup at Huron Arena. In the girls’ match, Huron used three pins and three forfeits to post a 36-18 win over Aberdeen Central. Boys.
Plainsman
Area basketball 12-20-22
HURON – The James Valley Christian Lady Vikings pulled away early and scored a 281 Conference victory Monday night over the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders 39-17 at the JVC gym. Rhayonna Hood led a balanced scoring attack for the Lady Vikings (2-0) with 10 points. Alexa Goertz and Kaylie...
Plainsman
Middle school basketball 12-21-22
HURON – The Huron Tigers eighth-grade girls split two games against Aberdeen Monday at Huron Middle School. The A team came back in the fourth quarter to win 20-15. Jessalyn Noyes and Camdyn Fuchs each scored eight points. Isabelle Kremer and Abagail Harrington each added two points. The eighth-grade...
