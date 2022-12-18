Riley, Lady Wave hold off Biloxi to stay unbeaten

It is a cold, damp night in South Mississippi tonight. The rain is going to stick around overnight and into your Tuesday, so keep your rain gear handy because showers will remain scattered. The temperatures will be below average through this week, but the BIG chill comes later in the week. We have issued a cold alert for Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to the frigid days and nights ahead. The arctic cold arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s overnight and afternoon highs for Friday and Saturday will stay in the 30s. Part of the problem with this cold is once the freeze sets in, things will likely stay frozen because the temperatures will not be high enough, long enough for anything to thaw.

JACKSON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO