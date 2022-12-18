ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

ksl.com

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

No. 20 TCU pulls away in Holiday Classic to beat Utah 75-71

SALT LAKE CITY — No. 20 TCU had an answer for everything Utah could do. A 15-foot jumper was countered by a transition layup on the other end. A corner 3-pointer drained by Gabe Madsen was countered by a quick 4-0 run by TCU. Utah couldn't do much better than a tie ball game for much of the second half after it trailed by 6 at the halftime break.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Sandy Mexican restaurant House of Corn considering closing its doors

SANDY — House of Corn Mexican Cuisine in Sandy is considering shutting its doors after months of struggling in a low-traffic location. "For me, it's really painful to make that decision," owner and chef Armando Guerrero said. "I made the decision of making a restaurant to share what we do in Mexico, to share the real Mexican food. It's something that I enjoy doing, but if it's not making money and people don't like it, well, we might have to go."
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Walking right into a raccoon ambush

THE NEIGHBORHOOD — Years ago, I lived in a home in Orem that was surrounded by orchards. The place served as an oasis for all the wildlife displaced by housing developments in the area, so it wasn't unusual to see foxes, pheasants, deer and other animals hanging out among the apple trees.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap

SALT LAKE CITY — Five unsheltered people have died on Salt Lake City's streets over the past couple of days amid freezing temperatures, state and city officials confirmed Tuesday. The incidents prompted an emergency declaration from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to increase additional capacity at area homeless...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

The transfer portal is changing BYU's recruiting efforts, but it won't overhaul them

PROVO — Before he began his now-annual early signing period briefing with the local media, BYU coach Kalani Sitake made sure to lay down a few caveats. Most importantly was this: Today is not the end of BYU's roster additions for the 2023 season and beyond — far from it. Between the traditional signing period in February and the constant churning of the NCAA transfer portal that is changing how the sport works nationally, it's just the beginning.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Patrick Kinahan: Conference membership eliminates excuses for BYU

PROVO — Much to the delight of all associated with BYU football, the era of independence has mercifully and finally ended. From this point forward, after the Cougars beat favored Southern Methodist in the New Mexico Bowl, it's all about the Big 12. As thrilling as the game was, ending with BYU stopping SMU's potential go-ahead 2-point conversion in the waning seconds, winning a pre-Christmas game in Albuquerque won't rank among the program's greatest accomplishments.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Cougars roll to 4th-straight with win over D-I newcomer Lindenwood

PROVO — What a difference a week can make. Just 10 days ago, BYU was coming off a lackluster 75-60 loss to crosstown rival Utah Valley, a two-game losing skid, and facing the possibility of more after going to Las Vegas to face then-No. 21 Creighton. Since then, the...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature

PROVO — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson's resignation.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

4 house fires cause extensive damage in 3 Utah counties

PROVO — Firefighters in three Utah counties responded to four separate house fires Monday night through Tuesday morning. One fire in Weber County on Tuesday morning caused an estimated $2 million in damage to a home, which will likely be a total loss. No major injuries were reported in...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Silicon Slopes job fair offers lifeline to laid off tech workers

LEHI — A hastily organized tech industry job fair brought hope to hundreds of out-of-work people in Utah's tech industry. The event was put together and held at the headquarters of the Silicon Slopes organization in Lehi. "Just a bunch of employees and a bunch of people looking for...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman

SANDY — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with discharge...
SANDY, UT

