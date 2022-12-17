Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 9 min ago.
The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 3
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. Guests include Sahara Jones. (air date December 20, 2022) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Texas A&M student Raphael Idrogo brings $100,000 winnings from Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway back to College Station
Texas A&M kinesiology major Raphael Idrogo is humble and, at times, shy by nature, his father George Idrogo said. Rarely does the second-year Aggie go out of his way to summon the gaze of those around him. With that in mind, the elder Idrogo chuckled as he watched his son...
CJ Ellis hits game-winner as Bryan boys basketball team bests Brenham 53-50
With the score tied 50-50, the Bryan Vikings boys basketball team needed a hero to avoid overtime with the Brenham Cubs on Tuesday at Viking Gym. The freshman guard stepped up and delivered with the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to secure the 53-50 win for the Vikings. “It was...
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team races past Waller for road win
WALLER — Mia Teran scored 18 points, and Jayden Kearney had 14 to help pace the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team to a 63-32 victory Tuesday in nondistrict play. Kateria Gooden also had 10 points for Consol. Consol won the JV game 47-28. Kenley Campbell led Consol with 16...
Kudos to everyone at CS High School
The Eagle’s photos by Logan Hannigan-Downs in the Sunday edition included a photo of our son, Aledo’s offensive line coach Doug Wheeler. Doug was with his sons Garrett and Kurt, and College Station’s head coach, Stoney Prior. Doug graduated from A&M Consolidated in 1997 after playing offensive...
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 10: Texas A&M women's golf team flourishes in 2022
Hiring Hall of Fame coach Andrea Gaston in 2018 gave the Texas A&M women’s golf program national attention, but it was last year’s team that reached the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2015. Under first-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell, the Aggies defeated Florida State 3-2 on...
A&M Consolidated boys basketball team upsets unbeaten Lufkin
It was a brand new feeling for A&M Consolidated guard Zaylan Duren. Duren had the task of keeping Consol out in front of unbeaten Lufkin in the final few seconds of Monday’s boys basketball game at Tiger Gym. On each of Consol’s final three possessions, Duren was fouled and sent to the line.
Texas A&M lands two 2023 football commits
The Texas A&M football team landed commitments from 2023 quarterback Marcel Reed and linebacker Taurean York on Monday night. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Reed is a four-star prospect from Nashville, Tenn. He led Montgomery Bell Academy to back-to-back state title game appearances as a junior and senior. This season, Reed threw...
A&M QB King to Georgia Tech; PK Davis to Ole Miss
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is headed to Georgia Tech, while Aggie place-kicker Caden Davis picked Ole Miss. King’s father, Longview head football coach John King, tweeted his son’s news on Sunday, while Davis also made his announcement via twitter. Both players had previously entered the NCAA transfer portal.
A&M LB White pledges to Georgia Tech
Texas A&M linebacker Andre White pledged to Georgia Tech on Monday, joining quarterback Haynes King and wide receiver Chase Lane as teammates who had previously chosen the Yellowjackets. White, who played in seven games this season with four starts, had 35 tackles and four pass breakups. White was projected to...
Ewers-Shurtleff sworn in as first woman on Bryan City Council since 2014
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff officially took her seat on the Bryan City Council after being sworn in by her husband, Hunter, during a special meeting Monday night at the Bryan Municipal Building. “I am still so grateful,” she said. “I have been thinking about it all day just the amount of effort...
Purdue Preview: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor previews the Purdue game at her weekly press conference inside Reed Arena. (December 20, 2022)
Bryan ISD Build exceeds $80,000 goal
During a special meeting called by the Bryan school district’s board of trustees last Thursday, Superintendent Ginger Carrabine announced that the Bryan ISD Build project — in collaboration with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity — has exceeded its $80,000 goal. “This did not happen by chance,” Carrabine...
Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to build on SMU victory against 9-2 Purdue
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team exceeded expectations in a 57-49 victory over SMU on Sunday with only seven available players. What about having only six against a better opponent?. That’s how many players A&M had at practice Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday’s 1 p.m. game at Reed Arena...
Short-handed A&M women find a way to beat SMU
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was short on players Sunday, but long on grit. The Aggies, who dressed only seven, gutted out a 57-49 victory over SMU at Reed Arena. A&M never trailed in the second half, despite missing leading scorer Janiah Barker and two others who each average more than 20 minutes per game. SMU (8-3) made runs at A&M (5-4) in both the third and fourth quarters, but the Aggies were resilient in earning their most impressive victory under first-year head coach Joni Taylor.
